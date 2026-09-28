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🤯 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: Final regular-season MLB Power Rankings

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As we turn the page from the 162-game season to the playoffs, let's take a moment to remember the teams we lost along the way. There were the last-place Rockies and their 58 wins. There were the Rangers, who fell short of the AL West crown on the season's final day. And, of course, there were the Mariners, who easily staked their claim to the title of this year's most disappointing team. Immediately after Seattle's disastrous campaign ended, manager Dan Wilson informed the club he will not return in 2027.

Here is where each of those teams landed in our final MLB Power Rankings of the regular season:

16. Rangers (↓2)

23. Mariners (↓1)

30. Rockies (--)

The highest-rated team to miss the postseason? That would be the No. 10 Diamondbacks. Our Matt Snyder lamented the slim margin that kept Arizona out at 86-76.

Snyder: "With them so narrowly missing the playoffs, I can't help but think back to when Ketel Marte just left the team."

🏈 NFL Week 3 takeaways

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😔 College football Week 4 lowlights

The Oregon-USC showdown in Los Angeles was a good-spirited heavyweight fight until a cheap shot changed the whole tune. After a vicious hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore required him to be carted off the field, it was all about the Ducks getting payback. Dan Lanning's team rallied to a victory, and given his reaction to the play, it's not hard to see why his players were so motivated to win that game. Moore suffered a concussion and should return later this season, while the defender who hit him, Desman Stephens II, was hit with a one-game suspension.

Stephens' targeting penalty is also one of the reasons why our John Talty says it's time to institute player fines in college football.

Talty: "To add insult to injury, Stephens then celebrated the dirty hit and appeared to be laughing about it on the sideline when Moore still lay on the field clearly hurt. A dirty hit and gross reaction like that should not only lead to a suspension but a fine. Maybe $10,000 would make Stephens think twice before ever going head-hunting again."

That play made USC one of college football's Week 4 losers. The final score put the Trojans in the loss column, too. Lincoln Riley's old school (and specifically its quarterback) also had a week to forget. Oklahoma discussed a quarterback change during the 41-13 loss to Georgia as John Mateer produced multiple blooper reel-worthy plays.

It was also a rough week for South Carolina. While Alabama received an "A-" grade on our Week 4 report card for defeating the Gamecocks, the losing side in that matchup has serious issues to address. Coach Shane Beamer lit into edge rusher Dylan Stewart on the sideline and a day later announced that he is suspended indefinitely for punching a Crimson Tide player and arguing with coaches. Beamer himself might be on thin ice amid a stretch of 11 losses in 13 games against Power Four competition.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏈 Eagles at Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ABC