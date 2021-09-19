It's the second Sunday of the 2021 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 2 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Washington 30, Giants 29 (Recap)

Sunday

Bills at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Bears 20, Bengals 17 (Recap)

Broncos 23, Jaguars 13 (Recap)

Browns 31, Texans 21 (Recap)

Rams 27, Colts 24 (Recap)

Raiders 26, Steelers 17 (Recap)

Patriots 25, Jets 6 (Recap)

Saints at Panthers (Recap)

49ers 17, Eagles 11 (Recap)

Falcons at Buccaneers, (GameTracker)

Vikings at Cardinals, (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Chargers, (GameTracker)

Titans at Seahawks, (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Matt 'The Leg' Prater

Did you know Cardinals kicker Matt Prater owns the NFL record for longest field goal, kicking one 64 yards with Denver back in 2013? Well, he came close to matching his own feat against the Vikings, booming a 62-yarder against Minnesota.

Kyler Murray cannot be contained

Basically every other play with the Cardinals QB is a master class in elusiveness, but here he is avoiding the Vikings' pass rush to find a wide-open Christian Kirk for a big score in the day's best shootout.

Henry Ruggs on turbo

The Raiders are 2-0 after rolling past the Steelers, and Henry Ruggs III helped seal the deal by blazing past the Steelers secondary for 60+ yards and a score in the fourth quarter.

Najee Harris scores his first NFL TD

Harris scored the first of what will be many touchdowns on Sunday. He's a legitimate dual-threat weapon that can finish plays in athletic fashion.

Rams botched punt

Several mistakes made by the Rams allowed the Colts to get back into this matchup, and this was the biggest one.

Demetric Felton's first touch goes for six

When it comes to the Browns' playmakers, you probably think of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry or Nick Chubb. You don't think about Demetric Felton, but he flashed his potential on Sunday. The rookie took his first offensive touch for six points. Just look how slippery he was on this screen:

Damien Harris goes full beast mode

The Patriots' running back recorded what will probably be the run of the week. Jets defenders had a handful of chances to bring him down, but just couldn't. This had to have greatly upset head coach Robert Saleh, who has plenty of issues to correct.

Failed Philly special

Nick Sirianni tried to earn some brownie points with the fans in his first home game as head coach by running a Philly Special on fourth-and-goal. Unfortunately, it did not work.

Quez Watkins for 91 yards

Jalen Hurts said Watkins wasn't a secret anymore after an impressive preseason. The big-play weapon had his first regular-season highlight in Week 2, as Hurts hit him for a gain of 91 yards.

Zach Wilson throws 3 INTs in first half

The No. 2 overall pick is struggling in Week 2. Wilson threw three interceptions in the first half against the Patriots, and the third was arguably the worst.

Colts goal-line woes

The Colts have turned the ball over in the red zone twice in just the first half. They were stuffed on 4th-and-goal on their first drive of the game, and then Carson Wentz threw a shovel-pass pick.

Definitely a bit unlucky, but this Rams defense is one of the best in the league for a reason.

Najee Harris with the Derrick Henry stiff arm

Did Derrick Henry get traded to the Steelers, or is this really a rookie? Harris unleashed a vicious stiff arm against the Raiders. Johnathan Abram was the victim, which is wild because he's known for his physical playing style as well.

Trevor Lawrence showing out in home debut

Lawrence had an up-and-down Week 1 showing against the Texans, but he came out slinging this Sunday. Check out this touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, who cooked the DB down the right sideline. The Broncos have a great secondary, but it's the Jaguars who struck first. Keep an eye on this one.

Devin Singletary running wild

This Bills offense could reach another level if they had a consistent presence on the ground, and that's what Devin Singletary is trying to establish. He ran right up the gut against Miami's defense for the first score of the game. It was his first carry of the game, and it went for 46 yards.

Christian McCaffrey is back

It's great to have Christian McCaffrey back this year after he missed 13 games in 2020 due to injury. He's a dual-threat star who is a cheat code in the open field. The Panthers had no trouble slicing up the Saints defense on the first drive of the game. Check out this catch and run from CMC:

Young QB matchups in spotlight: More reps expected for Fields

In what's shaping up to be a big year for young quarterbacks, Week 2 features several matchups between recently drafted signal-callers for both teams. Up in Chicago, perhaps the most interesting quarterback decision of all is brewing. Andy Dalton is slated to start for the Bears against his former Bengals team ... all while Bears fans clamor for exciting rookie Justin Fields to take over. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Fields is expected to see more reps against the Bengals than he did in Week 1, and adds that Fields has been making "wow" throws every day in practice.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick is depending on Mac Jones to help the Patriots avoid an 0-2 start, while the Jets have similar hopes for Zach Wilson when the two 2021 first-round picks face off in New Jersey.

And just down the road in Philly, Justin Hurts will try to stay hot for the Eagles after an impressive Week 1, but Hurts almost certainly won't be the only QB drafted in the last two years to see action in that game. Trey Lance had a touchdown toss in his 49ers debut, and is expected to see the field again Sunday as well.

So what will happen in those games? And what about the others? We'll bring you all the latest updates right here throughout Week 2 Sunday, so stay tuned.