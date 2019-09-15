NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Antonio Brown catches TD in first game as Patriot
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Carolina Panthers 14 (recap)
Sunday
- Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (preview)
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (preview)
Monday
- Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (preview)
Kyler to Fitz
The Kyler Murray-Larry Fitzgerald connection is still blooming in the desert but it's clear that the young quarterback and the old receiver might have something special in the works. The duo hooked up for a big play in the second half on Sunday, picking up 40 yards through the air.
Holy flying catch, Batman!
Mike Williams went and got this one.
Business is boomin' for AB
Antonio Brown is making his Patriots debut in Miami, and he's already making quite an impact on the Patriots' offense. Tom Brady and Brown have made four connections in the first half, including a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Dalvin Cook gets loose
Things didn't exactly get off to a great start for the Vikings today as they gave up three straight touchdowns to the Packers to open the game, but Dalvin Cook is doing his best to get Minnesota back in the game. He ripped off this 75-yard touchdown run to get the Vikes on the board in the second quarter.
Not your average Big Man Touchdown
We all love Big Man Touchdowns, but how about a Big Man Touchdown with a great story? Tennessee Titans O-lineman David Quessenberry was forced out of NFL action from 2014-16 while battling cancer, but not only did he beat it and get back on the field -- he caught a touchdown from Marcus Mariota on Sunday. Awesome stuff.
Aaron Rodgers cashing double checks
The Packers and Vikings are clashing in Lambeau and Aaron Rodgers came prepared for battle. The Green Bay QB picked up two passing touchdowns in the first quarter -- one to Jamaal Williams and another to Geronimo Allison.
Saquon off and running
Saquon Barkley has hit the ground running in Week 2 and he's wasting no time in putting the Giants on his back. The second-year running back picked up more than 50 yards on the ground on New York's opening drive and capped it off with a big run to the end zone.
