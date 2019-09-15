NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Saquon Barkley off to a quick start

It's the second NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 2.

You can watch the replays, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Aaron Rodgers cashing double checks

The Packers and Vikings are clashing in Lambeau and Aaron Rodgers came prepared for battle. The Green Bay QB picked up two passing touchdowns in the first quarter -- one to Jamaal Williams and another to Geronimo Allison.

.@AaronRodgers12 throws a strike to Geronimo Allison for the @packers TD! #MINvsGB



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/NetLbxNrXb — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019

Saquon off and running

Saquon Barkley has hit the ground running in Week 2 and he's wasting no time in putting the Giants on his back. The second-year running back picked up more than 50 yards on the ground on New York's opening drive and capped it off with a big run to the end zone.