NFL Week 2 preseason updates, scores: Jimmy Garoppolo struggles early as 49ers take on Broncos

All but two NFL teams took the field over the weekend for Week 2 of the 2019 preseason, but the final two are closing it out on Monday night, with Jimmy Garoppolo making his long-anticipated return under the lights of prime time.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback had not played in a game since Week 3 of the 2018 regular season, when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear, but he's got high hopes as the leader of Kyle Shanahan's Niners squad. San Fran topped the Dallas Cowboys in their exhibition opener, but that was without Garoppolo, who finally got some snaps under his belt against Vic Fangio's talented Denver Broncos defense ahead of a critical year in the NFC West.

Denver has its own QB intrigue, with former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco atop the depth chart but second-round rookie Drew Lock getting plenty of preseason time under center. The Broncos' "D," however, remains the staple of a team eyeing a surprise return to the postseason, with Pro Bowlers like Von Miller and Chris Harris headlining the lineup.

Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates on Monday night's 49ers vs. Broncos showdown. In addition to highlights from the last of Week 2 action, you can revisit the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills 27, Panthers 14 (box score)

Giants 32, Bears 13 (box score)

Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 14 (box score)

Saturday

Browns 21, Colts 18 (box score)

Patriots 22 Titans 17 (box score)

Steelers 17, Chiefs 7 (box score)

Texans 30, Lions 23 (box score)

Cowboys 14, Rams 10 (box score)

Sunday

Saints 19, Chargers 17 (box score)

Vikings 25, Seahawks 19 (box score)

Monday

49ers at Broncos, (Game Tracker)

Jimmy Garoppolo antsy in first action since injury

For all intents and purposes, Monday night was all about Garoppolo getting back on the field. But if his first two drives were any indication, well, the $137 million man is going to need some time before he returns to late-2017 form. The veteran signal-caller looked antsy out of the gate vs. Vic Fangio's defense, throwing an interception to Broncos rookie Isaac Yiadom Jr. on his second pass and then nearly throwing another INT on his second series -- a near-pick-six by former Eagles corner De'Vante Bausby. Denver edge rusher Bradley Chubb and interior man Shelby Harris helped force the first turnover, rushing Garoppolo right up the middle, but the QB's 0-for-5 start carried into his ensuing drives.

On the plus side of the Niners' early efforts, Tevin Coleman showed off some burst in his first couple of carries against Denver, leading the way in a backfield also featuring Matt Breida.