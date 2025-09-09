It's overreaction week in the NFL, but remember that one week does not make a season -- yet you'd sure think it does based on some of the comments being made the past few days. Among them:

The Kansas City Chiefs are done.

The Detroit Lions can't overcome the loss of their two coordinators.

Bo Nix and Drake Maye will have sophomore slumps.

Aaron Rodgers has the Steelers with a Super Bowl look.

The Raiders are back.

Let's slow the roll. Please. It's one game. While we live in an era of immediate reactions, let's try not to get caught up in the outrageous.

Yes, the Chiefs looked bad in losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Friday, but maybe the Chargers are just a damn good team. There are reasons for concern, but the Chiefs will be a playoff team. Book it.

The Lions lost at Green Bay against a good Packers team, so let's not panic after one game.

Same for the rest of the sensationalized one-game reactions. I always say you can't truly gauge where a season is heading until mid-October. So hold off on any bold proclamations just yet.

As for my Power Rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles stay in the top spot with the Buffalo Bills at No. 2 and the Packers in the third spot. The Chiefs fall down to the eighth spot as they face a big Week 2 game against the Eagles at home. Starting 0-2 would actually be cause for concern.

For now, though, let Week 1 marinate a bit before we call the Chiefs done, the Lions finished and the Raiders back.

One game does not make a season.

It just makes for great debate and sensationalized hot takes, which is what these Power Rankings do every week anyways.