NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule: Kyler Murray's Cardinals look disastrous vs. Raiders

The second preseason games are usually a little bit better than the first ones. This week, we will get to see a few more stars suit up than we did in Week 1, we will get our second look at some of the more tantalizing rookies and we also now have more storylines to follow.

Will Daniel Jones look as sharp as he did last week with more playing time? Can the San Francisco 49ers' rookie wide receiver duo of Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd continue to impress? Will the Baltimore Ravens defense earn another shutout? All of these questions will be answered in the following days.

Here at CBS Sports, we'll be providing you with updates and analysis of every preseason game until the highly-anticipated regular season arrives. Below, you'll find the complete schedule for Week 2 of the preseason. Eight games will be broadcast on national television (NFL Network, ESPN, CBS and FOX). Check your local listings for local games. The rest of the games will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles at Jaguars - (Gametracker)

Jets at Falcons - (Gametracker)

Packers at Ravens - (Gametracker)

Bengals at Redskins - (Gametracker)

Raiders at Cardinals - (Gametracker)

Friday

Bills at Panthers, 7 p.m

Bears at Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Dolphins at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m

Saturday

Browns at Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Patriots at Titans, 7 p.m.

Chiefs at Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Lions at Texans, 8 p.m.

Cowboys at Rams, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday

Saints at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Before the action gets going on Thursday night, here are a few storylines to keep an eye on:

Four drives. Fifteen total plays. Twelve yards.

While the Arizona Cardinals and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray acquitted themselves just fine in their preseason opener, Thursday night's encore did not go so well. The Cards got precisely nothing going on any of their four drives -- three of which ended in a punt and the last of which ended in a safety.

Watch out for Lamarcus Joyner off the edge 🙏



📺: #OAKvsAZ on ESPN

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/uqYku3tPgc pic.twitter.com/5QNIiUx0fZ — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2019

Murray completed just 3 of 8 passes for 12 yards, taking his lone carry for a four-yard gain. He was running for his life more often than not, getting sacked twice and narrowly escaping several other takedowns. And if the overall performance wasn't bad enough (it was), the Cardinals continually undermined themselves with repeated penalties, committing three on their first drive, two on their second, and one more on the third.

Naturally, Brett Hundley came in and immediately led the second-team offense on a 55-yard touchdown drive, hitting Trent Sherfield with a deep ball down the left sideline for a score.

Dwayne Haskins notches first NFL touchdown with a 55-yard bomb

Dwayne Haskins may have struggled a bit in his first NFL action against the Browns last week, but he's looked impressive Thursday night so far against the Bengals. On his first drive of the night, the former Ohio State star led a six-play drive that was capped off by a 55-yard touchdown pass to Robert Davis.

Dwayne Haskins' first TD pass of the preseason is a BEAUTY 🎯🎯🎯#CINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/vRlB69sP8o — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2019

Other than the beautiful toss itself, it was nice to see Haskins throw this kind of ball while being hit. That's something that's hard to teach at the professional level. Davis was also on the receiving end of the Redskins' first touchdown of the preseason last week, and has been the most impressive wideout so far for Washington.

Cody Kessler knocked out early

Seven plays into the Eagles-Jaguars game, Philadelphia saw backup quarterback Cody Kessler get leveled by a blindside hit from an unblocked defensive end (Datone Jones).

Don’t block the EDGE on 3, break



Kessler KO’d & done for the day pic.twitter.com/O3HLM3r14q — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 15, 2019

As noted by Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz, the protection appears to have called for left tackle Andre Dillard to slide inside, which means the Eagles likely should have audibled the protection or hit the hot receiver. Instead, they kept things as is; Jones crunched Kessler on the play, causing the quarterback's head to whip backward while he was being driven to the ground. It was not long before the team announced that he is being evaluated for a head injury.

Injury Update: QB Cody Kessler is being evaluated for a head injury. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2019

This is obviously a concern for the Eagles, who have turned to Kessler as their primary backup after seeing Nate Sudfeld break his wrist. Given that the Eagles' starter is Carson Wentz, who is excellent but has ended each of the last two seasons on injured reserve, they need some stability at the backup QB spot, and things are not exactly off to a great start on that front.

Redskins pull off 96-yard pick six on opening drive

The Washington Redskins acquired star safety Landon Collins this offseason, but it was the defensive back starting alongside him that stole the show early in their Week 2 matchup wit the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Bengals nearing the end zone, Montae Nicholson was able to intercept a tipped pass and take it 96 yards to the house.

The Redskins saved themselves from what was an overall disastrous first drive. As Les Carpenter points out, Washington's starting defense gave up 45 yards in personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point however, which served as a buzzkill after the big score. Still, it was a big play for the Redskins.

Mike Glennon airs it out for a 53-yard touchdown

Jon Gruden seems set on having Derek Carr as his starting quarterback, but it still remains to be seen who he will choose to serve as his backup. Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman will battle it out this preseason for that spot, and the former may have gotten a leg up (or arm up) on the competition with this throw.

Glennon stepped up in the pocket and unleashed a 53-yard bomb to a streaking Rico Gafford for the second touchdown of the game. He has completed three of his first four throws for 95 yards now and a touchdown. This backup quarterback battle will continue to be a major storyline for the Raiders moving forward, and the HBO "Hard Knocks" cameras won't hurt in garnering it attention either. Glennon has four years of experience on Peterman, but Gruden is seemingly always interested when it comes to grooming young talent. With Antonio Brown on the team, however, it may just come down to who can throw the best deep ball.

Aaron Rodgers ruled out with back issue

We were supposed to get our first look at Aaron Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's system for about a quarter of action, but the Packers announced just before kickoff that Rodgers was being held out with a back injury.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is being held out of Thursday night's preseason game in Baltimore due to tightness in his back. The move is precautionary.#GBvsBAL https://t.co/kvANR2GxaK — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 15, 2019

This Ravens defense looked dominant in their 29-0 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and you know Don "Wink" Martindale is going to send his pass-rushers was ready to send pass rushers at Rodgers whenever he got the chance. The Packers aren't even going to risk exposing their franchise quarterback to any punishment due to the back issue, so we'll have to wait one more week before potentially seeing Rodgers in action.