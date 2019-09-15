NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patriots D chases Ryan Fitzpatrick after back-to-back pick sixes

It's the second NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 2.

Another Dolphins rout

Predictably, things aren't going so well for the Dolphins as they host the Patriots in Miami. Not only is the New England defense pitching a shutout, but they're also putting points on the board. Stephon Gilmore took advantage of a questionable decision by Ryan Fitzpatrick and brought it to the house for a pick-six.

On the next drive, Jamie Collins snatched a bobbled pass and also took it back for six.

That was the end of Fitzpatrick's day in Miami.

Kyler to Fitz

The Kyler Murray-Larry Fitzgerald connection is still blooming in the desert but it's clear that the young quarterback and the old receiver might have something special in the works. The duo hooked up for a big play in the second half on Sunday, picking up 40 yards through the air.

They continued their work in the second half as well.

This @K1 to @LarryFitzgerald connection has been 🔥



Holy flying catch, Batman!

Mike Williams went and got this one.

Business is boomin' for AB

Antonio Brown is making his Patriots debut in Miami, and he's already making quite an impact on the Patriots' offense. Tom Brady and Brown have made four connections in the first half, including a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Dalvin Cook gets loose

Things didn't exactly get off to a great start for the Vikings today as they gave up three straight touchdowns to the Packers to open the game, but Dalvin Cook is doing his best to get Minnesota back in the game. He ripped off this 75-yard touchdown run to get the Vikes on the board in the second quarter.

Not your average Big Man Touchdown

We all love Big Man Touchdowns, but how about a Big Man Touchdown with a great story? Tennessee Titans O-lineman David Quessenberry was forced out of NFL action from 2014-16 while battling cancer, but not only did he beat it and get back on the field -- he caught a touchdown from Marcus Mariota on Sunday. Awesome stuff.

Draw it up, Arthur Smith!



Goal line TD for offensive lineman David Quessenberry. #INDvsTEN pic.twitter.com/hlCGIvsww8 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 15, 2019

Aaron Rodgers cashing double checks

The Packers and Vikings are clashing in Lambeau and Aaron Rodgers came prepared for battle. The Green Bay QB picked up two passing touchdowns in the first quarter -- one to Jamaal Williams and another to Geronimo Allison.

Saquon off and running

Saquon Barkley has hit the ground running in Week 2 and he's wasting no time in putting the Giants on his back. The second-year running back picked up more than 50 yards on the ground on New York's opening drive and capped it off with a big run to the end zone.