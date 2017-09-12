NFL Week 2 odds, picks, predictions: Advanced computer model loves Panthers

The NFL's second weekend, and first full slate of games, will attract bets from the average Joe to professional bettors.



The New England Patriots are touchdown favorites in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints after getting stunned by the Kansas City Chiefs in last Thursday's opener. The Atlanta Falcons are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and the New York Giants are 2.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Monday night in a game that already has had plenty of line movement.



One team the model loves in Week 2: the Carolina Panthers , who are 7-point favorites at home against the Buffalo Bills . SportsLine's model has the Panthers winning 72 percent of simulations with a projected final score of 28-17. It has QB Cam Newton throwing for 247 yards and rushing for another 23 yards.



A shocker: SportsLine's computers say the Tennessee Titans lose outright as 1.5-point favorites on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars . SportsLine calls for the Jags to win 25-23, with Titans QB Marcus Mariota struggling mightily for the second straight week. The Jaguars have won the past three meetings at EverBank Field.



Week 2



Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5, 38)



at (-5.5, 38) Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 40)



at (-7.5, 40) Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7, 43)



at (-7, 43) Patriots at Saints (+7, 55)



Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts (+7.5, 44.5)



at (+7.5, 44.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Chiefs (-4.5, 47.5)



at Chiefs (-4.5, 47.5) Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6, 45.5)



at (-6, 45.5) Titans at Jaguars (+1.5, 43.5)



Bills at Panthers (-7, 42.5)



New York Jets at Oakland Raiders (-14, 43.5)



at (-14, 43.5) Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 45)



at (-4.5, 45) Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 46)



at (-2.5, 46) Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos (+2, 42.5)



at (+2, 42.5) 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5, 43)



(-13.5, 43) Packers at Falcons (-2.5, 53.5)



Lions at Giants (-3.5, 43.5)

