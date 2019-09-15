NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes connects on 44-yard TD to wide-open receiver
It's the second NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 2.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Carolina Panthers 14 (recap)
Sunday
- Baltimore Ravens 23, Arizona Cardinals 17 (box score)
- Dallas Cowboys 31, Washington Redskins 21 (box score)
- Indianapolis Colts 19, Tennessee Titans 17 (box score)
- Seattle Seahawks 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 26 (box score)
- Buffalo Bills 28, New York Giants 14 (box score)
- San Francisco 49ers 41, Cincinnati Bengals 17 (box score)
- Detroit Lions 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10 (box score)
- Green Bay Packers 21, Minnesota Vikings 16 (box score)
- Houston Texans 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 12 (box score)
- New England Patriots 43, Miami Dolphins 0 (box score)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (preview)
Monday
- Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (preview)
Mahomes still slinging it
The Raiders jumped out to a two-score lead on the Chiefs out of the gate on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes is tough to keep down for very long. The reigning NFL MVP got Kansas City on the board with this huge 44-yard strike to Demarcus Robinson during the second quarter in Oakland.
Slay seals it
Just when it looked like Philip Rivers and the Chargers might be charging towards a game-winning drive late in the fourth, Darius Slay came up with a huge clutch interception to seal the 13-10 win for the Lions at home.
Oh no, Kirk ...
Kirk Cousins, man, woof. Chucking up prayers on first down in the red zone late in the fourth quarter of a one-score game -- not ideal or conducive to winning! The Packers' Kevin King made him pay and helped the Packers hold on to a 21-16 win in Green Bay.
Another Dolphins rout
Predictably, things aren't going so well for the Dolphins as they host the Patriots in Miami. Not only is the New England defense pitching a shutout, but they're also putting points on the board. Stephon Gilmore took advantage of a questionable decision by Ryan Fitzpatrick and brought it to the house for a pick-six.
On the next drive, Jamie Collins snatched a bobbled pass and also took it back for six.
That was the end of Fitzpatrick's day in Miami.
Kyler to Fitz
The Kyler Murray-Larry Fitzgerald connection is still blooming in the desert but it's clear that the young quarterback and the old receiver might have something special in the works. The duo hooked up for a big play in the second half on Sunday, picking up 40 yards through the air.
They continued their work in the second half as well.
Holy flying catch, Batman!
Mike Williams went and got this one.
Business is boomin' for AB
Antonio Brown is making his Patriots debut in Miami, and he's already making quite an impact on the Patriots' offense. Tom Brady and Brown have made four connections in the first half, including a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Dalvin Cook gets loose
Things didn't exactly get off to a great start for the Vikings today as they gave up three straight touchdowns to the Packers to open the game, but Dalvin Cook is doing his best to get Minnesota back in the game. He ripped off this 75-yard touchdown run to get the Vikes on the board in the second quarter.
Not your average Big Man Touchdown
We all love Big Man Touchdowns, but how about a Big Man Touchdown with a great story? Tennessee Titans O-lineman David Quessenberry was forced out of NFL action from 2014-16 while battling cancer, but not only did he beat it and get back on the field -- he caught a touchdown from Marcus Mariota on Sunday. Awesome stuff.
Aaron Rodgers cashing double checks
The Packers and Vikings are clashing in Lambeau and Aaron Rodgers came prepared for battle. The Green Bay QB picked up two passing touchdowns in the first quarter -- one to Jamaal Williams and another to Geronimo Allison.
Saquon off and running
Saquon Barkley has hit the ground running in Week 2 and he's wasting no time in putting the Giants on his back. The second-year running back picked up more than 50 yards on the ground on New York's opening drive and capped it off with a big run to the end zone.
