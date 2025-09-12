Another week, another round of must-see matchups across the NFL. One week after some stunning developments, like Daniel Jones torching the Miami Dolphins and Justin Herbert stepping up in crunch time to best the Kansas City Chiefs, we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 2.

As we'll do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way, you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Bet NFL Week 2 games and NFL odds at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds. Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Jaguars at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Bengals -3.5: "The good news for the Bengals is that Joe Burrow threw for 113 yards (in Week 1) and if you're wondering why that's good news, it's because Burrow almost never plays two bad games in a row. The Bengals quarterback has been held under 200 yards passing a total of 14 times in his career and here's what he's done in the following game: He's averaged 298.4 passing yards, 2.1 touchdown passes and just 0.6 interceptions. ... [Now] he gets to go up against a Jaguars defense that surrendered the most passing yards in the NFL last season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Bengals beating the Jaguars, 27-20, in his Week 2 picks.

You can bet Bengals vs. Jaguars at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Click here to get started.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Bengals (-3.5) Jaguars Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Jaguars Jaguars Bengals

Giants at Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Giants +6: "I'm not quite sure why Brian Daboll didn't pull the plug on the Russell Wilson experiment after Week 1. The sooner New York can play rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback, the better for New York's offense long term. Maybe Wilson is at risk for an in-game benching on Sunday? I'm going to predict that happens and the Giants stage a late comeback in the second half but fall short. I strongly lean Dallas at home, but I'd be hesitant to lay the six points." -- SportsLine expert Eric Cohen, who went 12-4 in Week 1 bets, on why he likes the Cowboys to claim a 27-23 victory over the rival Giants on Sunday. Check out all his final-score predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Cowboys (-6) Cowboys Cowboys Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants

Bears at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The SportsLine simulation model has scoured Week 2 NFL odds and locked in five confident best bets. If you successfully parlay its sports betting picks, you'd be looking at a payout of around 24-1. One pick the model is willing to give away: The Lions (-5.5) cover against the Bears well over 60% of the time, even after struggling to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in a season-opening loss at Lambeau Field. Get the full forecast right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Lions (-5.5) Lions Bears Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Rams at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Titans +5.5: "The Titans showed well on defense last week, which will make this interesting for a Rams offense that didn't do much in their victory over the Texans. Tennessee's offense struggled, too, but now Cam Ward is home after losing at Denver. I think he will play better, but it's the defense that keeps the Titans in it. Rams will win a close one." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he has Tennessee covering at home against Matthew Stafford and the Rams. To see all of Prisco's Week 2 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-5.5) at Titans Titans Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Titans Titans

Patriots at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Patriots +1.5: "This has more to do with the Dolphins than anything else. We knew the defense, particularly the secondary, would struggle amid all the turnover and injuries on that side of the ball. The strength was supposed to be the offense; however, it looked atrocious in Week 1. ... The Patriots didn't impress in their season opener, particularly with their second-half dud against Las Vegas. However, this Miami defense presents Drake Maye and Co. with the perfect get-right spot." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he's got New England claiming a 24-20 victory in the AFC East. Check out all of his Week 2 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Dolphins (-1.5) Dolphins Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots

Bet games like Dolphins vs. Patriots at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win. Get started now:

49ers at Saints



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Saints +4.5: The SportsLine model is shying away from picking the 49ers (-4.5) over the Saints for survivor pools, even though the 49ers are coming off a 17-13 win at Seattle on Sunday. Two costs coming from that victory were injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle. Purdy suffered shoulder and toe injuries and his status is uncertain, while Kittle reportedly will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. The model favors the Saints to win in 41% of simulations, making the 49ers an uneasy selection. Check out the full breakdown here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-4.5) at Saints Saints Saints 49ers Saints 49ers 49ers Saints 49ers

Bills at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Bills -6.5: SportsLine's computer simulation model could return more than $6,000 for a $10 bettor on top-rated Week 2 picks. One of the notable bets this weekend: The Bills are featured in a 5-leg parlay, listed as -6.5 favorites on the standard spread but also covering the alternate spread of -12.5 against the rival Jets, returning +172. The parlay also includes four other picks from the SportsLine model, including two first touchdown scorer props that both return +450 or higher. Check out SportsLine's full slate of longshot betting options right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-6.5) at Jets Jets Bills Bills Bills Jets Bills Jets Jets

Seahawks at Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Steelers -3: "The Steelers are playing the home opener against a Seattle team that lost a tough one to the 49ers last week. Aaron Rodgers looked good against the Jets and I think that will carry over here. The Steelers will go to 2-0 as Rodgers plays well and DK Metcalf does some damage to his former team." -- Prisco on why he likes Pittsburgh to stay unbeaten with a 26-19 victory over the Seahawks. Check out all of his Week 2 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Steelers (-3) Steelers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Steelers Seahawks Steelers Steelers

Browns at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

"[One] massive favorite will be calling survivor participants in the Ravens. Baltimore suffered its latest meltdown on Sunday as the Bills scored 16 points in the final four minutes to win by one, leaving the Ravens with a bad taste in their mouth heading into a meeting with the Browns on Sunday. The Ravens are double-digit favorites in that game, while no other team is laying even a touchdown as of writing, so we could see a massive pile-on in survivor pools with many selecting the Ravens. However, those in 20-game-week formats that make Thanksgiving and Christmas their own slates will have to weigh losing the Ravens from that first mini-slate." -- SportsLine expert R.J. White, who is up more than 32 units on ATS picks over the last eight years, on Week 2 survivor-pool bets.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Ravens (-10.5) Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Browns Browns

Broncos at Colts

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Colts +2.5: "I don't want to say that we were all wrong about Daniel Jones, but we might have all been wrong about Daniel Jones. You know how sometimes people are way better off after a breakup? Well, that's Jones leaving the Giants. Apparently, all he needed was a chance to play for any team besides them. In his first game with Indianapolis, the Colts had the ball seven times and they scored on all seven possessions." -- John Breech on Indy potentially owning a surprise quarterback advantage as he favors the Colts in his Week 2 predictions.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-2.5) at Colts Colts Broncos Broncos Colts Colts Broncos Broncos Broncos

Panthers at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Cardinals -6.5: The SportsLine model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is also on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its top Week 2 bets: the Cardinals (-6.5, 45.5) cover at home versus the Panthers in almost 60% of simulations. The model also says the Over hits almost 60% of the time, despite Carolina struggling to find an offensive rhythm against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a season-opening loss. Get all the model's Week 2 picks.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Cardinals (-6.5) Cardinals Cardinals Panthers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Panthers

Eagles at Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Eagles -1.5: "Conventional wisdom says not to bet against Patrick Mahomes, especially when he's anything close to an underdog. In games where he's not favored by more than three points, the Chiefs QB is 20-7-1 ATS. Even with that knowledge, we're fading Kansas City anyway. With Xavier Worthy (shoulder) sidelined and Rashee Rice still suspended, I'm not sure the Chiefs have the firepower to match the Eagles in this Super Bowl LIX rematch. Philadelphia's defense didn't wow me in the opener against Dallas, but ... with Jalen Carter back in the fold, I expect the Eagles defense to look a whole lot better and help the team exit Arrowhead 2-0." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he's betting against the Chiefs. Find Sully's full Week 2 predictions right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-1) at Chiefs Chiefs Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Chiefs Eagles

Falcons at Vikings

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Before you bet on J.J. McCarthy's return to prime time for a matchup with the Falcons, you'll want to consider what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say about the contest. R.J. is 63-32-5 (+2792) in his last 100 picks involving the Vikings, so he's especially in tune with what to expect from Minnesota. Can McCarthy get a second straight win to open his career as the Vikings' quarterback? Check out the full ATS prediction over at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Vikings (-4.5) Falcons Falcons Vikings Falcons Falcons Falcons Vikings Vikings

Buccaneers at Texans

Monday, 7 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The Buccaneers survived the Falcons in Week 1, while the Texans had few answers for the Rams, at least on offense. Will the home crowd be enough to get C.J. Stroud and Co. back on track? Or is Baker Mayfield primed for another gutsy performance on the road? SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has an answer for you, and he's got the track record to warrant your attention, going 20-9-1 (+1013) in his last 30 picks involving Tampa Bay. Check out his full breakdown of this Monday night matchup, complete with an ATS prediction, over at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5) Texans Texans Texans Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Chargers at Raiders

Monday, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Perhaps no NFL team had a better start to 2025 than the Chargers, who saw Justin Herbert unleash one of his finest performances to knock off the rival Chiefs in Brazil. Is it safe to bet on the upstart Bolts on the road, with the Raiders set to host the second of two Monday night matchups? SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, who is 13-4 (+865) on his last 17 picks involving Las Vegas, has a detailed ATS prediction right here.



