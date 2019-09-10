NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Patriots back at No. 1, Ravens climb into top 10, Browns tumble

Lamar Jackson is getting a bust made in Canton.

The New England Patriots can't be beat.

The Miami Dolphins can't beat Alabama.

Sammy Watkins is Jerry Rice now.

The Cleveland Browns will be lucky to get to .500.

On an on it goes with NFL Week 1 overreactions. Just remember, you are never as good or as bad as you look in Week 1.

Want proof? A year ago in the opening week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 48-40 at the Superdome in a game that saw Ryan Fitzpatrick throw for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints were buried. Fitzpatrick was being hailed as the Bucs' long-term answer. We know how that played out.

Tampa Bay was a disaster. Fitzpatrick was benched and the Saints ended up a missed call away from the Super Bowl.

So slow down on all the Week 1 talk. It might be fool's gold.

After a shaky offensive start, I have dropped the Green Bay Packers from the top spot into the second spot behind the Patriots, who looked dominant in a blowout of the Steelers.

The Patriots also added Antonio Brown to their receiving group last week, making the rich get richer.

They are the team to beat in the NFL.

Just remember, though, we've only had one week. Slow the roll.