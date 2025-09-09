NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Chiefs fall out of top 5 before Super Bowl rematch; Chargers, Colts make huge jumps
Pete Prisco shares his Power Rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2025 season
It's overreaction week in the NFL, but remember that one week does not make a season -- yet you'd sure think it does based on some of the comments being made the past few days. Among them:
The Kansas City Chiefs are done.
The Detroit Lions can't overcome the loss of their two coordinators.
Bo Nix and Drake Maye will have sophomore slumps.
Aaron Rodgers has the Steelers with a Super Bowl look.
The Raiders are back.
Let's slow the roll. Please. It's one game. While we live in an era of immediate reactions, let's try not to get caught up in the outrageous.
Yes, the Chiefs looked bad in losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Friday, but maybe the Chargers are just a damn good team. There are reasons for concern, but the Chiefs will be a playoff team. Book it.
The Lions lost at Green Bay against a good Packers team, so let's not panic after one game.
Same for the rest of the sensationalized one-game reactions. I always say you can't truly gauge where a season is heading until mid-October. So hold off on any bold proclamations just yet.
As for my Power Rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles stay in the top spot with the Buffalo Bills at No. 2 and the Packers in the third spot. The Chiefs fall down to the eighth spot as they face a big Week 2 game against the Eagles at home. Starting 0-2 would actually be cause for concern.
For now, though, let Week 1 marinate a bit before we call the Chiefs done, the Lions finished and the Raiders back.
One game does not make a season.
It just makes for great debate and sensationalized hot takes, which is what these Power Rankings do every week anyways.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Eagles
|They picked up right where they left off last year. The offense will be tough to stop, but they face a tough one at Kansas City this week.
|--
|1-0-0
|2
Bills
|They rallied to beat the Ravens, but the defense has to be better. The run defense has been an issue for a long time -- and it needs to be fixed.
|--
|1-0-0
|3
Packers
|The defense showed up in a big way against the Lions. And it wasn't just Micah Parsons, either. They looked the part of a Super Bowl contender.
|1
|1-0-0
|4
Buccaneers
|They started slowly, but did some good things in the second half. They do need to run the ball better than they did against the Falcons.
|2
|1-0-0
|5
Ravens
|This team's identity has always been defense, yet that unit let them down against the Bills. The pass rush has to be better.
|--
|0-1-0
|6
Commanders
|They looked dominant in the blowout of the Giants. But now they get to face the Packers on the road, a big step up in talent.
|2
|1-0-0
|7
Chargers
|Justin Herbert was outstanding in beating the Chiefs, which serves notice to the rest of the AFC that this team might be a Super Bowl contender. Jim Harbaugh can flat out coach.
|9
|1-0-0
|8
Chiefs
|The defense has to be a concern after the Chargers loss. Now here comes the Eagles offense. Steve Spagnuolo has to get it going.
|5
|0-1-0
|9
49ers
|It wasn't pretty in beating Seattle, but good teams find a way to win those games on the road. Injuries could be an issue this week.
|--
|1-0-0
|10
Broncos
|Bo Nix didn't look good in the victory over the Titans. Is that just a one game thing, or the start of a sophomore slump?
|--
|1-0-0
|11
Lions
|They looked out of sync on offense against Green Bay. The change in coordinators seemed to show up in the loss to the Packers.
|4
|0-1-0
|12
Bengals
|The defense actually won a game against the Browns. That's a step in the right direction for a team that has to be better on that side of the ball.
|1
|1-0-0
|13
Rams
|The defense impressed in the victory over the Texans. The offense didn't do a lot, but Matt Stafford started and finished the game with his bad back, which was a good thing.
|--
|1-0-0
|14
Vikings
|Quarterback J.J. McCarthy bounced back after a bad start against the Bears, which is a great sign for the season. The defense also came alive.
|--
|1-0-0
|15
Jaguars
|They ran the ball, the defense took it away and Trevor Lawrence looked comfortable in beating Carolina. It was a good first game for new coach Liam Coen.
|2
|1-0-0
|16
Cowboys
|They showed well in the loss to the Eagles. If only CeeDee Lamb had caught the ball. But they have to be pleased with what they saw in that game.
|4
|0-1-0
|17
Steelers
|Aaron Rodgers was fantastic in his first start for the Steelers. That's a great sign for the rest of the season.
|1
|1-0-0
|18
Colts
|Daniel Jones was outstanding in his first start for the Colts. They certainly made the right decision in picking him to start. The defense also looked much improved.
|8
|1-0-0
|19
Texans
|The offense didn't do much against the Rams with the offensive line again a problem. That unit has to be better for C.J. Stroud.
|4
|0-1-0
|20
Cardinals
|Winning on the road is always a good thing, but they made it interesting on the road against the Saints. Kyler Murray was good, but the line has to be better in front of him.
|--
|1-0-0
|21
Bears
|They looked like two different teams against the Vikings. They blew a double-digit lead at home, which will be tough to get over. The defensive injuries were too much.
|2
|0-1-0
|22
Falcons
|It might be time for a new kicker. They can't hang their season on the right leg of Younghoe Koo can they? Michael Penix Jr. looked good in his season debut.
|1
|0-1-0
|23
Raiders
|Pete Carroll and Geno Smith got off to a good start with the road victory against the Patriots. They might be fun to watch on offense with Chip Kelly running things.
|5
|1-0-0
|24
Seahawks
|The good news in the loss to the 49ers was the defense played well. The bad news is Sam Darnold threw for 150 yards and no touchdown passes.
|2
|0-1-0
|25
Jets
|The defense had a rough day against Aaron Rodgers. They did do some good things on offense, which is a good sign.
|2
|0-1-0
|26
Patriots
|The Mike Vrabel era didn't get off to a great start in losing at home to the Raiders. Drake Maye has to be better.
|2
|0-1-0
|27
Browns
|The defense did its part against the Browns, but the offense didn't score enough. The kicker didn't help, either.
|3
|0-1-0
|28
Dolphins
|Their play in the blowout loss to the Colts was awful. The seat under Mike McDaniel is torrid now.
|3
|0-1-0
|29
Giants
|The sooner they get to Jaxson Dart, the better off they will be. Russell Wilson isn't the answer.
|--
|0-1-0
|30
Titans
|They played a solid defensive game in the loss to the Broncos. But they didn't get enough from Cameron Ward in his first NFL start, even if it was a tough place to open a career.
|1
|0-1-0
|31
Panthers
|So much for the preseason hype about Bryce Young and the offense. He looked like early 2024 Young against the Jaguars, which is not a good thing.
|4
|0-1-0
|32
Saints
|They showed some fight against the Cardinals and had their chances at the end. Playing close in games has to be what this season is about for this team.
|--
|0-1-0