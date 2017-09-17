NFL Week 2 scores, schedule, news, updates: Bradford out, Keenum to start for Vikings
The worst football of the week might be behind us after the Texans' 13-9 win in Cincinnati Thursday, which featured next-to-no offense from both teams. Now Sunday's here and 28 teams are in action, including several marquee matchups. From Patriots-Saints and Vikings-Steelers to Cowboys-Broncos, Packers-Falcons and more, we'll bring you all the latest updates you need to know right here throughout the day.
But first, the schedule and how to watch this week's slate.
Schedule
Thursday
Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
NE-NO | TEN-JAC | CLE-BAL | BUF-CAR | MIA-LAC | NYJ-OAK
Sam Bradford out Sunday, Keenum in
Starter Sam Bradford tested out his injured knee Sunday morning and the team has decided not to risk his health, and will instead start backup Case Keenum, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.
Bradford had an MRI on his knee earlier this week, and the Vikings responded by signing a practice squad quarterback to the active roster in case he's forced to miss the game.
Martavis Bryant scores TD after year off
Bryant is one of the many offensive weapons at Ben Roethilsberger's disposal
How the Jets almost drafted Derek Carr
The Jets just can't do much of anything right, honestly
Lawrence Timmons goes AWOL
The Dolphins got an unfortunate surprise on Sunday morning from their starting LB
Ravens postpone DNA Day at stadium
The strangest event in football won't happen on Sunday
Falcons vs. Packers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has nailed his last 8 Falcons picks and has a strong play for Sunday Night...
Jaguars fans get crazy with mayonnaise
Tailgating in Jacksonville has officially gone off the rails
