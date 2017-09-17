NFL Week 2 scores, schedule, news, updates: Raiders' Crabtree racking up TDs

The worst football of the week might be behind us after the Texans' 13-9 win in Cincinnati Thursday, which featured next-to-no offense from both teams. Now Sunday's here and 28 teams are in action, including several marquee matchups. From Patriots-Saints and Vikings-Steelers to Cowboys-Broncos, Packers-Falcons and more, we'll bring you all the latest updates you need to know right here throughout the day.

But first, the schedule and how to watch this week's slate.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Houston Texans 13, Cincinnati Bengals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

New England Patriots 36, Saints 20 (box score)

Tennessee Titans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 16 (box score)

Baltimore Ravens 24, Browns 10 (box score)

Carolina Panthers 9, Bills 3 (box score)

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Vikings 9 (box score)

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Eagles 20 (box score)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, Bears 7 (box score)

Arizona Cardinals 16, Indianapolis Colts 13 (box score)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

49ers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit Lions at New York Giants , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Crabtree can't be stopped

The Raiders were expected to roll over the Jets Sunday by all expectations, and that's exactly what happened through the first 20 minutes of the game. In fact, the Jets defense had no answer for Michael Crabtree, who hauled in the Raiders' first two TDs on Sunday.

The first:

The second:

Lacy a healthy scratch

When former Packers running back Eddie Lacy was brought to Seattle, it seemed like he'd be in a mix to be the lead back for the Seahawks, or at worst in a timeshare. Instead, after being a complete no-show in the box score in Week 1, he finds himself a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the 49ers. You can read more about the situation here.

Kizer leaves with injury, returns in second half

Making the first road start of his career in a tough venue in Baltimore, DeShone Kizer struggled early in the first half before being forced from the game with migraines. With Kizer out, Kevin Hogan entered the game for the Browns and took the offense 84 yards down the field in five plays for a touchdown.

The Browns struggled to generate offense after that drive though with Hogan under center. Kizer was able to return after being checked out and try to rally his team back in the fourth quarter. He had the Browns rolling in the right direction before throwing an interception in the end zone:

Flying Kelce gives Chiefs lead

The Eagles and Chiefs took part in a low-scoring battle for much of Sunday's game, but the Chiefs were finally able to break through thanks to Travis Kelce's Michael Jordan impression:

Saints pick Brady off twice on drive, both called back

The Patriots offense was firing on all cylinders against an overmatched Saints defense (just check out Tom Brady's hot start below). And even when things weren't going Brady's way, the Saints found a way to botch things anyway.

Brady threw two interceptions on one drive, but both were called back due to flags on those plays. You can check out the almost-picks here.

Tom Brady tosses 3 TDs in first quarter

Until Sunday, Tom Brady had never thrown three touchdown passes in the first quarter of a game. Not in the regular season and not in the playoffs. All it took was going up against the 2017 Saints to make that a reality as well. Brady kicked things off with a beautiful fade to running back Rex Burkhead, working against Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone out of the backfield.

On the next drive, Brady went after Anzalone yet again, this time by tossing it to his monster tight end Rob Gronkowski while under heavy duress in the backfield. (Gronk proceeded to throw a defender off him on his way to the end zone, because of course he did.)

If you don't think Gronk thinks TD No. 69 is his favorite career achievement, well, you don't know Gronk. And in the last minute of the first quarter, Brady found Chris Hogan up the left sideline -- and even successfully talked the refs out of calling an offensive pass interference for a pick play.

You can check out all three TD plays here.

Martavis Bryant gets back in end zone

Martavis Bryant did something Sunday that he hadn't managed since Week 13 of the 2015 season: Haul in a regular-season touchdown reception. If you're counting fingers and toes, that's 651 days. Bryant missed the 2016 season because of a suspension, but came into 2017 as a key cog in what was expected to be one of the league's best offenses.

Sam Bradford out Sunday, Keenum in

Starter Sam Bradford tested out his injured knee Sunday morning and the team has decided not to risk his health, and will instead start backup Case Keenum, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

Bradford had an MRI on his knee earlier this week, and the Vikings responded by signing a practice squad quarterback to the active roster in case he's forced to miss the game.