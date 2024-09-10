As we sat in the green room of our Florida studios watching games Sunday, the overreactions came firing out from all corners.

This team is done.

That player is a bum.

This player is overrated.

That player is a star.

That team can win a Super Bowl.

On and on it went all day long, some of it said sarcastically to get a reaction, some of it said with a serious tone.

My reply to all of it is my usual retort after the first week of the season:

It's just one week.

You can't tell much of anything from Week 1 of the NFL season. It's fugazi. Yep, fake.

It takes time to get a beat on a season. So if your favorite team stunk, don't fret -- unless you are a Carolina Panthers fan. There is no hope there.

The rest will get better and win games. If your team won in impressive fashion, don't get too high. It usually evens out.

If your fantasy star struggled, it probably won't last. If strange players had big weeks, that probably won't last, either.

It's all fugazi.

One team that seems to be a constant is the Kansas City Chiefs. They won their opener against the Ravens in their quest to three-peat, and for that they stay atop my Power Rankings this week. But there is change. The Green Bay Packers, my pick to win the Super Bowl, fell from No. 2 to No. 15 after losing to the Eagles, but also losing quarterback Jordan Love for as much as six weeks with an MCL injury to his right knee. That means it's Malik Willis time as they face Colts.

Some other top-10 teams from last week that lost included the Bengals, Ravens and Jets. The Bengals' loss was the biggest stunner of the week as they lost at home to the Patriots. Of all the losses, that's the most concerning. And now they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in what looks like an 0-2 start to the season.

If there is any consolation for the Bengals, it's that it's only one loss and there is a lot of time left in this season. That's why overreactions after one game are so laughable.

No team or player is as bad as they looked or as good as they looked. It's one game.

Breathe. Relax.

Unless, of course, you are a fan of the Panthers. I am not sure there is any fixing that mess.