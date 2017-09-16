NFL Week 2 schedule, picks, Fantasy, TV, streaming: Beckham questionable vs. Lions
Everything you need to know for Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is here
The worst football of the week might be behind us after the Texans' 13-9 win in Cincinnati Thursday, which featured next-to-no offense from both teams. The Bengals have a historically bad offense through two games, and as a result, fired their offensive coordinator after the loss.
The biggest question mark for this week's slate is Odell Beckham, who is still working his way back from an ankle injury. He was able to return to practice this week in a limited fashion, and the team has ruled him questionable to play Monday night against the Lions. The expectation is that he'll make his season debut in that game, per NFL.com.
On CBSSports.com this week, Sean Wagner-McGough looked at how Bill Belichick's defense can rebound against the New Orleans Saints ; Jared Dubin looked into what the Packers defense is up against in their third meeting with the Falcons since the start of 2016; and Will Brinson explained why he believes this rookie RB class could be the best ever.
Are you ready for Week 2? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs coming out of Week 1, info on the Week 2 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 2 games.
Dig in and enjoy.
Schedule
Thursday
Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
NE-NO | TEN-JAC | CLE-BAL | BUF-CAR | MIA-LAC | NYJ-OAK
Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Picks
Five Best Bets: Prisco | Brinson
Podcast: Prisco, Brinson and Kostos make Week 2 picks (subscribe)
Prisco: Jaguars top Titans and every Week 2 game
Brinson: Patriots deck Saints and every Week 2 game
Breech: Cowboys crush Broncos and every Week 2 game
SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season
Fantasy
Week 2 primer: Why Brees and Brady rebound and more to know
Sleepers: Cohen, J.J. Nelson and more Week 2 sleepers
Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Why Montgomery's a must-start
Lineup cheat sheet: Get help selecting your starters
Waiver Wire: How to replace injured stars in Week 2
Streaming: Best Week 2 streaming options for TE, K, DF
Rankings: Rivers down, Cutler up in our Week 1 update
Trade Chart: Dave Richard helps you analyze trade offers
Key Week 2 updates
Beckham questionable for Monday night game
Patriots rule out Hightower, Amendola vs. Saints.
Vikings QB Bradford undergoes MRI on knee
Colts to reportedly start Brissett at QB vs. Cardinals
Texans LB Cushing hit with 10-game PED suspension
Seahawks' Carroll expects Rawls to be 'raring to go' in Week 2
Cardinals re-sign Chris Johnson with David Johnson sidelined
