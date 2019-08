NFL Week 2 preseason scores: Paxton Lynch recipient of helmet-to-helmet hit by Holton Hill

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues Sunday, as three playoff teams take center stage in two nationally televised contests.

First, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers kick off the doubleheader action on CBS and CBS All Access. The Saints are coming off a trip to the to the NFC Championship Game while the Chargers made the playoffs in head coach Anthony Lynn's second season. Saints quarterback Drew Brees warmed up in full pads, but did not start the contest. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the quarterback who Los Angeles replaced Brees back in 2006, will not be suiting up for the Chargers.

In the nightcap, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will cap off the day's preseason action. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons last year, while the Vikings missed the playoffs after reaching the NFC Championship game the year before.

In addition to updates from Sunday's action, you can check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills 27, Panthers 14 (box score)

Giants 32, Bears 13 (box score)

Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 14 (box score)

Saturday

Browns 21, Colts 18 (box score)

Patriots 22 Titans 17 (box score)

Steelers 17, Chiefs 7 (box score)

Texans 30, Lions 23 (box score)

Cowboys 14, Rams 10 (box score)

Sunday

Saints 19, Chargers 17 (box score)

Vikings 25, Seahawks 19 (box score)

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Paxton Lynch gets bell rung by Holton Hill late in game

Paxton Lynch is looking to revitalize his career with the Seahawks, but was the unfortunate recipient of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Vikings cornerback Holton Hill. The NFL already has slapped Hill with two separate four-game suspensions and an ejection after the Lynch hit.

Paxton Lynch just got his bell rung. Still down on the field. pic.twitter.com/Bxc9vQUafe — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 19, 2019

Hill has been suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy last month, his second suspension of the offseason. Back in April, Hill was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Both suspensions call for Hill to miss four games, which means he's going to have to sit out a total of eight games before he'll be allowed to return. A fine may be coming his way as well.

Lynch finished 6-for-15 for 67 yards in the contest.

Former CFL player making case to be on Vikings

Brandon Zylstra had an interesting path to the NFL, playing at Division II Concordia and Division III Augustana University before leading the Canadian Football league in receiving yards with 1,687 in 2017. That parlayed him a spot onto the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, having just one catch his rookie season.

Zylstra is looking to stick around in Minnesota, catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Sloter to give the Viking s a 17-13 lead over the Seahawks after three quarters.

Zylstra is currently listed as a third-team wide receiver, but has impressed the Vikings coaches. He's playing catch up after starting camp on the PUP list with a hamstring injury.

"It takes a period of time to adjust, but what I've seen and I've seen the last few days, is that he is starting to look like himself again," said Vikings assistant Gary Kubiak. "This will be a big two weeks for him and he's going to get a great opportunity with us, and he obviously can help us."

Taysom Hill rallies Saints to victory

The Saints were down 17-3 to the Chargers when Hill entered the game in the third quarter. Even though it's preseason, Hill showed the Saints what he's capable of as the signal caller. Hill finished 11of 15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns for a 140.6 passer rating and led New Orleans with 55 yards on four carries.

Hill led New Orleans on a nine-play, 50-yard scoring drive to give the Saints the lead for good. New Orleans trailed 17-16 before Hill went 2 for 2 for 24 yards on the winning drive that led to Wil Lutz's 28-yard field goal with 1:08 left to give the Saints a 19-17 victory.

16 unanswered points in the second half, all led by Hill.

Cardale Jones leads 98-yard touchdown drive to put Chargers on the board

After Tyrod Taylor failed to get the Chargers offense going on the team's first four offensive possessions, Jones entered the game and got the Chargers their first touchdown of the day. A Jaylen Watkins interception of New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone got the Chargers started at their own two-yard line.

Jones led a 10-play, 68-yard drive (aided by 30 yards of Saints penalties) to give the Chargers a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Jones went 4 of 5 on the drive for 49 yards, finding Anthony Patton for a 24-yard touchdown.

Troymaine Pope has 81-yard punt return touchdown just before halftime

The second quarter has been all Los Angeles, capped by an impressive punt return score by Pope just before the half. Pope, who has been impressive in training camp, juked two Saints players en route to the end zone to give the Chargers a 17-3 lead at halftime. Los Angeles scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take command of the game.

Pope, who signed a reserve/futures deal with the Chargers in January, is trying to make the roster at running back. He has 12 carries for 44 yards in his career, not having played an NFL regular season game since 2016.

81 YARDS AT THE END OF THE HALF 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/I3IUjc6GeU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 18, 2019

Pope is fighting for a roster spot with Detrez Newsome and Jeremy Cox, which there may be carries available if Melvin Gordon continues his holdout from the Chargers.

Taysom Hill can throw too

Hill, the Saints quarterback who comes in for gadget plays during the regular season to give an added dynamic to the New Orleans Saints offense, can also play quarterback. Hill, the No. 3 quarterback on the Saints, uses much more than his legs to make a play.

Taysom Hill continues to prove that he can do it all.pic.twitter.com/a0Uso9uDkF — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) August 18, 2019

Hill found Austin Carr for a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Saints' first touchdown of the game, capping a five-play, 60-yard drive in the third quarter to cut the Saints deficit to 17-10. He finished 1 for 2 for 39 yards on the drive, including a 17-yard run for a first down.

Overall, Hill is 3 for 7 for 69 yards and a touchdown and leads the Saints in rushing with 49 yards on three carries.

Kirk Cousins tosses a beautiful pass to Adam Thielen

The Kirk Cousins-Adam Thielen connection looks to be even better in year two, thanks to a 3rd-and-5 throw by Cousins to Thielen that was right on the money. Hard to tell which was better, the throw or the catch?

This 24-yard catch led to a field goal by the Vikings to give them a 3-0 lead over the Seahawks, who were stalled in the red zone. Cousins is 6 for 8 for 68 yards while Thielen has three catches for 45 yards.

Another 1,000-yard season appears to be in store for Thielen.

Welcome back DeShawn Shead

After spending one year with the Detroit Lions, Shead decided to return to the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of training camp. Turns out a player can come home again. Shead picked off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion for a 88-yard return and the score, reminding Seahawks fans of the "Legion of Boom" heyday.

Shead had just 18 tackles and a forced fumble in a limited role for the Lions last year. He'll be fighting for a roster spot in Seattle, but turnovers like that one should keep him around.