Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was a thriller that featured some wild upsets. The Chicago Bears took down the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants pulled off an incredible comeback against the Tennessee Titans, and Russell Wilson lost in his return to Seattle. Expect more madness in Week 2.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -4, O/U 46.5

Current: Buccaneers -2.5, O/U 44

"I have no idea why Tom Brady took 11 days off in the middle of training camp this year, but to me, the most likely theory is that he did it so he could study the Saints defense for 264 straight hours without being interrupted. If there's one team Brady has not been able to figure out since signing in Tampa Bay, it's definitely the Saints.

"Brady has played the Saints four times in the regular season over the past two years, and not only has he gone 0-4 in those games, but the Buccaneers have lost all four games by multiple scores. In their second meeting of the 2021 season, the Buccaneers lost, 9-0, which is mostly notable because it marks the only time over the past 15 years that Brady has been shut out.

"When Brady announced that he was returning to the NFL after just 40 days of retirement, I'm 99% sure his only reason for coming back was so he could beat the Saints. The good news for Brady is that this might finally be the year where he can do it. If the Buccaneers want to win this game, their best bet actually might be to take it out of Brady's hands. One reason the Buccaneers struggle against the Saints is because Brady is always under pressure. I mean, the man is 45 years old; if he's running for his life on every play, that's not a good thing for the Bucs.

"If Tampa can run the ball, it might be able to win, and based on what happened in Week 1, it might be able to do that. For one, the Saints surrendered more than 200 YARDS on the ground in Week 1 and that was against the FALCONS. (It was only the third time over the past five years that the Saints have allowed a team to crack the 200-yard mark on the ground.) On the Buccaneers' end, they actually ran the ball pretty well in Week 1 with Leonard Fournette rushing for 127 yards.

"I think the Saints can win, but I hate betting against Brady, which means I have to go with the Buccaneers."

John Breech creates the most entertaining picks column at CBS Sports each week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-2.5) at Saints Saints Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Saints Saints Saints Saints

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Giants -1.5, O/U 43

Current: Giants -2, O/U 43.5

This week, it's created a five-team parlay, and the model actually likes the Giants to cover the small spread vs. the Panthers. Saquon Barkley and Co. scored an upset victory in Nashville last week, and the Giants have some momentum going for them as they prepare for their home opener.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Giants (-2) Giants Giants Panthers Giants Giants Giants Panthers Giants

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 46

Current: Ravens -3.5, O/U 44.5

"The Dolphins and Ravens both won in impressive fashion last week, but now Miami goes on the road for the first time. The Dolphins dominated the Ravens last year at home, but this will be different. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson get the best of the Dolphins."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco is riding with the Ravens to cover against the Dolphins this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5) Ravens Dolphins Ravens Ravens Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Ravens

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -4.5, O/U 43.5

Current: Browns -6.5, O/U 39.5

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Browns (-6) Browns Browns Jets Jets Jets Browns Browns Browns

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: PICK, O/U 44.5

Current: Lions -1.5, O/U 48

"It has finally happened. For the first time in 24 games, the Lions are favored. Do they deserve it, though? Detroit lost to Philly in Week 1 by three points, as a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter allowed the Lions to cover the spread. D'Andre Swift looked incredible, as he racked up 175 yards from scrimmage, but the defense struggled to contain Jalen Hurts and Co.

"This Washington offense looked refreshed in Week 1. The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have an elite defense, but I mean, Carson Wentz has weapons to work with. Antonio Gibson racked up 130 yards from scrimmage, Terry McLaurin caught a touchdown, Curtis Samuel caught a touchdown and then the rookie wideout Jahan Dotson caught two touchdowns in his NFL debut. The Lions struggled to contain A.J. Brown last week, who caught 10 passes for 155 yards. How will this unit handle multiple wide receivers who can make an impact on offense? I expect plenty of points in this matchup, but I like Washington to win."

Jordan Dajani thinks the wrong team is favored in this matchup.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Lions (-1.5) Commanders Lions Lions Lions Lions Commanders Lions Commanders

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -4.5, O/U 46

Current: Colts -3, O/U 45

"They haven't won against (the Jaguars) on the road since 2014, and they had a chance to go to the playoffs last year and win, and didn't in the final week of the season. So I just think this is a tough spot for the Colts. You go on the road, you play the Texans, you go home, now you gotta go on the road and play a team that's sitting at home, playing its home opener. So I think that's a big advantage for Jacksonville. I think their run defense is going to be much better this year. They'll limit Jonathan Taylor. I don't think you're going to need the points, I think Jacksonville wins this game outright."

That's Pete Prisco's take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, Will Brinson and R.J. White broke down every game from a gambling perspective and gave out best bets on Friday -- as they do every week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-4) at Jaguars Jaguars Colts Jaguars Colts Jaguars Colts Colts Jaguars

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -1, O/U 43.5

Current: Patriots -2.5, O/U 40.5

"New England's offense continues to look disjointed, and now they are dealing with a banged-up Mac Jones after he suffered a back injury in the opener against Miami. His status for this game isn't really in question, but one does wonder if he'll be limited at all as the Patriots head to Pittsburgh. While the Steelers will be without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt (pectoral), they still have a defense that should give this Pats offense fits as they still look to form an identity. Yes, Pittsburgh's offensive line is also a massive question, and its offense didn't exactly light it up in the opening win, but it simply has more playmakers than the Patriots at this point. When that's the case and they are getting points as a home dog, it's hard not to lean that way. New England also travels to Pittsburgh on an 0-4 ATS streak on the road."

Tyler Sullivan is our resident Patriots expert, so he knows what he's talking about in this matchup. He likes the Steelers this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-1.5) at Steelers Patriots Steelers Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Steelers Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: 49ers -7.5, O/U 44.5

Current: 49ers -9.5, O/U 40.5

"Pretty shocking to see how this line moved based off the respective Week 1 results from these NFC West rivals. Seattle looked great against the Broncos, stealing a win from Russ and Denver. The 49ers suffered an eyebrow-raising loss in Chicago, albeit one that took place in a rarely seen monsoon. The weather conditions definitely warrant giving Trey Lance and the offense a pass, although it didn't exactly stop Justin Fields and the Bears from finding points in the second half. Pete Carroll has had a lot of success against San Francisco in the past half decade, and the Seahawks look legitimately formidable."

New Seahawks fan Will Brinson likes Seattle to keep it close this week, and go 2-0 ATS.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at 49ers (-9.5) Seahawks Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks 49ers Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -13.5, O/U 50

Current: Rams -10, O/U 46.5

"The Rams will have been rested for 10 days after a terrible showing against the Bills. Sean McVay is too good a coach for that loss to linger. The Falcons played well in losing to the Saints in a game they probably should have won. This is a long trip against a good team that will be focused. Rams take it big."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco is taking the Rams to rebound after their Week 1 loss.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Rams (-10.5) Rams Rams Rams Falcons Falcons Rams Falcons Rams



Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Raiders -2.5, O/U 50.5

Current: Raiders -5.5, O/U 51.5

"Las Vegas didn't post nearly as many points as hoped, but moved the ball up and down the field on what might be a quality Chargers defense. Five sacks and three picks set them back, but the Cardinals defense looked flaccid and unimposing. The Raiders averaged 7.33 yards per first-down play last week. It was pretty impressive, and Carr will learn not to favor Adams quite as much. The Raiders will generate pressure against a suspect Cardinals offensive line, and I could see this Chandler Jones revenge game going as well as the Khalil Mack revenge game went against the Raiders last week. Vegas can run the ball, too. The Cardinals are still a little beat up, and I don't get a good vibe from them. Give me Raiders over 3.5 touchdowns for +100 as well."

SportsLine NFL Insider Jason La Canfora envisions the Raiders bouncing back this Sunday.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Raiders (-5.5) Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Cardinals Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Cowboys -1, O/U 52

Current: Bengals -6, O/U 41.5

"Cincinnati was minus-five in turnovers and still would have beaten the Steelers if not for placekicking disasters. The Bengals had 32 first downs. Dallas, on the other hand, looked discombobulated even before Dak Prescott's injury. Plus, the Cowboys lost left guard Connor McGovern and safety Jayron Kearse to multiple-week injuries. Bengals No. 2 wideout Tee Higgins (concussion) is on track to play after getting in a limited practice Wednesday. Back Joe Burrow to bounce back from that four-interception debacle as Cincy covers a short teaser number."

NFL gambling expert Larry Hartstein, who entered 2022 up more than 37 units on his NFL side picks for SportsLine, has officially filed his teaser picks for Week 2. As you can see, he likes bringing down the Bengals from -7.5 to -1.5.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-7.5) at Cowboys Cowboys Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Cowboys

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -10.5, O/U 42

Current: Broncos -10, O/U 45

The Broncos suffered an upset loss to the Seahawks in Week 1, but with that emotional matchup out of the way, Russell Wilson and Co. can now settle in and focus on becoming the AFC contender many view them as. At home in Week 2 vs. an inferior squad, we could see fireworks from the Broncos offense. Denver could be a good survivor pick this week if you didn't fall into the trap of picking them Week 1.

For more survivor picks and tips, check out R.J. White's weekly breakdown, here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Broncos (-10) Texans Texans Broncos Broncos Broncos Texans Texans Texans

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -8.5, O/U 44

Current: Packers -10, O/U 41.5

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but for his official against-the-spread pick, you'll have to head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Packers (-10) Packers Bears Packers Packers Packers Bears Bears Packers

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Time: Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bills -7.5, O/U 52

Current: Bills -10, O/U 47.5

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.



Titans at Bills (-10)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -2.5, O/U 48

Current: Eagles -2, O/U 50.5

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but for his official against-the-spread pick, head over to SportsLine.