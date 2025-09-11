Week 1 of the 2025 season was just as expected in that it was unexpected. Daniel Jones dominated the Miami Dolphins in his first action with the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets engaged in the shootout no one saw coming and the Baltimore Ravens choked on a national stage vs. the Buffalo Bills.

What does Week 2 have in store for us? The Detroit Lions get another shot at an NFC North opponent after the Green Bay Packers blew them out, Justin Fields and the Jets will try their luck against Josh Allen and the Bills, plus the Super Bowl LIX rematch takes place in Kansas City.

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers (-3.5) (TNF)

Dajani (Packers -3.5): The hook is super intriguing here, but I'm going to lean towards the favorites. The Packers are flying high after acquiring Micah Parsons and blowing out the Lions in Week 1, so I can't even imagine what the environment at Lambeau Field is going to be like on a short week in prime time. Jordan Love looked good on Sunday, throwing two touchdowns with zero interceptions. In fact, he's gone eight straight regular-season starts without throwing an interception. It's tied for the third-longest streak by a Packers quarterback since 1970. Green Bay is 22-11 SU and 21-11-1 ATS in primetime games under Matt LaFleur. It's the second-best cover percentage in primetime by any coach since 2000 … Packers 30, Commanders 24

Taranto (Packers -3.5): The fact that the Giants held the Commanders to just 21 points is more of a reflection of things the Commanders didn't do as opposed to anything the Giants did. The Giants' back seven was equally as feeble as their offense and allowed Jayden Daniels to go up and down the field, but penalties, missed throws, and mental errors prevented the Commanders from hanging a bigger number in their home opener. They're not going to get away with those mistakes against a playoff caliber team like Green Bay, especially not at Lambeau Field ... Packers 24, Commanders 17

Buffalo Bills (-6.5) at New York Jets

Dajani (Jets +6.5): I was hoping this line would fall under seven so I could get the Bills at -6.5, but I don't think I'm going to do it. The Bills' come-from-behind win against the Ravens on Sunday night was magical, but this defense gave up 238 rushing yards. Last week, the Jets rushed for 182 yards against a top five run defense. Justin Fields and Breece Hall are the key to keeping this game close, along with Aaron Glenn's defense of course. Fields is 10-4 ATS in his past 14 starts. That's the best mark by a quarterback with at least 10 starts in that span. Bills win this game, but Jets cover … Bills 29, Jets 27

Taranto (Jets +6.5): I guess if the Jets proved anything in Week 1, it's not they're not just going to roll out the welcome mat for visiting teams in MetLife Stadium, a place where road teams have too often waltzed in and picked on New York's football teams. The Jets' performance against a team as tough as the Steelers was a major step forward for them, and the Bills look -- yet again -- like their M.O. when they're behind the 8-ball is to cross their fingers for Josh Allen Heroball. Unfortunately for the Bills, not every team is going to blow a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter against all odds ... Jets 27, Bills 24

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-5.5)

Dajani (Bears +5.5): The Bears' fourth-quarter collapse vs. the Minnesota Vikings was definitely embarrassing, but the Lions' loss in Green Bay was just as bad. The 3.8 yards per play were the fewest Detroit has averaged since 2021, and Sunday snapped a streak of 15 games where the Lions had scored at least 20 points. I expect Ben Johnson will have something for his former team. While these are two different squads now, keep in mind that the Lions have failed to cover at home vs. the Bears in each of the last two years … Lions 20, Bears 17

Taranto (Bears +5.5): The biggest takeaway I had from the Lions' Week 1 performance was that all that they had built under Dan Campbell now seems fragile enough that it may not survive losing both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs over the offseason. If "Same Old Lions" is to make a roaring return, it's going to happen by virtue of Ben Johnson coming back to serve notice that he's going to haunt his former team now and into the future -- Especially since he knows full well what Campbell likes and will try to do against a team that had outplayed the Minnesota Vikings for three quarters on Monday night ... Bears 21, Lions 10

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Dajani (Steelers -2.5): Who saw Aaron Rodgers throwing four touchdowns vs. an Aaron Glenn defense in Week 1? I'm not sure he can keep it up, but he should be OK with the backing of his home crowd as the Steelers welcome Sam Darnold and the Seahawks to town. This Seattle team just lost at home to a beat-up San Francisco 49ers squad. George Kittle and Jauan Jennings exited the matchup early due to injury, and Jake Moody missed two field goals. Still, Seattle found a way to lose … Steelers 26, Seahawks 16

Taranto (Steelers -2.5): If there's anything in the NFL that feels upside down right now, it's the fact that the Seattle Seahawks now have a 3-7(!) record at home in Lumen Field, which had long been one of the league's loudest and most intimidating stadiums. Maybe a road trip will be a good thing for this team, but they couldn't manage to outrun the 49ers' problems to win a game that was there for them to take. And that's a bad omen against the Steelers, who proved yet again last week that they have answers for everything ... Steelers 30, Seahawks 14

Dajani (Chiefs +1.5): The Chiefs have won 12 straight home games dating back to 2023, and I bet they are motivated following the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, AND still motivated from the loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Picking the Chiefs doesn't make sense this week with them missing Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but I'm still going to do it. Patrick Mahomes is 11-4 SU and 12-2-1 ATS in his career as an underdog, including playoffs … Chiefs 24, Eagles 20

Taranto (Eagles -1.5): What stunned me about the Super Bowl was how Steve Spagnuolo had next to no answers to anything the Eagles were doing, which made everything snowball worse and worse as that game progressed. I trust Spags to have made many adjustments since then, but I don't feel like the Chiefs have the horses on offense -- especially after Xavier Worthy's injury and Rashee Rice's suspension -- to be able to match Vic Fangio's defense and the overall most talented team in the league ... Eagles 24, Chiefs 17

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Falcons +4.5): The Falcons were let down by their kicker in Week 1, but Bijan Robinson shined as a receiver with 100 yards and a touchdown. J.J. McCarthy orchestrated an incredible comeback vs. the Bears on Monday night, but the Vikings should have lost that game. Caleb Williams fell apart, his defense fell apart and then Ben Johnson wasted his timeouts. I'll take Atlanta to cover the number … Vikings 24, Falcons 21

Taranto (Falcons +4.5): What got wiped away by the Vikings' fourth quarter comeback against the Bears is that J.J. McCarthy, for three quarters, looked like what his critics thought he was coming out of a loaded National Championship team at Michigan. His comeback was a major first step to proving he isn't just a bus driver, but it'll take a little more than that before I side with the Vikings over a Falcons team that should've beaten the kings of their division had they not been let down by their kicker ... Falcons 20, Vikings 13

Dajani (Buccaneers +2.5): One of these teams looked good in Week 1, and the other did not. Baker Mayfield had his fifth career game with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, while rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka caught two scores in his first NFL game. The defense wasn't as formidable as it has been in the past, but this Texans team didn't score a single touchdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield is 15-6 ATS as an underdog with Tampa Bay. His Bucs have the best cover percentage as underdogs in the NFL since 2023 … Buccaneers 23, Texans 18

Taranto (Buccaneers +2.5): Tampa Bay has become a team that almost always answers when they need to, and terrific drafting under general manager Jason Licht -- whose latest masterstroke appears to be wide receiver Emeka Egbuka -- is a large part of the reason why. Compared to the well-oiled Bucs, the Texans looked sloppy enough that quarterback C.J. Stroud called out "lollygagging" among the team. If their loss to the Rams wasn't a wake-up call, a loss to Tampa Bay certainly will be ... Buccaneers 24, Texans 13

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

Dajani (Chargers -3): The Chargers are just the seventh team to win wire-to-wire vs. Mahomes, as Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was magnificent. Quentin Johnston actually caught passes, Ladd McConkey was effective and Keenan Allen has some tread left on the tires. There's no doubt the Raiders out-played the New England Patriots on their home field in Week 1, but this was not some incredible statement win. Geno Smith is 4-12 in prime time, while the Chargers are 13-4-1 ATS under Jim Harbaugh, which is best in the NFL since last year … Chargers 27, Raiders 20

Taranto (Chargers -3): Depending on what happens the rest of the year, the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was a turning point. If they can beat the Raiders and race out to a 2-0 record against the rest of the AFC West, it would be an absolutely massive boon to the Bolts' hopes of a division title and all that lies beyond it. Raiders coach Pete Carroll has certainly had his battles with Jim Harbaugh over the years that he's come out on top of, but I don't see the Legion of Boom anywhere on the Silver & Black right now ... Chargers 27, Raiders 14