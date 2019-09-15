NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Vikings-Packers, Seahawks-Steelers highlight 1 p.m. slate
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
It's the second NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 2.
You can watch the replays, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Carolina Panthers 14 (recap)
Sunday
- Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (preview)
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (preview)
Monday
