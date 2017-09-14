NFL Week 2 schedule, Fantasy, picks, how to stream, TV: Texans, Bengals eye rebound
With Week 1 of the NFL season behind us, 30 of the league's 32 teams have a game in the books (with Hurricane Irma pushing the season debuts of Tampa Bay and Miami to Week 2). Some teams looked like they could be surprise playoff contenders, while other potential contenders look to be in major trouble. Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and Jason La Canfora broke down which overreactions are just that, and which could actually have merit on Wednesday's Pick Six podcast (which you should subscribe to on iTunes here).
On CBSSports.com this week, Sean Wagner-McGough looks at how Bill Belichick's defense can rebound against the New Orleans Saints ; Will Brinson believes this rookie RB class could be the best ever;
Are you ready for Week 2? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs coming out of Week 1, info on the Week 2 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 2 games.
Schedule
Thursday
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals , 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network (GameTracker)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
NE-NO | TEN-JAC | CLE-BAL | BUF-CAR | MIA-LAC | NYJ-OAK
Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Picks
Prisco: Jaguars top Titans and every Week 2 game
Brinson: Patriots deck Saints and every Week 2 game
Breech: Cowboys crush the Broncos Broncos and every Week 2 game
SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season
Fantasy
Week 2 primer: Why Brees and Brady rebound and more to know
Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Why Montgomery's a must-start
Lineup cheat sheet: Get help selecting your starters
Waiver Wire: How to replace injured stars in Week 2
Streaming: Best Week 2 streaming options for TE, K, DF
Rankings: Rivers down, Cutler up in our Week 1 update
Trade Chart: Dave Richard helps you analyze trade offers
Key Week 2 updates
Giants WR Beckham practices for first time in three weeks
Texans LB Cushing hit with 10-game PED suspension
Colts considering starting Brissett at QB over Tolzien
Seahawks' Carroll expects Rawls to be 'raring to go' in Week 2
Cardinals re-sign Chris Johnson with David Johnson sidelined
