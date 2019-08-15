NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule: Kyler Murray to receive more playing time, Aaron Rodgers sees first action

The second preseason games are usually a little bit better than the first ones. This week, we will get to see a few more stars suit up than we did in Week 1, we will get our second look at some of the more tantalizing rookies and we also now have more storylines to follow.

Will Daniel Jones look as sharp as he did last week with more playing time? Can the San Francisco 49ers' rookie wide receiver duo of Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd continue to impress? Will the Baltimore Ravens defense earn another shutout? All of these questions will be answered in the following days.

Here at CBS Sports, we'll be providing you with updates and analysis of every preseason game until the highly-anticipated regular season arrives. Below, you'll find the complete schedule for Week 2 of the preseason. Eight games will be broadcast on national television (NFL Network, ESPN, CBS and FOX). Check your local listings for local games. The rest of the games will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles at Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Jets at Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Packers at Ravens, 7:30 p.m

Bengals at Redskins, 7:30 p.m

Raiders at Cardinals, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday

Bills at Panthers, 7 p.m

Bears at Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Dolphins at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m

Saturday

Browns at Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Patriots at Titans, 7 p.m.

Chiefs at Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Lions at Texans, 8 p.m.

Cowboys at Rams, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday

Saints at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Before the action gets going on Thursday night, here are a few storylines to keep an eye on:

Kyler Murray to see more action

At 8 p.m., we will get out second look at No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray. He looked sharp against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, completing 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards in his first NFL action. He only played one drive, however, but that will change tonight. According to Arizona Sports, Murray will play more than just one drive against an Oakland Raiders defense that held the Los Angeles Rams offense to just 195 yards of total offense and zero touchdowns last week. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loves to test these young quarterbacks, so we will see if he can trip up last year's Heisman Trophy winner.

First look at Aaron Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's system

Tonight, we will get our first look at Aaron Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's system. He's expected to play "a quarter or so" against the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN.com. This Ravens defense looked dominant in their 29-0 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and you know Don "Wink" Martindale is going to send his pass-rushers after Rodgers whenever he gets the chance. Rodgers is tired of the "clickbait" coverage that has been spent on his and LaFleur's relationship this offseason, and he will be able to quiet some of the noise with an impressive outing tonight.

Falcons running back position battle

We are still waiting for running back Devonta Freeman to make his return to the field, but as for who will serve as his back up in the regular season, that's actually turning into an interesting debate. The Falcons return Ito Smith, who is currently slated as the second-stringer, but newcomer Brian Hill is right on his tail, having rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. Then there's fifth-round pick Qadree Ollison, who led all rushers last week with 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. This is definitely a position group to keep your eye on.