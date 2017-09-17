NFL Week 2 scores, schedule, news, updates: Brady throws three first-quarter TDs

The worst football of the week might be behind us after the Texans' 13-9 win in Cincinnati Thursday, which featured next-to-no offense from both teams. Now Sunday's here and 28 teams are in action, including several marquee matchups. From Patriots-Saints and Vikings-Steelers to Cowboys-Broncos, Packers-Falcons and more, we'll bring you all the latest updates you need to know right here throughout the day.

Schedule

Thursday

Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

New England Patriots at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Tom Brady tosses 3 TDs in first quarter

Until Sunday, Tom Brady had never thrown three touchdown passes in the first quarter of a game. Not in the regular season and not in the playoffs. All it took was going up against the 2017 Saints to make that a reality as well. Brady kicked things off with a beautiful fade to running back Rex Burkhead, working against Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone out of the backfield.

On the next drive, Brady went after Anzalone yet again, this time by tossing it to his monster tight end Rob Gronkowski while under heavy duress in the backfield. (Gronk proceeded to throw a defender off him on his way to the end zone, because of course he did.)

If you don't think Gronk thinks TD No. 69 is his favorite career achievement, well, you don't know Gronk. And in the last minute of the first quarter, Brady found Chris Hogan up the left sideline -- and even successfully talked the refs out of calling an offensive pass interference for a pick play.

You can check out all three TD plays here.

Martavis Bryant gets back in end zone

Martavis Bryant did something Sunday that he hadn't managed since Week 13 of the 2015 season: Haul in a regular-season touchdown reception. If you're counting fingers and toes, that's 651 days. Bryant missed the 2016 season because of a suspension, but came into 2017 as a key cog in what was expected to be one of the league's best offenses.

Sam Bradford out Sunday, Keenum in

Starter Sam Bradford tested out his injured knee Sunday morning and the team has decided not to risk his health, and will instead start backup Case Keenum, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

Bradford had an MRI on his knee earlier this week, and the Vikings responded by signing a practice squad quarterback to the active roster in case he's forced to miss the game.