NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule: Chiefs-Steelers kickoff delayed, Deon Cain shines vs. Browns

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, with three nationally televised games on deck and two more matchups also on the card.

First, the Browns and Colts kick things off after a week of heated practices that featured multiple fights between their players. In the evening, the Chiefs and Steelers will take the field as Patrick Mahomes and the starting offense is expected to play an entire half. At 10 p.m., the Cowboys and Rams will battle in the first preseason game played in Hawaii in over four decades.

We'll update this post throughout the day with everything you need to know about Saturday's action, whether it's on national TV or not. If you want to catch up on the games that are already in the books, you can head over to our Thursday and Friday recaps.

You can check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below. If you're favorite team isn't on national television, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free). If you're interested in watching every preseason game, they're on NFL Game Pass (out of market).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills 27, Panthers 14 (box score)

Giants 32, Bears 13 (box score)

Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 14 (box score)

Saturday

Browns at Colts, NFL Network (box score)

Patriots at Titans, 7 p.m. ET, (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network (estimated)

Lions at Texans, 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Rams (in Hawaii) 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Sunday

Saints at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Steelers-Chiefs matchup delayed

We will have to wait a little longer for Mason Rudolph vs. Patrick Mahomes. Due to inclement weather in the area, kickoff will not take place at 7:30 p.m. as previously scheduled. Kickoff is now estimated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a strong thunderstorm is moving through the area that's capable of producing hail and wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

Deon Cain shines as wide receiver No. 1

When you think about it, the Colts are pretty stacked at wide receiver. T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell, Devin Funchess and Zach Pascal are all expected to play big roles in this offense. One guy that gets forgotten in this rotation is Deon Cain.

Cain had a big game on Saturday, and led all receivers with seven catches for 80 yards. He was targeted nine times, and it didn't seem to matter who was in at quarterback -- he was the go-to guy.

The Clemson product was taken in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After a standout training camp, Cain went down with a torn ACL and missed his entire rookie season. Now healthy, he's someone who could be a pleasant surprise for Colts fans.

Jacoby Brissett looks sharp

Everyone is still guessing when Andrew Luck will return from his calf/ankle/bone strain/sprain/bruise, but the Colts don't have a bad backup in Jacoby Brissett.

On the Colts' third drive of the game, Brissett took his offense 85 yards on 10 plays and tied the game with this beautiful 12-yard strike to tight end Eric Ebron.

The fourth-year backup completed eight of his first 10 passes for 100 yards and that score. It's too early to speculate if Luck will miss any regular-season games with this mysterious injury, but Brissett does have experience as a starter.

When Luck missed the entire 2017 season, Brissett played all 16 games and threw for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Colts went just 4-12 that year, but they didn't have the talent this 2019 squad does. It could be worse.

Cowboys, Rams say aloha

The NFL preseason is coming to Hawaii for the first time in 43 years on Saturday, as the Cowboys and Rams will square off at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. local time but not until 10 p.m. ET for East Coasters.

Most of the Rams' starters didn't make the trip, but those watching should get to see key rookies such as Darrell Henderson and David Long take the field. Dak Prescott and Jason Witten did make the trip for the Cowboys, while injured players such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin went instead to Dallas to continue their rehab.

Also in Dallas? Ezekiel Elliott, who was spotted returning from Cabo. While this doesn't necessarily mean Elliott will report to the team anytime soon, having their star running back in proximity once the team returns from Hawaii can't hurt. Our Patrik Walker has more on the situation.

More stars in action

Plenty of stars will be in action Friday, but not when it comes to the Patriots. Just hours before kickoff, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that quarterback Tom Brady will sit out for the second straight week. He got plenty of reps this week during the Patriots' joint practices with the Titans, but will not be suiting up for the actual game. The Patriots are dealing with plenty of injuries at receiver, and although Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated on Friday, he won't play in this game and seems to be a longshot to be in action next weekend as well. The beat-up depth chart at receiver will give rookie Jakobi Meyers a chance to continue turning heads on Saturday, but Bill Belichick said this week the NC State product still has "a long way to go in this league."

The biggest battle of stars today will likely happen in Chiefs-Steelers, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City starters are expected to play the first half. Ben Roethlisberger won't see any action in the Steelers' second preseason game, but Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph will continue to battle for the backup job at quarterback, while the team's pass-catchers will look to make their case for a starting role opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Texans recently added Duke Johnson to their stable at running back, but he's not expected to play today as he recovers from a hamstring injury. That will allow undrafted free agents Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon an extended chance to battle for what could be one roster spot behind Lamar Miller and Johnson. But the most attention in Houston will likely be paid to the first-team offensive line and how well they can hold up in pass protection following a season where Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times.