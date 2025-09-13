There were lightning delays in both Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, as the games were paused until there was a 30-minute time period where there were no lightning strikes. There is only one Week 2 game that has a decent chance of rain in the forecast, but let's check out a couple contests to monitor for weather.

Patriots at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

There have been thunderstorms throughout the week in Miami, though there's a lesser chance that those storms will appear for Sunday's contest. As of now, a light rain is projected (20% chance of precipitation), but pop-up storms are always a threat in September in South Florida. Keep an eye on this one leading up to kickoff because things can change quickly here. This total has dropped from 45.5 to 43.5 at multiple sportsbooks.

Eagles at Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

There isn't expected to be rain here, or for any other Week 2 games besides Patriots vs. Dolphins for that matter, but this is the windiest contest on the slate. But with winds coming in at around 10 MPH in this Super Bowl rematch, the gusts aren't big enough to have much impact. In fact, the total has gone up from 45.5 to 46.5 for this clash at DraftKings.