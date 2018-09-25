NFL Week 3 Celebration Grades: Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant's high-speed high-five wins the weekend

Style points may not show up on the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

Let's get to the winners and losers from Week 3.

Irish Riverdance

Alex Collins is apparently a big fan of Irish step dancing, and the Ravens running back gave his best jig after scoring in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos. I like where his head is at and the execution isn't terrible, but I'd like to see more passion and enthusiasm behind the moves. This almost seems like a walkthrough. Grade: C-

Fun fact @Budda03 is actually a trained Riverdancer pic.twitter.com/0JwtuvaQUL — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2018

The Falcons' rookie wide receiver isn't the first NFL player to bring a "Fortnite" dance to the field this season, but he is the first to bring the BEST "Fortnite" dance to the field this season. This earns him a healthy amount of points, although Ridley's dance is so brief that it almost feels like a tease. We need the full thing put on display. Grade: C

Calvin Ridley with the Fortnite celebration pic.twitter.com/6C9Lhk4NOo — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) September 23, 2018

C.J. Uzomah's dad dance

I'm not sure this is exactly what he was going for, but Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah's end zone dance looked like a middle-aged dad breaking it down at a resort hotel bar on the first night of vacation. Thank you, C.J., for reminding us that dads deserve to party, too. Grade: B-

Not sure what dance this is, but still kind of feeling it 😂 @cjuzomah81 pic.twitter.com/pFY3vs9v5h — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2018

Chiefs play basketball

Demetrius Harris and Tyreek Hill teamed up for a little shoot-around in the end zone after a touchdown on Sunday. It wasn't the prettiest display of basketball in the world (Harris apparently thinks the bank is open on Sundays) but a bucket counts as a bucket all the same -- even if you have to move the basket. I also very much appreciated the pre-shot shimmy from Harris. Considering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace to throw 6,000 touchdowns this season, they'll have plenty of chances to smooth out the kinks in this one. Grade: B

49ers gold dance

Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne combined for the most enthusiastic and intricate dance routine of the week. It was truly a thing of beauty, if we're being honest. The commitment was phenomenal and the execution was nearly flawless -- both guys were synced up pretty much the whole way through. Ideally, you'd like to see this kind of explosive showmanship when your team isn't down by multiple scores in the second half, but beggars can't be choosers. Grade: A-

Marquise been stayin after practice for extra reps on this 😂😂😂 @marquisegoodwin pic.twitter.com/pqxnEWpBw6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2018

High-speed high-five

The best celebration of this weekend didn't even wait for the end zone. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant of the Miami Dolphins not only connected for go-ahead passing touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Raiders, they also connected for an amazing high-five minutes later. As Wilson turned on the jets and sprinted towards pay dirt, Grant caught up to him for a high-speed high-five on the run. Although it's not the first time we've seen this happen, it's still incredibly wonderful experience each and every time.

High-fiving while in full sprint to the end zone is an incredible move pic.twitter.com/OFJPFTYGnI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 23, 2018

By 8 .m. Monday morning, it was part of the decor at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. That's when you know you've got a winning celly. Grade: A