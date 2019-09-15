NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Saquon Barkley off to a quick start
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
It's the second NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 2.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Carolina Panthers 14 (recap)
Sunday
- Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (preview)
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (preview)
Monday
- Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (preview)
Aaron Rodgers cashing double checks
The Packers and Vikings are clashing in Lambeau and Aaron Rodgers came prepared for battle. The Green Bay QB picked up two passing touchdowns in the first quarter -- one to Jamaal Williams and another to Geronimo Allison.
Saquon off and running
Saquon Barkley has hit the ground running in Week 2 and he's wasting no time in putting the Giants on his back. The second-year running back picked up more than 50 yards on the ground on New York's opening drive and capped it off with a big run to the end zone.
