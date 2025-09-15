Guess who's back, back again? The Detroit Lions offense.

The alarm bells were ringing off the hook after the team's measly 13-point showing in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The offense, which had been among the very best in the NFL over the last few years, began 2025 on a concerningly quiet note, averaging just 3.8 yards per play on top of scoring less than two touchdowns. That left an uneasy feeling hovering over the organization, particularly as the unit lost offensive mastermind Ben Johnson to a head coaching opportunity with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Was Johnson's departure going to make that much of a difference?

Well, it doesn't seem like it if Sunday's 52-point outburst is any indication. With Johnson ironically coaching against his former squad, the offense put on a performance for the ages, turning Johnson's homecoming into something closer to a Harlem Globetrotters-style blowout. In all, the Lions posted 511 total yards of offense, averaged 8.8 yards per play, and scored touchdowns on six of their seven red zone trips on the afternoon.

The blowout had all the characteristics of an ideal Lions offensive outburst. Jared Goff had as many touchdown passes (five) as he did incompletions (completed 23 of his 28 attempts), while also piling up 334 yards through the air and zero turnovers. That was Goff's third game with at least 300 yards passing, four passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions over his Lions tenure, which is now the most in franchise history, breaking his tie with Matthew Stafford.

However, Goff was pretty efficient (completed 31 of his 39 attempts) in the opener. Arguably the biggest difference in Week 2 for Detroit was their dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery (who rushed for just 44 yards on 20 combined carries in Week 1) getting back into a more familiar and explosive rhythm. They each rushed for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, finishing with a total of 151 yards and two scores on 23 attempts.

Oh, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had a casual nine catch, 115-yard, and three-touchdown performance.

Exhale, Detroit.

And as the Lions can breathe a sigh of relief after getting back to form, their explosion should put the NFC on notice. They are still firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. Yes, the Green Bay Packers beat them in a head-to-head in the opener and arguably look like the most dominant team in the conference through two weeks, but rumors of Detroit's demise in 2025 have been greatly exaggerated.

Game Balls

Russell Wilson and his overtime interception may be the biggest takeaway from New York's demoralizing loss to the Cowboys, but let's not overlook that bonkers showing from Malik Nabers. The second-year wideout caught nine of his 13 targets on the afternoon for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including a clutch 48-yard score that gave the Giants the lead with 25 seconds to play in regulation.

That was his third game with two or more receiving touchdowns and was the second-most receiving yards in a game in his career. What stood out to me was how clutch some of these receptions were, as he was seemingly involved in every key moment as New York tried to upset Dallas. I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that Nabers has a legit claim to being the NFL's top wideout by the time 2025 is over.

Folks were fading Stevenson heading into 2025, and for good reason. The Patriots veteran back dealt with fumbling issues last season, and, with the club selecting TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft last spring, it felt like he was going to be on the outside looking in on the backfield touches in short order. That hasn't been the case. Not only has Stevenson been given the lion's share of the touches, but he proved to be a clutch cog in New England, pulling out its first win of the season on Sunday.

Stevenson finished with 54 yards rushing on 11 carries to go along with catching all five of his targets for 88 yards. In the closing minutes of the third quarter and the game teetering, Stevenson hauled in a pass from Drake Maye, which he took 55 yards down the field to set up a touchdown that gave the team new life.

While the fourth quarter went haywire with kickoff returns and interceptions, New England doesn't get the first win of the Mike Vrabel era without Stevenson.

James Cook refuses to stop scoring touchdowns. After leading the NFL with 16 rushing scores a season ago, the Bills back has picked up where he left off. He found the end zone twice in Buffalo's 30-10 win over the Jets, which came after rushing for a score in the opener. And he's not simply getting these gimme scores on the goal line. On Sunday, Cook ripped off a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter en route to piling up 132 yards on the ground on 21 carries. That was Cook's fifth 40-yard rushing touchdown since the start of last season, according to CBS Sports Research.

Gaffes

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was in vintage form for the first 40 throws of his day against Dallas, posting 450 yards through the air and three touchdowns. It was that pesky 41st toss that not only resulted in the New York Giants Week 2 loss but essentially made all that prior production a moot point. On the Giants second possession of the extra period, Wilson had pressure in his face and made the poor decision to throw the ball deep down the left side of the field. Because of that pressure, Wilson couldn't get the ball far enough or accurately down the field, and it was picked off by Dallas. That sparked what would be a game-winning field goal drive by the Cowboys, which pushed New York to 0-2 and may make the drumbeat for Jaxson Dart to ascend to QB1 even louder.

It hasn't been a sensational start to Kaleb Johnson's NFL career. Pittsburgh's third-round rookie had a costly error that gifted a touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks. After the Steelers fell behind 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, Johnson was back to receive the ensuing kickoff. Jason Myers' kickoff then hit in the landing zone, and Johnson saw the ball bounce over him. Johnson clearly thought that the ball was going to go in the end zone for a touchback, but that is not the current rule. Seattle then recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, giving them a 24-14 lead.

When struggling to make inroads as a runner in the backfield, making plays on special teams can endear you to the coaching staff. Johnson's miscue here not only contributed to the Steelers loss, but it's not going to help him climb up the depth chart anytime soon.

Broncos special teams

The Denver Broncos were 2-0. Until they weren't. Trailing 28-26, the Indianapolis Colts moved 41 yards down the field to set up a 60-yard field goal for kicker Spencer Shrader. That attempt came up short, which should've secured the victory for Denver. However, a leverage penalty called on linebacker Dondrea Tillman not only gave Indy new life, but pushed the attempt closer, making it a 45-yard attempt, which Shrader nailed to give the Colts the 29-28 win.

This is Indy's first 2-0 start since 2009.

Two-minute drill

