The first week of the 2023 season is in the books and already the NFL has been turned on its head. Aaron Rodgers going down for the season after just four plays with the Jets will have a massive impact on various future plays throughout the league. While I steered clear of any AFC East or Jets-related futures heading into the season, it's still a bummer simply as a fan of the game to have what was set to be a massive storyline throughout the year come crashing down so swiftly. That said, we wage -- or in our case wager -- forward and look toward Week 2.

The opening weekend was a positive one for our little betting corner on the internet, but there's certainly room for improvement. Within my Locks of the Week, I nailed the Packers upsetting the Bears but was downright stunned to see Seattle go down with a whimper against Los Angeles. As will be the case for the next few weeks before the byes kick in, we have a full 16-game slate in front of us, so let's dive right into it.

2023 record

Regular season

Locks of the Week ATS: 3-2

ATS: 9-7

ML: 11-5

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

It's, of course, too early to make any definitive stamps on teams for the season, but the Packers (more specifically Jordan Love) confirmed a lot of what I had hoped he'd be in Week 1. Yes, he completed 55.5% of his passes in the opener, but he was making some elite throws in that win over Chicago, including three touchdown passes. And that was without No. 1 option Christian Watson. As for the other quarterback in this game, I wasn't overly impressed by Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, despite his 83.3 completion percentage in the win over Carolina. I think Green Bay has the more explosive offense and that could prove to be too much for Ridder to keep pace with. Meanwhile, Love is 2-0 ATS in his two career starts and the Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Projected score: Packers 24, Falcons 21

The pick: Packers -1.5

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

As someone who has plenty of futures stacked on Seattle, it does pain me to go against them here, but this does seem like two teams heading in different directions. Detroit is opening up Ford Field after upsetting the Chiefs in Week 1 and entering its most promising season in recent memory. Meanwhile, Seattle is coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the Rams and is banged up at the starting tackle spots. Whether or not Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas suit up in Week 2, it's an advantageous matchup for Aidan Hutchinson to disrupt Geno Smith throughout the afternoon. Over the last 10 games (including playoffs), the Seahawks are 1-9 ATS, while the Lions are 10-1 ATS over their last 11. Detroit also owns the rest advantage after playing last Thursday.

Projected score: Seahawks 28, Seahawks 21

The pick: Lions -5.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Everything that could have gone wrong did for the New York Giants in their Week 1 demolishing at the hands of the Cowboys. That said, I don't think a 40-0 loss is who they are, and they're set up nicely to rebound here with a trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals. Brian Daboll had his team ready to go on the road a season ago, going 7-1 ATS away from MetLife Stadium. However, this game is a bit of a different animal than those prior contests as they'll be giving up 5.5 points instead of getting points in their back pocket like they did each time in 2022. New York's offense hasn't even scratched the surface of what it could be, thanks to going down early against Dallas. As for Arizona, we have already seen the peak of its powers and it wasn't a high ceiling, averaging 3.6 yards per play in a loss (albeit cover) against Washington in Week 1.

Projected score: Giants 23, Cardinals 17

The pick: Giants -5.5

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

This kind of feels like a letdown spot for the Rams after pulling off the upset against the Seahawks and Matthew Stafford looking like his Super Bowl-winning self in Week 1. Under Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco has historically owned this rivalry against Sean McVay's club. The Niners are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Rams. Stafford has yet to beat San Francisco since coming to L.A. and has thrown just as many touchdowns (5) as he has interceptions against the NFC West foe. With this line sitting at 49ers -8, it's worth pointing out that Los Angeles is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog of seven or more points.

The 49ers also looked like a prime Super Bowl candidate in their dominant Week 1 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh, which included steady play from Brock Purdy and a stellar day from Christian McCaffrey. Speaking of McCaffrey, he also has enjoyed tremendous success against the Rams. In three career games against the franchise, the star back has totaled 516 yards (172 yards per game) from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Projected score: 49ers 27, Rams 17

The pick: 49ers -8

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Monday night was a gut punch for the Jets, who'll now be going back to Zach Wilson at quarterback. This reverts them to what they were a year ago: a team with a great defense and phenomenal weapons, but lack the quarterback to string it all together. While they were able to ride the emotions of losing Rodgers and enjoy Josh Allen handing them the football four times en route to an overtime win, I don't believe they'll be as fortunate in Week 2 when they head to Dallas. Instead, they could be looking at a similar fate to what their MetLife Stadium roommates, the Giants, faced in Week 1.

While it was an admittedly tough spot to be thrust into action under the circumstances, Wilson looked like the quarterback we remember. He stared down a throw that was easily intercepted by Matt Milano, looked uncomfortable in the pocket and largely played around the line of scrimmage. That's not going to work against Dallas, who has covered 58% of its games since drafting Dak Prescott in 2016 (best mark in the NFL over that span). I also have concerns about New York's pass protection after allowing a 50% pressure rate in Week 1 (third highest in the NFL). If that continues, the Cowboys' stellar pass rush could feast.

Projected score: Cowboys 30, Jets 17

The pick: Cowboys -9.5

Rest of the bunch

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Projected score: Eagles 30, Vikings 24

The pick: Vikings +7

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Projected score: Bills 31, Raiders 21

The pick: Bills -9.5

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Projected score: Bengals 28, Ravens 23

The pick: Bengals -3.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Projected score: Chargers 27, Titans 23

The pick: Chargers -3

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected score: Buccaneers 24, Bears 20

The pick: Buccaneers -3

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 23

The pick: Chiefs -3

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Projected score: Texans 21, Colts 17

The pick: Texans +1

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Projected score: Broncos 23, Commanders 17

The pick: Broncos -3.5

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Projected score: Patriots 24, Dolphins 21

The pick: Patriots +2.5

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Projected score: Saints 23, Panthers 21

The pick: Panthers +3

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected score: Browns 23, Steelers 20

The pick: Browns -2.5