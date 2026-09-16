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🏈 Five things to know Wednesday

📈📉 Do not miss this: Pete Prisco's Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

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React to the first week of the NFL season, but don't overreact to it. That's the message from Pete Prisco, who took a calculated approach to his power rankings for Week 2. You might think that by dropping the Cowboys a whopping 12 spots after one loss is a bit drastic, but in this case, their defensive woes were an example of a glaring weakness carrying over from one year to the next. That is a massive problem that warrants real concern about Dallas' chances to reach the playoffs.

Dallas is the biggest faller in this week's rankings. On the other hand, each of these five teams climbed by exactly six spots from their preseason positions:

4. 49ers

7. Eagles

9. Bears

16. Giants

24. Cardinals

That's right: No. 24 for the Cardinals. Might Arizona not be in the running for the No. 1 draft pick after all? It was universally accepted as a bottom-dweller heading into the year but is surprisingly off to a 1-0 start.

Prisco: "Give new coach Mike LaFleur credit for pulling off the upset of the Chargers. Maybe this team will be better than expected."

⛳ Scottie Scheffler headlines 2026 golf award winners

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Scottie Scheffler flat-out dominated the PGA Tour in 2026. So when our Patrick McDonald named the top superlatives from this past season, there was no debate as to who would secure the title of Player of the Year. Leading the tour in wins, scoring average, official money and 10 other measurements made it no contest.

There were some more competitive awards categories, though.

Across 34 FedEx Cup events, players combined to take hundreds of thousands of shots. A large number of them were impressive or even legendary, like Aaron Rai's birdie putt on the 71st hole at the PGA Championship. The most memorable, and the winner of Shot of the Year, were actually three shots: The strokes Ryan Fox took on the 72nd hole at The Open.

McDonald: "Needing a par to force a playoff with Cameron Young, who made bogey on the hole hours before, Fox stepped to the plate on the par-4 18th and stacked three good shots together to claim the title of Champion Golfer of the Year. A blistered drive. A laser approach and a putt that found the middle of the bottom of the cup to win his first major in major style."

Speaking of Young, he took home one of our awards, too. Check out McDonald's picks to see which superlative belongs to the former Rookie of the Year.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports Design

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ Europa League: Celta Vigo at Omonia Nicosia, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ White Sox at Guardians, 1:10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Europa League: Benfica at AC Milan, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ US Open Cup semifinal: Orlando City at Crew, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ Orioles at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ US Open Cup semifinal: St. Louis City at Rapids, 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚾ Marlins at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited