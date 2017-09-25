NFL Week 3 according to Twitter: So you started the Ravens defense in Fantasy ..
Week 3 in the NFL was absolutely bonkers, and Twitter overreacted as usual
Weeks 1 and 2 of the NFL season are, for all intents and purposes, Weeks 5 and 6 of the NFL preseason. Teams are still trying to find a rhythm, offenses are still figuring each other out, there's less tape out in the world and new players are still trying to sync up. In Week 3, however, all bets were off and there were a few absolute barn-burners -- thanks in no small part to some interesting officiating.
Week 3 had one of the most entertaining slates of early games in some time, and people took notice -- even if it hurt them in Fantasy. Whether it was Tom Brady leading the Patriots to a last-second win against the Texans or the Lions and Steelers losing in absolutely classic Lions and Steelers fashion, everyone has something to talk about on Monday.
It was the best of games, it was the worst of games. Some of the endings are still so far past unbelievable they actually start to make sense if you think hard enough to break your brain. The Lions will probably have a new rule made for them after the season, and the Steelers have a new team of which to be strangely terrified. It'll be interesting to see what wacky hijinks the Cowboys and Cardinals get up to in Monday's game.
