Overreaction Monday is always one of the great things about the opening week of the NFL season.

But let's make something perfectly clear: One week does not make a team — either way. Yet it's inevitable that until the ball is kicked off for a second time for all 32 teams, the overreactions will fly.

For example, the Miami Dolphins will score 600 points. The Dallas Cowboys will set an NFL team sack record. The San Francisco 49ers will go undefeated. The Kansas City Chiefs are ordinary. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are done, their quarterbacks suddenly ordinary. The Detroit Lions are for real. The Cleveland Browns defense is their best since the 1950s dynasty Browns.

On and on it goes, and it won't stop until Week 2 is over.

Here's the realty: We won't know enough about any of these NFL teams until the first week of October. Until then, it's all just a piece of a puzzle.

It's great if your team got off to a fast start, but don't panic if your team didn't. The Bengals were awful in losing to the Browns, but they will be fine. The Bills will be OK as well. The Seattle Seahawks won't be as bad as they looked in losing to the Los Angeles Rams. One overreaction that might be real is that the New York Jets might be done since it's feared Aaron Rodgers is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.

With overreactions as a backdrop, the Week 2 Power Rankings are always challenging. The San Francisco 49ers, my pick to win it all, have moved up to the top spot after they blew out the Steelers on the road. The 49ers are the most-complete team in the league, and it showed on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles stay in the second spot after a middling win at New England. The Kansas City Chiefs fall to fifth, but they don't fall that much because they were forced to play without Travis Kelce in the loss to the Lions. That matters. The Lions are 10th. Go ahead and complain.

It's just one week. That's it. Good or bad. So let's stop with the overreactions. We won't really know much of anything until October.