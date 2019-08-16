NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule: Giants rookie Daniel Jones set to face Bears' defense

The second week of the preseason is almost always more exciting than the first one, and that's because we actually get to see some starters on the field. On Thursday night alone, we saw Kyler Murray, Andy Dalton and Matt Ryan all take some snaps.

During Friday's slate of games, all eyes are going to be on Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be trying to follow up his perfect performance against the Jets last week when he goes up against the Bears.

As the three games from Friday are being played, we'll be highlighting the best plays and moments below. If you're favorite team isn't playing on Friday, you can also check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below, a schedule that still includes seven nationally televised games (NFL Network, ESPN, CBS and FOX). Remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market . If you're interested in watching every preseason game, they're available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market).

Here is the complete schedule for Week 2 of the preseason.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills at Panthers, 7 p.m

Bears at Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Dolphins at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m

Saturday

Browns at Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Patriots at Titans, 7 p.m.

Chiefs at Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Lions at Texans, 8 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Rams (in Hawaii) 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday

Saints at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Will Daniel Jones pass another test?

Giants rookie Daniel Jones wowed everyone last week, but that was against the Jets, so it wasn't exactly much to write home about. This time around, Jones is going to face a stiffer test in the form of a Bears defense that was one of the best in the NFL last season.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur has hinted that Jones could see some action with the first team on Friday night against Chicago. If that happens and he pulls off the same kind of performance that he had last week, then Shurmur and the Giants will have to start thinking seriously about turning the Giants QB job into an actual competition. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean that Eli Manning would be benched, but it does mean the Giants need to start considering the fact that Jones might be the best quarterback on the roster.

On the Bears' end, they have the most high-profile kicking competition in the league going on right now, which means you're going to want to stick around for every extra point and field goal attempt that Chicago tries against the Giants. With no one pulling away in the competition, it will be interesting to see how the two kickers -- Elliott Fry and Eddie Pineiro -- handle the pressure in New York.

QB competition continues for Miami

The Dolphins' quarterback competition got off to a hot start last week with Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick both getting playing time in Miami's 34-27 win over the Dolphins. Although Fitzpatrick struggled with the first team, he only threw a total of five passes, so it was hard to take anything away from his performance. On the other hand, Rosen saw some extensive playing time while finished 13 of 20 for 191 yards. Although Rosen looked decent, he did make two mistakes: He threw an interception, and apparently he didn't have the best body language.

"He has to do a better job getting guys in and out of the huddle, his communication, body language," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said this week. "There were some plays there he didn't like and we just have to move onto the next play. At that position, that's something that's part of the evaluation, as well."

This probably means that we should all be paying close attention to Rosen's body language against the Buccaneers on Friday.

Two first-rounders to watch in Bills-Panthers

These two teams know each other real well, so it's no surprise that they had a similar strategy in the draft this year: They both went after defensive linemen. For the Bills, that meant selecting defensive tackle Ed Oliver with the ninth overall pick. On the Panthers' end, they drafted defensive end Brian Burns at 16th overall. Both players got off to a good start last week with Burns absolutely dominating in Carolina's 23-13 win over Chicago. In just 10 snaps on the field, Burns racked up two sacks.

Although Burns tweaked his ankle during practice this week, he's still expected to play against Buffalo. As for Oliver, he didn't record two sacks during the first week of the preseason, but he did hold his own against Quenton Nelson of the Colts.

.@BuffaloBills @Edoliver_11 v @Colts @BigQ56 maybe the toughest draw that #EdOliver could have had. But you saw effort, penetration , and the ability to anchor in his 11 snap. I wanna see more. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Np7F8cS9d9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 10, 2019

You'll definitely want to do your best to keep an eye on both players on Friday.