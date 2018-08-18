NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Falcons roll, Carlos Hyde explodes

The preseason is less about results and more about how rookies look in their first glimpse of the NFL. So, consider Friday night's slate of preseason games a doozy.

After Thursday night gave us the return of Tom Brady, Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday with games that feature No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and the Browns facing No. 7 pick Josh Allen and the Bills, the Cardinals and No. 10 pick Josh Rosen going up against the vaunted Saints defense, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who sat out his entire rookie year) matching up against the Falcons' budding defense. As an added bonus, we'll be treated to two revenge storylines folded into one game as Tyrod Taylor takes on the Bills and Corey Coleman takes on the Browns.

There are five games in all. Below, you'll find the complete schedule and list of results. Further down below, you'll find our Friday night takeaways, which will be updated as the night progresses. OK, let's get to it.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13 (box score)

New England 37, Philadelphia 20 (box score)

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34 (box score)

Friday

Kansas City at Atlanta (GameTracker)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (GameTracker)

Buffalo at Cleveland (GameTracker)

Miami at Carolina (GameTracker)

Arizona at New Orleans (GameTracker)

Saturday

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (GameTracker)

Falcons come out firing, Calvin Ridley breaks out

If the Falcons are going to make the leap from playoff team to Super Bowl team, they'll need oft-maligned offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to figure out a way to get the most out of his insanely talented offense after a disappointing first season at the helm. Against the Chiefs on Friday night -- without starting running back Devonta Freeman and WR1 Julio Jones -- Sarkisian provided a preview of how dominant the Falcons' offense can be during the upcoming season.

On the team's opening series -- after rookie Calvin Ridley began the game with a 34-yard return -- they went 65 yards on seven plays, polishing off the drive with a four-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper. Would you look at that: Sarkisian called a very smart, sensible play in the red zone leading to a very easy touchdown.

And so, it's time to begin Hooper's Fantasy football hype campaign. In addition to bringing in that touchdown, he also converted a third-and-11 with a 29-yard grab. On the play, Ryan escaped the pocket and bought extra time for Hooper, who stayed with his quarterback the entire time.

Hooper, who is coming off a career-best 526-yard sophomore season, could be ready to breakout in a much-improved Falcons offense that might finally be comfortable with Sarkisian calling the plays. If the Falcons do get everything figured out on offense, they'll be a legitimate contender in the hyper-competitive NFC.

Speaking of a breakout, rookie receiver Calvin Ridley torched the Chiefs. He began the game with that impressive return and then on the team's second series, he broke free downfield and hauled in a 36-yard pass from Ryan. And quite frankly, if Ryan had hit Ridley in stride, it likely would've been a touchdown.

Ryan, by the way, finished 5 of 7 for 90 yards and a touchdown before getting pulled for Matt Schaub midway through the second quarter. He appears to be comfortable in Sarkisian's offense.

Ridley got his touchdown shortly after, squatting down at the goal line in between coverage to secure a 7-yard touchdown from Schaub.

So to recap, Ridley:

Returned the opening kickoff 34 yards.

Caught a 36-yard pass that could've been a touchdown with a better throw.

Caught a 7-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.

Caught a first down just before his touchdown.

This Falcons offense is absolutely loaded with talent. Adding Ridley is almost unfair.

Don't forget about Carlos Hyde in Cleveland

The Browns drafted Nick Chubb in the second round and gave Duke Johnson an extension, so it's easy to understand why Carlos Hyde might be an overlooked running back heading into the season. But on Friday night, Hyde reminded us that he shouldn't be overlooked.

Signed in free agency, Hyde unleashed a brutal stiff arm on the Browns' opening series against the Bills.

He capped off that series with a four-yard touchdown, wisely deciding to bounce the run to the outside where space awaited him.

Hyde wound up racking up 64 yards on nine carries (7.1 yards per carry), reminding us that the Browns didn't sign him to sit behind Chubb and Johnson. The Browns will find a way to use Hyde, who averaged 1,219.5 yards from scrimmage with the 49ers over the past two seasons. And your Fantasy team could probably use him too.