NFL Week 2 odds, picks: Seahawks stun Steelers, Packers edge Vikings, Rams survive Saints

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an NFC South clash, and it continues into the weekend with some incredibly tough matchups of potential playoff contenders -- from Rams vs. Saints and Packers vs. Vikings to Steelers vs. Seahawks and Falcons vs. Eagles.

As far as predictions go, Opening Week was just OK for this writer, but when it comes to Week 1, with teams coming into the year with blank slates from the offseason, well, you can't really ask for much more than that. Picks against the spread, on the other hand, weren't so hot from yours truly to open the year. Which is why I'm opening this week's picks with a promise to do better -- a mostly empty promise, of course, but a promise, no less.

Seriously, though, there are some enticing games on tap for Week 2, and as such, we've got some bold picks for you as you prepare for the next wave of NFL action. Have at them, and, as always, try to remember that these predictions are not meant to personally disparage your favorite teams. (Oh, whatever, you know you're going to tweet your fury at me anyway). Enjoy!

BENJAMIN'S RECORD

Straight up: 9-6-1

Against the spread: 6-10

Want a free shot to win $1,000,000 just for picking winners? How about 17 of 'em? Join Parlay Pick'em now to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -6.5

Jameis Winston should be better simply because throwing another two pick-sixes isn't likely. But the Panthers are home on a short week, and they were an untimely fumble/errant pass away from upsetting the Rams to open the year. They'll be just fine.

Prediction: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Give credit to the Titans for quieting the Browns hype and trouncing all over Baker Mayfield and Co. to start the season. Still, Indy is probably superior as a whole. This will be close, but the Colts should be able to control the clock and get after Marcus Mariota.

Prediction: Colts 26, Titans 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

It's tempting to go for the upset here with L.A. literally hurting on both sides of the ball and Matthew Stafford fresh off a three-touchdown day. But Detroit couldn't do much against Arizona in crunch time, and the Chargers are far better than the Cards.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Lions 20

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -1.5

The Giants will be a popular pick at home considering Buffalo's lousy start to Week 1 and the fact the Bills are playing two straight road games. But did you see New York's secondary vs. Dallas? Josh Allen is going to find John Brown deep on the regular.

Prediction: Bills 24, Giants 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -13.5

This should be a fun one, even if the score isn't particularly close when the clock hits :00. Kyler Murray will keep Arizona energized, but there's no way the Lamar Jackson Show will hit a major speed bump at home against this defense after Week 1's explosion.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Cardinals 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -18.5

I'm not going to lie: Laying this many points is a risk, especially because the Pats have traditionally been taken to the wire in Miami. But it'd be outrageous if Bill Belichick's current roster, which embarrassed the Steelers, doesn't leave Brian Flores in the dust.

Prediction: Patriots 38, Dolphins 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -5

Case Keenum was calm and collected early against the Eagles, but Dallas won't afford him that much time. Yes, the 'Skins will be at home, but what does that matter in their case? The 'Boys have the offensive personnel to run up the score here.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Redskins 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Texans -8.5

Before Nick Foles' injury, the Jags seemed like smart picks to steal the AFC South. With a hot Gardner Minshew, are they an even smarter pick? I'm half-kidding. Jacksonville should be feisty here, but Deshaun Watson is too good not to get the "W" at home.

Prediction: Texans 29, Jaguars 23

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Steelers -4

Everyone is all over the Steelers in this spot, and understandably so -- they're fresh off a blowout loss, coming home, against a Seahawks team that struggled in Week 1. But I can't shake the notion more chaos is coming. Russell Wilson leads a nail-biter.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Steelers 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -2

Talk about an ugly matchup. Neither team is as good as their Week 1 performances suggested. Jimmy Garoppolo is rather uninspiring. And while Kyle Shanahan will come in with a plan, Cincy is probably just talented enough to thwart it.

Prediction: Bengals 24, 49ers 15

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3

My father-in-law, who lives in Minnesota, reminded me that I picked against the Vikings in Week 1. So I feel bad going Green Bay here (also because the Vikings simply have the better all-around team). The safe bet is to take the points, but straight up, it's tough to vote against Aaron Rodgers, in Lambeau, with the Pack coming off extra days of rest.

Prediction: Packers 26, Vikings 24

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5

Jon Gruden deserves a lot of credit after a rousing debut for Derek Carr and the Raiders' offensive and defensive lines. K.C. is just too loaded to be upset, however. As long as Patrick Mahomes is in the pocket with Andy Reid calling the plays, they're dangerous.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 23

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -2.5

Man, is this a tough call. The Saints have a more trustworthy quarterback and O-line, but they also almost fell to the Texans in their own dome. At the end of the day, we'll say Sean McVay gets creative and Aaron Donald makes Drew Brees uncomfortable.

Prediction: Rams 30, Saints 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Get ready for a defensive slug-fest. Mitchell Trubisky can't be much worse than he was on Opening Night, and on the flip side, Joe Flacco is going to feel the heat all afternoon. Chicago has to win this. If things break their way, they could blow it open, too.

Prediction: Bears 16, Broncos 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

The narrative: Atlanta will be motivated after its Week 1 embarrassment. The reality: The Eagles are just better. A road trip presents challenges, and the Falcons will score points, but Philly has more than enough firepower to overwhelm Dan Quinn's "D."

Prediction: Eagles 29, Falcons 21

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Browns -2.5

Week 1 was the wake-up call Cleveland needed. I'm still worried the Browns don't have the pieces to protect Baker Mayfield, but on Monday night, under the lights, he'll rebound with some big plays. New York, meanwhile, will sorely miss Sam Darnold.

Prediction: Browns 24, Jets 16