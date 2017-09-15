NFL Week 2 schedule, Fantasy, picks, TV, streaming: Packers-Falcons, Patriots-Saints

With Week 1 of the NFL season behind us, 30 of the league's 32 teams have a game in the books (with Hurricane Irma pushing the season debuts of Tampa Bay and Miami to Week 2). Some teams looked like they could be surprise playoff contenders, while other potential contenders look to be in major trouble. Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and Jason La Canfora broke down which overreactions are just that, and which could actually have merit on Wednesday's Pick Six podcast (which you should subscribe to on iTunes here).

On CBSSports.com this week, Sean Wagner-McGough looks at how Bill Belichick's defense can rebound against the New Orleans Saints ; Jared Dubin looks into what the Packers defense is up against in their third meeting with the Falcons since the start of 2016; and Will Brinson believes this rookie RB class could be the best ever.

Are you ready for Week 2? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs coming out of Week 1, info on the Week 2 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 2 games.

Dig in and enjoy.

Schedule

Thursday

Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

How to watch on TV, stream

NE-NO | TEN-JAC | CLE-BAL | BUF-CAR | MIA-LAC | NYJ-OAK

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Picks

Five Best Bets: Prisco | Brinson

Prisco: Jaguars top Titans and every Week 2 game

Brinson: Patriots deck Saints and every Week 2 game

Breech: Cowboys crush Broncos and every Week 2 game

SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season

Fantasy

Week 2 primer: Why Brees and Brady rebound and more to know

Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Why Montgomery's a must-start

Lineup cheat sheet: Get help selecting your starters

Waiver Wire: How to replace injured stars in Week 2

Streaming: Best Week 2 streaming options for TE, K, DF

Rankings: Rivers down, Cutler up in our Week 1 update

Trade Chart: Dave Richard helps you analyze trade offers

Key Week 2 updates

Giants WR Beckham practices for first time in three weeks

Texans LB Cushing hit with 10-game PED suspension

Colts considering starting Brissett at QB over Tolzien

Seahawks' Carroll expects Rawls to be 'raring to go' in Week 2

Cardinals re-sign Chris Johnson with David Johnson sidelined