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🤯 Five things to know Monday

  1. Marquee NFL matchups delivered instant classics in Week 3. The people of Brazil were treated to an all-time great international game between the Cowboys and Ravens. Two lead changes and a tie in the fourth quarter led to the fastest game-winning drive in NFL history and a walk-off field goal for Baltimore -- one Dallas could have avoided if not for key decision-making errors. Not long after that game went final, another nailbiter developed back on home soil. The Broncos erased a 16-0 halftime deficit to stun the Rams, perhaps with some help from a controversial pass interference penalty, which finished off a day that saw 12 games decided by a single possession. That is tied for the most in one day in NFL history.
  2. Top 25 showdowns reshaped college football rankings and playoff race. Of the six ranked battles on a loaded Week 4 slate, none shook things up quite like Florida's statement-making win over Ole Miss. The 52-28 rout helped the Gators secure their first top-10 ranking since 2020 and a 13-spot climb in the AP Top 25, and it launched them into our College Football Playoff projections for the first time this season. Elsewhere in the SEC, Texas solidified its spot at No. 1 and LSU got back into the win column as playoff hopefuls bolstered their cases. The Big Ten is eating itself up, though. Iowa stunned Michigan with a last-second touchdown, while Oregon handed USC another big-game loss.
  3. The 2026 MLB playoff bracket is set. The regular season wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and it's a quick turnaround with all four Wild Card series getting underway on Tuesday. Our baseball experts shared their brackets and World Series picks, and the theme is that the National League champion will have the upper hand over the American League. Seeding went down to the wire as two teams clinched postseason berths on the final day of the regular season. The Phillies locked up the final NL Wild Card spot, while the Astros clinched the AL West title and reminded us all how that division made a mockery of baseball this year. It is officially the worst division in MLB history as Houston finished at .500.
  4. The United States pulled off greatest comeback in Presidents Cup history. It was no sure thing, though. The International team put forth a serious upset bid, and it took a final-round comeback from the Americans to bring home the trophy for the 11th time and seventh in as many tries. The U.S. team trailed 10.5-7.5 entering Sunday and excelled in the singles matches to win 17-13. That's the largest final-day comeback to win the Presidents Cup. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Justin Thomas were among the big names who delivered in the closing round to put the United States on top.
  5. The WNBA playoffs are off and running. None of the Game 1s in the first round were especially close. The Valkyries, Liberty, Aces and Dream each won by double digits. That's right: The Liberty pulled off a convincing upset of the No. 1-seed Lynx. Not that anyone thought otherwise, but Breanna Stewart proved once again why she is one of the greatest players of all time in New York's victory. That'll throw a wrench in our playoff predictions. Heading into the postseason, we had the Lynx on top of our power rankings, and all of our experts picked them to roll to the championship. Minnesota needs Olivia Miles to orchestrate a bounce-back win to save its season, and as our pick for Rookie of the Year and the clear No. 1 star in our rookie rankings, we have the utmost confidence in her ability to do so.

⚾ Do not miss this: Final regular-season MLB Power Rankings

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As we turn the page from the 162-game season to the playoffs, let's take a moment to remember the teams we lost along the way. There were the last-place Rockies and their 58 wins. There were the Rangers, who fell short of the AL West crown on the season's final day. And, of course, there were the Mariners, who easily staked their claim to the title of this year's most disappointing team. Immediately after Seattle's disastrous campaign ended, manager Dan Wilson informed the club he will not return in 2027.

Here is where each of those teams landed in our final MLB Power Rankings of the regular season:

16. Rangers (↓2)
23. Mariners (↓1)
30. Rockies (--)

The highest-rated team to miss the postseason? That would be the No. 10 Diamondbacks. Our Matt Snyder lamented the slim margin that kept Arizona out at 86-76.

  • Snyder: "With them so narrowly missing the playoffs, I can't help but think back to when Ketel Marte just left the team."

🏈 NFL Week 3 takeaways

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😔 College football Week 4 lowlights

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC

The Oregon-USC showdown in Los Angeles was a good-spirited heavyweight fight until a cheap shot changed the whole tune. After a vicious hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore required him to be carted off the field, it was all about the Ducks getting payback. Dan Lanning's team rallied to a victory, and given his reaction to the play, it's not hard to see why his players were so motivated to win that game. Moore suffered a concussion and should return later this season, while the defender who hit him, Desman Stephens II, was hit with a one-game suspension.

Stephens' targeting penalty is also one of the reasons why our John Talty says it's time to institute player fines in college football.

  • Talty: "To add insult to injury, Stephens then celebrated the dirty hit and appeared to be laughing about it on the sideline when Moore still lay on the field clearly hurt. A dirty hit and gross reaction like that should not only lead to a suspension but a fine. Maybe $10,000 would make Stephens think twice before ever going head-hunting again."

That play made USC one of college football's Week 4 losers. The final score put the Trojans in the loss column, too. Lincoln Riley's old school (and specifically its quarterback) also had a week to forget. Oklahoma discussed a quarterback change during the 41-13 loss to Georgia as John Mateer produced multiple blooper reel-worthy plays.

It was also a rough week for South Carolina. While Alabama received an "A-" grade on our Week 4 report card for defeating the Gamecocks, the losing side in that matchup has serious issues to address. Coach Shane Beamer lit into edge rusher Dylan Stewart on the sideline and a day later announced that he is suspended indefinitely for punching a Crimson Tide player and arguing with coaches. Beamer himself might be on thin ice amid a stretch of 11 losses in 13 games against Power Four competition.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix
🏈 Eagles at Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ABC

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