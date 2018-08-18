NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Blake Bortles is a human roller coaster

Are you ready for some football? Hope so, because there is a lot of preseason action coming to your television on Saturday, starting with a scorcher of a Saturday matinee matchup that might very well be a Super Bowl preview. The Jaguars and Vikings -- quite arguably the two best defenses in football -- kick things off.

Thursday night gave us the return of Tom Brady, but Friday night was all about young quarterbacks, including a pair of rookies in Josh Allen of the Bills and Baker Mayfield of the Browns who squared off against each other. Both guys looked pretty darn good, with Mayfield flashing an ability to move around in the pocket with some nimbly-bimbly footwork in order to find throwing lanes. Ignoring Josh Rosen would be a mistake too: he also had a great moment where he stepped up in the pocket and threw a laser into the end zone for a score. The offensive line is going to be an issue for both Allen and Rosen. Patrick Mahomes also stepped up and threw a ball 69 yards in the air for a bomb to Tyreek Hill. You need to watch that play.

Saturday features a whopping seven games in total, the meatiest portion of the schedule to date this week.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13 (box score)

New England 37, Philadelphia 20 (box score)

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34 (box score)

Friday

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14 (box score)

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17 (box score)

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17 (box score)

Carolina 27, Miami 20 (Box score)

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15 (Box score)

Saturday

Jacksonville at Minnesota, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (GameTracker)

Should the Jaguars trade for Teddy Bridgewater?

That's been one of the biggest questions people are asking through the early portion of the Jaguars' offensive drives against the Vikings on Saturday. Granted, Minnesota's a stout defense. And granted, it's the preseason. But Blake Bortles hasn't looked great in the early going. Bortles threw one pick deep in his own territory. There should have been an earlier pick as well, but Bortles got lucky and a Vikings defender dropped it.

Worth noting: Bortles bounced back from that near-pick nicely, helping the Jaguars rip off a 12-play, 85-yard drive that nearly ended with Bortles throwing a screen pass for a touchdown, then nearly ended with Bortles rushing in for a touchdown and finally ended in Leonard Fournette plunging in from the 1-yard line for a score. The issue for Bortles is the lack of consistency.

Maybe it's a total kneejerk reaction to claim Jacksonville, who is coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance and nearly made the Super Bowl, should just blow up their plans. Bortles had a nice stretch during the 2017 season and made a few nice throws against Minnesota.

But Teddy Bridgewater looks like a starting NFL quarterback, and when you see Bortles make back-breaking mistakes, it's a reminder the Jags have a great defense and potentially a small window with which to take advantage of their setup. They stood pat this offseason after doubling down on Bortles' contract. There are a lot of people in that building heavily invested in the quarterback.

Objectively it would be worth considering a move to trade for Bortles and at least give the offense a second option if Bortles appears as if he'll hold the team back significantly.