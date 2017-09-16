NFL Week 2 schedule, picks, Fantasy, TV, streaming: Beckham questionable vs. Lions

The worst football of the week might be behind us after the Texans' 13-9 win in Cincinnati Thursday, which featured next-to-no offense from both teams. The Bengals have a historically bad offense through two games, and as a result, fired their offensive coordinator after the loss.

The biggest question mark for this week's slate is Odell Beckham, who is still working his way back from an ankle injury. He was able to return to practice this week in a limited fashion, and the team has ruled him questionable to play Monday night against the Lions. The expectation is that he'll make his season debut in that game, per NFL.com.

On CBSSports.com this week, Sean Wagner-McGough looked at how Bill Belichick's defense can rebound against the New Orleans Saints ; Jared Dubin looked into what the Packers defense is up against in their third meeting with the Falcons since the start of 2016; and Will Brinson explained why he believes this rookie RB class could be the best ever.

Are you ready for Week 2? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs coming out of Week 1, info on the Week 2 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 2 games.

Key Week 2 updates

Beckham questionable for Monday night game

Patriots rule out Hightower, Amendola vs. Saints.

Vikings QB Bradford undergoes MRI on knee

Colts to reportedly start Brissett at QB vs. Cardinals

Texans LB Cushing hit with 10-game PED suspension

Seahawks' Carroll expects Rawls to be 'raring to go' in Week 2

Cardinals re-sign Chris Johnson with David Johnson sidelined