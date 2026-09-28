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🤯 Five things to know Monday
- Marquee NFL matchups delivered instant classics in Week 3. The people of Brazil were treated to an all-time great international game between the Cowboys and Ravens. Two lead changes and a tie in the fourth quarter led to the fastest game-winning drive in NFL history and a walk-off field goal for Baltimore -- one Dallas could have avoided if not for key decision-making errors. Not long after that game went final, another nailbiter developed back on home soil. The Broncos erased a 16-0 halftime deficit to stun the Rams, perhaps with some help from a controversial pass interference penalty, which finished off a day that saw 12 games decided by a single possession. That is tied for the most in one day in NFL history.
- Top 25 showdowns reshaped college football rankings and playoff race. Of the six ranked battles on a loaded Week 4 slate, none shook things up quite like Florida's statement-making win over Ole Miss. The 52-28 rout helped the Gators secure their first top-10 ranking since 2020 and a 13-spot climb in the AP Top 25, and it launched them into our College Football Playoff projections for the first time this season. Elsewhere in the SEC, Texas solidified its spot at No. 1 and LSU got back into the win column as playoff hopefuls bolstered their cases. The Big Ten is eating itself up, though. Iowa stunned Michigan with a last-second touchdown, while Oregon handed USC another big-game loss.
- The 2026 MLB playoff bracket is set. The regular season wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and it's a quick turnaround with all four Wild Card series getting underway on Tuesday. Our baseball experts shared their brackets and World Series picks, and the theme is that the National League champion will have the upper hand over the American League. Seeding went down to the wire as two teams clinched postseason berths on the final day of the regular season. The Phillies locked up the final NL Wild Card spot, while the Astros clinched the AL West title and reminded us all how that division made a mockery of baseball this year. It is officially the worst division in MLB history as Houston finished at .500.
- The United States pulled off greatest comeback in Presidents Cup history. It was no sure thing, though. The International team put forth a serious upset bid, and it took a final-round comeback from the Americans to bring home the trophy for the 11th time and seventh in as many tries. The U.S. team trailed 10.5-7.5 entering Sunday and excelled in the singles matches to win 17-13. That's the largest final-day comeback to win the Presidents Cup. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Justin Thomas were among the big names who delivered in the closing round to put the United States on top.
- The WNBA playoffs are off and running. None of the Game 1s in the first round were especially close. The Valkyries, Liberty, Aces and Dream each won by double digits. That's right: The Liberty pulled off a convincing upset of the No. 1-seed Lynx. Not that anyone thought otherwise, but Breanna Stewart proved once again why she is one of the greatest players of all time in New York's victory. That'll throw a wrench in our playoff predictions. Heading into the postseason, we had the Lynx on top of our power rankings, and all of our experts picked them to roll to the championship. Minnesota needs Olivia Miles to orchestrate a bounce-back win to save its season, and as our pick for Rookie of the Year and the clear No. 1 star in our rookie rankings, we have the utmost confidence in her ability to do so.
⚾ Do not miss this: Final regular-season MLB Power Rankings
As we turn the page from the 162-game season to the playoffs, let's take a moment to remember the teams we lost along the way. There were the last-place Rockies and their 58 wins. There were the Rangers, who fell short of the AL West crown on the season's final day. And, of course, there were the Mariners, who easily staked their claim to the title of this year's most disappointing team. Immediately after Seattle's disastrous campaign ended, manager Dan Wilson informed the club he will not return in 2027.
Here is where each of those teams landed in our final MLB Power Rankings of the regular season:
16. Rangers (↓2)
23. Mariners (↓1)
30. Rockies (--)
The highest-rated team to miss the postseason? That would be the No. 10 Diamondbacks. Our Matt Snyder lamented the slim margin that kept Arizona out at 86-76.
- Snyder: "With them so narrowly missing the playoffs, I can't help but think back to when Ketel Marte just left the team."
🏈 NFL Week 3 takeaways
- Overreactions: The Patriots have a Drake Maye problem. That's not an overreaction. His turnover woes are arguably the primary reason why New England is off to a 1-2 start. They certainly popped up in the 35-6 loss to the Jaguars, wherein the reigning MVP runner-up threw two interceptions and coughed up a fumble. The most frustrating part for the Patriots is that Maye's struggles are almost unexplainable.
- Winners and losers: The Jayden Daniels-less Commanders pulled off the biggest upset of the young season with a win over the Seahawks. The Titans, on the other hand, are a mess. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll missed his opportunity at revenge when his unit put up a meager seven points in a 12-7 loss to the Giants.
- Grades: In typical AFC North fashion, the Steelers and Bengals played a one-score game on Sunday. Pittsburgh secured a "B" grade for its 30-27 win, in which Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self and Jaylen Warren got the running game off the ground. This offense might actually have some potential.
- Injuries: The Giants got the worst news, losing star pass rusher Brian Burns possibly for the season with a severe knee injury. The seemingly endless onslaught of injuries in San Francisco rolled on as Trent Williams left due to a neck stinger and Mike Evans was carted into the locker room with a rib strain. The Jets lost their game and their running back as Breece Hall departed with a thigh injury. And big names dropped out of the Vikings vs. Buccaneers game as Justin Jefferson missed the final three quarters with a knee injury and Baker Mayfield dislocated his thumb in the closing minutes.
- Milestones: Derrick Henry is now the ninth-leading rusher in NFL history. Week 3 also nearly delivered a special teams landmark, as Jaguars kicker Cam Little barely missed what would have been the league's first 70-yard field goal.
- Highlights: Before he suffered his rib injury, Evans orchestrated an 82-yard hook and ladder touchdown with fellow 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
😔 College football Week 4 lowlights
The Oregon-USC showdown in Los Angeles was a good-spirited heavyweight fight until a cheap shot changed the whole tune. After a vicious hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore required him to be carted off the field, it was all about the Ducks getting payback. Dan Lanning's team rallied to a victory, and given his reaction to the play, it's not hard to see why his players were so motivated to win that game. Moore suffered a concussion and should return later this season, while the defender who hit him, Desman Stephens II, was hit with a one-game suspension.
Stephens' targeting penalty is also one of the reasons why our John Talty says it's time to institute player fines in college football.
- Talty: "To add insult to injury, Stephens then celebrated the dirty hit and appeared to be laughing about it on the sideline when Moore still lay on the field clearly hurt. A dirty hit and gross reaction like that should not only lead to a suspension but a fine. Maybe $10,000 would make Stephens think twice before ever going head-hunting again."
That play made USC one of college football's Week 4 losers. The final score put the Trojans in the loss column, too. Lincoln Riley's old school (and specifically its quarterback) also had a week to forget. Oklahoma discussed a quarterback change during the 41-13 loss to Georgia as John Mateer produced multiple blooper reel-worthy plays.
It was also a rough week for South Carolina. While Alabama received an "A-" grade on our Week 4 report card for defeating the Gamecocks, the losing side in that matchup has serious issues to address. Coach Shane Beamer lit into edge rusher Dylan Stewart on the sideline and a day later announced that he is suspended indefinitely for punching a Crimson Tide player and arguing with coaches. Beamer himself might be on thin ice amid a stretch of 11 losses in 13 games against Power Four competition.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- An independent panel found Manchester City guilty of 114 counts of breaking the Premier League's financial rules. The landmark ruling casts all kinds of uncertainty on the club's future, as there is historic precedent in European soccer for significant sanctions. While this is a win for the Premier League in terms of rules enforcement, there is no sugar coating how much of a blemish this scandal is for the league.
- The Giants are reportedly in search of a trade partner as they work to replace the injured Jaxson Dart. There are plenty of capable backups available to them, but Joe Flacco says he is not heading to New York and 49ers general manager John Lynch did not confirm whether he would trade Mac Jones.
- Mauricio Pochettino preached patience with USMNT's young players, but then two of them scored in the 4-1 win over Peru. It was a tremendous start for Justin Ellis and Julian Hall, the latter of which wore a different last name on his jersey.
- Stephen Curry took a discount on his contract extension, which could help him chase one last championship with the Warriors.
- The Cowboys are one of several teams who have reportedly asked about a Joey Porter Jr. trade.
- The NFL will likely close a rulebook loophole the Eagles and Falcons exploited early this season.
- Buddy Hield was traded for the second time this offseason.
- Lynne Roberts' firing is part of a major overhaul for the rebuilding Sparks.
- Kylian Mbappe hyperextended his knee in France's UEFA Nations League win over Turkiye and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury.
- Raoni Barcelos' medical emergency brought UFC Fight Night to a scary end.
- LeBron James explained the three main reasons why he chose the 76ers.
- Justin Verlander closed out his legendary career in emotional fashion.
- Johnny Fisher shined in his Zuffa Boxing debut with a win over Michael Pirotton.
- North Carolina's administration voiced their support of Bill Belichick following an internal investigation into the football program.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologized for the controversial comments he made about his $500 million contract.
- Pope Leo XIV did not confirm (nor deny) whether the White Sox's miraculous turnaround was the product of divine intervention.
- The NFL threatened to hold Azeez Al-Shaair out of games if he continues to display unauthorized statements on his eye black.
- CM Punk is headed back to Money in the Bank thanks to a qualifying match win over Finn Balor and Gunther.
📺 What we're watching Monday
🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix
🏈 Eagles at Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ABC