NFL Week 2 picks: Broncos win, Jets cover and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

So much for getting off to a fast start with my Best Bets this year.

I was about as effective as the New England Patriots defense and the Houston Texans offensive line.

To put it bluntly: We all stunk.

I went 0-4-1 with my Best Bets as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. That's enough to make me puke.

It was an odd week for sure. With Hurricane Irma hitting Florida, I was home for the first time on an NFL Sunday in years. The only good thing about that: I didn't have listen to Nick Kostos give me crap about my bad picks.

Then again, he went 1-3-1 and Will Brinson, who is also part of our Pick Six Podcast, went 1-4.

Like the New York Giants offensive line, we all stunk.

So it's time to regroup. The storm has passed and we should be back in our routine this week, which means watching all the games on the big screens in our green room at CBS.

Nothing like watching winners on the big screens, which is what I plan to do this week.

Bounce-back is a must.

Bounce-back will happen.

It's not how you start, but how you finish. I have to keep saying that now. My start was repulsive.

Now here are my Week 2 Best Bets:

Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 vs. Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars looked dominant last week against the Texans, but this will be a bigger challenge. Can they get pass rush going again? I think they can, which is why this will be a tight game. The Titans didn't look great on defense last week, and I think Leonard Fournette will run it again for over 100. Jaguars win it outright.

Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are playing on a short week after beating the New Orleans Saints Monday night, and they have to travel to play a team playing its home opener. That's tough, The Vikings have done a nice job against the spread on short weeks, going 17-7 with six days rest the last three years, but I thin that trend is bucked here. I like the Steelers to get the offense cranked up and they will limit Sam Bradford .

Patriots -6.5 at Saints

This has the makings of a shootout. It's Tom Brady against Drew Brees , but it's also two bad defenses. The points should be plenty. But I think with the extra time to prepare, and the Saints playing on a short week, the Patriots will roll here. It will be fun to watch, but in the end the Patriots will win and cover.

New York Jets +14 at Oakland Raiders

The Jets are playing consecutive road games, and this is Oakland's home opener. That's tough. But 14 points is too many. The Jets hung around with the Buffalo Bills for a bit last week, and I think they hang around here the entire game. The Oakland defense is just OK, too. Jets cover.

Denver Broncos +2.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are favored here after their big win over the Giants last week, but it seems out of whack. Are they really better than the Broncos? The Denver defense is good in the secondary and they have Von Miler. The Dallas defense played well last week, but I don't think they do it two weeks in a row. Broncos win it outright.