NFL Week 3 according to Twitter: So you started the Ravens defense in Fantasy ..

Weeks 1 and 2 of the NFL season are, for all intents and purposes, Weeks 5 and 6 of the NFL preseason. Teams are still trying to find a rhythm, offenses are still figuring each other out, there's less tape out in the world and new players are still trying to sync up. In Week 3, however, all bets were off and there were a few absolute barn-burners -- thanks in no small part to some interesting officiating.

Week 3 had one of the most entertaining slates of early games in some time, and people took notice -- even if it hurt them in Fantasy. Whether it was Tom Brady leading the Patriots to a last-second win against the Texans or the Lions and Steelers losing in absolutely classic Lions and Steelers fashion, everyone has something to talk about on Monday.

Brady & Pats beat Texans in last minute



Lions lose to Falcons at half yard line



Bears beat Steelers in OT



Eagles hit 61 yard FG at horn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 24, 2017

That finish to Lions vs. Falcons... pic.twitter.com/C2qmPo7B8R — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) September 24, 2017

The Falcons have won a game over the Lions by the scrape of Brian Poole's finger nail. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/h9oyqhCtrl — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 24, 2017

Great photo of Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson having a moment following Patriots win over Texans. pic.twitter.com/rrgGu1DBed — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2017

Yeah Fantasy Football a scam. You play the Ravens D against Blake Bortles and all of a sudden he turn into Prime Peyton Manning — Eagles 2-1 (@S0NJordan) September 24, 2017

I just remembered I have the Ravens defense in fantasy in all of my leagues pic.twitter.com/bO8eoCoxGO — Chase (@CSquared1709) September 24, 2017

Shoutout to the Ravens Defense for going all out and getting me -6 points to start the fantasy week off right. — Tyler Adams (@TylerAdams_5) September 24, 2017

Please forgive me @DeMarcoMurray for doubting you vs the Seahawks and benching you in fantasy. Looks like I'll lose my matchup coz of that 😢 — Denis Teeling (@Den_is30) September 25, 2017

Drafting the @Seahawks defense for fantasy football was the worst mistake I’ve made they’re absolute trash this year — Anthony (@Future_Anthony) September 25, 2017

@DavidHaugh @AdamHoge some real divisiveness in crowd rn. Steelers fans legit rooting for bears now bc anthem. Just cheered for that TD. Wow — Sean Smart (@sean5smart) September 24, 2017

MUST SEE: #Bears block FG, but Marcus Cooper Sr. pulls a Desean Jackson, showboating short of the end zone. Stripped!#Steelers #PITvsCHI pic.twitter.com/IrllO0hQxE — Let Me B-Frank (@letmebfrankblog) September 24, 2017

Does anyone know what's going on in the Bears-Steelers game right now? pic.twitter.com/Hbu62SQEA9 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 24, 2017

Watching Steelers/Bears try to end the first half pic.twitter.com/KOWiyiobrN — Mikey (@fsmikey) September 24, 2017

It was the best of games, it was the worst of games. Some of the endings are still so far past unbelievable they actually start to make sense if you think hard enough to break your brain. The Lions will probably have a new rule made for them after the season, and the Steelers have a new team of which to be strangely terrified. It'll be interesting to see what wacky hijinks the Cowboys and Cardinals get up to in Monday's game.