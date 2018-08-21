NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Luck has sloppy start as Colts face Ravens

The second week of the NFL preseason comes to a close on Monday night. But before we move on to the all-important Week 3, Andrew Luck, Joe Flacco, and Lamar Jackson will get their chance to shine when the Colts host the Ravens on Monday night.

Thursday brought us the return of Tom Brady, Friday gave us another glimpse at young quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Patrick Mahomes, while Saturday was all about Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Scroll down below for the things you need to know from Monday night's game between the Colts and Ravens.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13 (box score)

New England 37, Philadelphia 20 (box score)

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34 (box score)

Friday

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14 (box score)

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17 (box score)

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17 (box score)

Carolina 27, Miami 20 (box score)

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15 (Box score)

Saturday

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10 (box score)

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15 (box score)

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13 (box score)

Houston 16, San Francisco 13 (box score)

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14 (box score)

Chicago 24, Denver 23 (box score)

L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 21 (box score)

Monday

Baltimore at Indianapolis (GameTracker, watch on ESPN)

Luck sloppy

For Andrew Luck, the preseason is all about the process (continuing to work his way back from the shoulder injury that cost him his entire 2017 season) and not at all about the results. So, it's a good thing then that after making his long-awaited return to the field in the first week of the preseason, Luck started against the Ravens, went 6 of 13 for 50 yards, and looked comfortable.

It's also a good thing that the results don't matter, because Luck got off an uncharacteristically terrible start. After the Colts went three-and-out to begin, with Luck misfiring on both of his passes, they recovered a fumble on the ensuing punt, setting Luck up with a red-zone series. Luck did not take advantage of the chance, promptly forcing a pass into tight coverage, which resulted in a horrific interception.

That's a good job by Luck to buy time by escaping the pocket, but oh my god, that's a horrific decision to throw the ball. At that point, he just needed to toss the ball out of play and settled for three points.

He slowly settled in, though. On the team's third series, he hit Jack Doyle up the seam off of play-action for a 16-yard gain. A few plays later, on third-and-long, he stepped up in the pocket and threw a bullet to Doyle on the run for a first down. The drive would stall after a few more completions, but the Colts managed to salvage the series with a field goal.

Adam Vinatieri is ageless

This will be a short section, because there's only so much someone can say about a preseason field goal. With that being said, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is an ageless machine and his 57-yard field goal in the first quarter proves that.

For the record, Vinatieri is 45 years old. He'll turn 46 in December.