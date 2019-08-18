NFL Week 2 preseason scores: Taysom Hill rallies Saints to comeback victory over Chargers

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues Sunday, as three playoff teams take center stage in two nationally televised contests.

First, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers kick off the doubleheader action on CBS and CBS All Access. The Saints are coming off a trip to the to the NFC Championship Game while the Chargers made the playoffs in head coach Anthony Lynn's second season. Saints quarterback Drew Brees warmed up in full pads, but did not start the contest. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the quarterback who Los Angeles replaced Brees back in 2006, will not be suiting up for the Chargers.

In the nightcap, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will cap off the day's preseason action. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons last year, while the Vikings missed the playoffs after reaching the NFC Championship game the year before.

In addition to updates from Sunday's action, you can check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills 27, Panthers 14 (box score)

Giants 32, Bears 13 (box score)

Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 14 (box score)

Saturday

Browns 21, Colts 18 (box score)

Patriots 22 Titans 17 (box score)

Steelers 17, Chiefs 7 (box score)

Texans 30, Lions 23 (box score)

Cowboys 14, Rams 10 (box score)

Sunday

Saints 19, Chargers 17 (box score)

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Taysom Hill rallies Saints to victory

The Saints were down 17-3 to the Chargers when Hill entered the game in the third quarter. Even though it's preseason, Hill showed the Saints what he's capable of as the signal caller. Hill finished 11of 15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns for a 140.6 passer rating and led New Orleans with 55 yards on four carries.

Hill led New Orleans on a nine-play, 50-yard scoring drive to give the Saints the lead for good. New Orleans trailed 17-16 before Hill went 2 for 2 for 24 yards on the winning drive that led to Wil Lutz's 28-yard field goal with 1:08 left to give the Saints a 19-17 victory.

16 unanswered points in the second half, all led by Hill.

Cardale Jones leads 98-yard touchdown drive to put Chargers on the board

After Tyrod Taylor failed to get the Chargers offense going on the team's first four offensive possessions, Jones entered the game and got the Chargers their first touchdown of the day. A Jaylen Watkins interception of New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone got the Chargers started at their own two-yard line.

Jones led a 10-play, 68-yard drive (aided by 30 yards of Saints penalties) to give the Chargers a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Jones went 4 of 5 on the drive for 49 yards, finding Anthony Patton for a 24-yard touchdown.

Troymaine Pope has 81-yard punt return touchdown just before halftime

The second quarter has been all Los Angeles, capped by an impressive punt return score by Pope just before the half. Pope, who has been impressive in training camp, juked two Saints players en route to the end zone to give the Chargers a 17-3 lead at halftime. Los Angeles scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take command of the game.

Pope, who signed a reserve/futures deal with the Chargers in January, is trying to make the roster at running back. He has 12 carries for 44 yards in his career, not having played an NFL regular season game since 2016.

— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 18, 2019

Pope is fighting for a roster spot with Detrez Newsome and Jeremy Cox, which there may be carries available if Melvin Gordon continues his holdout from the Chargers.

Taysom Hill can throw too

Hill, the Saints quarterback who comes in for gadget plays during the regular season to give an added dynamic to the New Orleans Saints offense, can also play quarterback. Hill, the No. 3 quarterback on the Saints, uses much more than his legs to make a play.

— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) August 18, 2019

Hill found Austin Carr for a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Saints' first touchdown of the game, capping a five-play, 60-yard drive in the third quarter to cut the Saints deficit to 17-10. He finished 1 for 2 for 39 yards on the drive, including a 17-yard run for a first down.

Overall, Hill is 3 for 7 for 69 yards and a touchdown and leads the Saints in rushing with 49 yards on three carries.

