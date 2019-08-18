NFL Week 2 preseason scores: Cardale Jones leads long drive for Chargers, Seahawks-Vikings square off in primetime
Everything you need to know about the preseason games played on Sunday
Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues Sunday, as three playoff teams take center stage in two nationally televised contests.
First, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers kick off the doubleheader action on CBS and CBS All Access. The Saints are coming off a trip to the to the NFC Championship Game while the Chargers made the playoffs in head coach Anthony Lynn's second season. Saints quarterback Drew Brees warmed up in full pads, but did not start the contest. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the quarterback who Los Angeles replaced Brees back in 2006, will not be suiting up for the Chargers.
In the nightcap, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will cap off the day's preseason action. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons last year, while the Vikings missed the playoffs after reaching the NFC Championship game the year before.
In addition to updates from Sunday's action, you can check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).
Scores and schedule
Thursday
Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)
Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)
Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)
Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)
Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)
Friday
Bills 27, Panthers 14 (box score)
Giants 32, Bears 13 (box score)
Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 14 (box score)
Saturday
Browns 21, Colts 18 (box score)
Patriots 22 Titans 17 (box score)
Steelers 17, Chiefs 7 (box score)
Texans 30, Lions 23 (box score)
Cowboys 14, Rams 10 (box score)
Sunday
Chargers, 7, Saints 3 (GameTracker)
Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX
Monday
49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN
Cardale Jones leads 98-yard touchdown drive to put Chargers on the board
After Tyrod Taylor failed to get the Chargers offense going on the team's first four offensive possessions, Jones entered the game and got the Chargers their first touchdown of the day. A Jaylen Watkins interception of New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone got the Chargers started at their own two-yard line.
Jones led a 10-play, 68-yard drive (aided by 30 yards of Saints penalties) to give the Chargers a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Jones went 4 of 5 on the drive for 49 yards, finding Anthony Patton for a 24-yard touchdown.
-
