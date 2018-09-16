NFL picks for Week 2: Betting on Newton's continued struggles in Atlanta, plus more of Tom Fornelli's best bets

We enter Week 2 of the NFL season looking to improve upon our 2-1 performance in last week's picks. For this week's picks, we'll start off in Atlanta where the Falcons take on a familiar foe.

Atlanta Falcons (-6) vs. Carolina Panthers

We're relying on a lot of recent history here. Since Dan Quinn took over in Atlanta for the 2015 season, Cam Newton and the Panthers just haven't had a whole lot of success against the Falcons defense. In six games against Quinn's Falcons Newton has thrown only six touchdowns to five interceptions while completing 51.41 percent of his passes for 1,087 yards (6.14 Y/A). Furthermore, the Falcons have gone 4-2 ATS in those six games, including 3-0 at home.

Aaron Rodgers' status is up in the air for this game, though I expect him to play. Even so, I'm a fan of the Under in this matchup. The Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL and will be dealing with a Rodgers with limited mobility. Yes, Green Bay and Rodgers lit up the Bears defense in the second half, but unlike the Bears, the Vikings have a full week to prepare for the adjustments Green Bay made. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Under has gone 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two, and Tony Corrente (a friend to the Under) is the official scheduled to work the game.

If you stayed up late on Monday night to watch the second half of the Raiders loss to the Rams you saw a Derek Carr who has become increasingly uncomfortable in the pocket since suffering his leg injury. He's sensing the pressure before it's there and getting rid of the ball too early. Well, now he's hitting the road to take on the Broncos and Von Miller this week. I have to imagine he's already having nightmares about Miller. I don't think taking Denver (-6) is a bad play, either, but I don't trust Case Keenum much, and the Under is the smarter play.

Bonus Pick

Washington Redskins vs. Indianapolis Colts: The Redskins enter this game as a 5.5-point favorite against the Colts with the total currently set at 45.5 points. If you'd like to see my pick for this game head over to my Sportsline page.