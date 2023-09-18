A Monday night doubleheader is all that's left in Week 2 as we continue to rocket through the opening chapters of the 2023 regular season. To this point, we haven't been starved for drama and this weekend was no exception with multiple overtime games and a number of large comebacks. How will Saints-Panthers and Browns-Steelers follow that up? We'll have to wait and find out.

While we wait, how about we take a quick glance around the corner to see what Week 3 has on tap?

Below, we'll get our first glimpse of all the Week 3 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Week 3 early odds

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Giants at 49ers (Thursday) 49ers -10 45 Giants +365, 49ers -483 Falcons at Lions Lions -4.5 46.5 Falcons +170, Lions -205 Bills at Commanders Bills -6.5 45.5 Bills -279, Commanders +227 Broncos at Dolphins Dolphins -7 47 Broncos +241, Dolphins -302 Texans at Jaguars Jaguars -9.5 45.5 Texans +331, Jaguars -430 Colts at Ravens Ravens -8 44.5 Colts +308, Ravens -392 Chargers at Vikings Chargers -1 51 Chargers -115, Vikings -106 Patriots at Jets Patriots -2 37.5 Patriots -132, Jets +110 Saints at Packers Packers -2 43 Saints +106, Packers -127 Titans at Browns Browns -4.5 41.5 Titans +174, Browns -21 Panthers at Seahawks Seahawks -4.5 42.5 Panthers +173, Seahawks -209 Bears at Chiefs Chiefs -12.5 49 Bears +511, Chiefs -736 Cowboys at Cardinals Cowboys -12.5 43.5 Cowboys -753, Cardinals +518 Steelers at Raiders Steelers -1 44 Steelers -116, Under -104 Eagles at Buccaneers (Monday) Eagles -6.5 44.5 Eagles -287, Buccaneers +233 Rams at Bengals (Monday) Bengals -6.5 46 Rams +224, Bengals -276

Notable movement, trends

Giants at 49ers, Thursday

New York managed to rally against the Cardinals to pull off the comeback, but the team is not off to the best start. The Giants are 1-1 SU and 0-2 ATS. They'll remain on the West Coast and take on a San Francisco 49ers team that may boast the most complete roster in the NFL. They're undefeated rolling into Week 2, but did drop their first ATS loss of the year on Sunday late against the Rams. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley's ankle injury could see this line shift more than it already has with the Niners now a 10-point favorite after opening at -9.5.

Falcons at Lions

These teams found themselves coming out on different sides of a couple thrillers on Sunday. Atlanta edged out Green Bay with a late win at home, while Detroit dropped the home opener in overtime to Seattle. Both clubs are 1-1 ATS entering Week 3 and it'll be interesting to see if the Falcons can repeat their success through the air. Already the total has ticked from 46 to 46.5. Last season, the Over was 6-3 in Detroit's nine games at Ford Field.

Bills at Commanders

Buffalo was able to get back on track following the Week 1 loss with a convincing win at home against the Raiders. The Bills will now go back on the road and take on a Commanders team that's fresh off a come-from-behind win over the Broncos. The Bills are a 6.5-point road favorite coming into this matchup. Over the last two seasons, Sean McDermott's team is 4-4-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Broncos at Dolphins

Miami is coming off a Sunday night win on the road over the Patriots to bring it to 2-0 SU and ATS on the season. After two games on the road, the Dolphins head home to Hard Rock Stadium and take on a Denver team that fell to the Commanders to drop to 0-2 ATS. Last year, the Dolphins were 5-3 ATS at home, while the Broncos were 3-5 ATS on the road.

Texans at Jaguars

It was a lackluster day for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense, managing just nine points in a loss to Kansas City. They'll stay in Jacksonville in Week 3 and take on the Texans for the first time this season. Houston is also coming off a loss at the hands of the Colts but did see first-round rookie C.J. Stroud throw for 384 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort, which is encouraging. These two AFC South rivals split the season series a year ago with both teams picking up the victory on the road. The oddsmakers may be expecting a bounce-back effort from the Jags as they are now a 9.5-point favorite after opening at -9.

Colts at Ravens

The status of Anthony Richardson could be a huge factor in this line between the Colts and Ravens. Indy's first-round quarterback suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday's win over Houston, so his availability for Week 3 will be worth monitoring. After opening at Ravens -7.5, the line has bumped up a half-point to Ravens -8. Baltimore is one of a handful of teams that are 2-0 ATS to begin the season after defeating the Bengals on Sunday.

Chargers at Vikings

The Vikings are a home dog in Week 3 as they are set to host the Chargers on Sunday. However, that may not be the case for long as the line has already started to shift. The spread opened at Chargers -1.5 and now it sits at Chargers -1, so it wouldn't be surprising to see this land as a PK or even see Minnesota laying points. Both of these teams have started the year 0-2 SU and neither has been able to notch an ATS win. Points likely won't be hard to come by in this game either as each team boasts a high-flying offense and the total currently sits at 51. This season, the Over is 3-1 with these teams.

Patriots at Jets

New England has started 0-2 SU (and ATS) for the first time since the 2001 season after dropping its first two games at home. The Patriots will now look for their first victory of the year on Sunday when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on a Jets team coming off a loss in Dallas. Zach Wilson, who will be New York's starter for this game in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, is 0-4 SU in his career against Bill Belichick and has two passing touchdowns to seven interceptions. Last season, the Patriots were 4-4-1 ATS on the road.

Saints at Packers

Green Bay is coming off a late loss on the road to Atlanta to fall to 1-1 SU on the year. After beginning the season with two consecutive road games, the Packers will open up at Lambeau Field when they host the Saints, who'll be playing on a short week. Given that New Orleans has yet to play, there hasn't been any movement in the lines with the spread and total holding firm.

Titans at Browns

The Titans were able to grind out an overtime win against the Chargers to move to 1-1 on the season. It was an efficient showing for Ryan Tannehill, who completed 20 of 24 for 246 yards and a touchdown in the win, while also adding in a rushing score. They'll now go on the road to face a Browns team that is facing the Steelers on Monday night. Last season, the Titans were 4-2-1 ATS as a road underdog.

Panthers at Seahawks

The Seahawks notched their first win of the season in thrilling fashion as Geno Smith threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in overtime to get past the Lions in Detroit. They'll now take their 1-1 SU and ATS record back to Seattle and wait for a Sunday matchup with the Panthers, who'll be playing that game on a short week. Last season, the Seahawks were 1-4 ATS as a home favorite and also dropped the home opener after being favored in Week 1.

Bears at Chiefs

The Chiefs are tied as the biggest favorites currently for Week 3 as they are laying 12.5 points against the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. K.C. was able to notch its first win of the year and cover against Jacksonville on the road in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Bears (0-2 SU and ATS) continue to stumble offensively and it seems like the oddsmakers are taking notice with the total already dropping from 50 to 49. Last season, the Under was 8-2 in Kansas City's 10 home games.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Dallas is the other team with a monster spread coming into Week 3, which is arguably more impressive than Kansas City's considering the Cowboys are laying 12.5 points as a road favorite against the Cardinals. The Cowboys have looked dominant through the first couple weeks of the season and are 2-0 ATS. That said, Arizona has been scrappy to begin the year and is 2-0 ATS. Last season, Dallas was 3-3 ATS as a road favorite.

Steelers at Raiders

The Raiders are a home dog to the Steelers in Week 3 even as Pittsburgh will be playing this road matchup on a short week. That could be due to the uncertain status of Las Vegas' top two pass catchers with Davante Adams, who left their Week 2 loss to Buffalo to be evaluated for a concussion, and Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion. As things stand, the total still sits at 44, but that could change depending on Monday's game for Pittsburgh and any status updates for the Raiders' pass-catching unit.

Eagles at Buccaneers, Monday

Philadelphia has yet to play its best football, but is still 2-0 SU to begin the year. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are also 2-0 SU under Baker Mayfield, who threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Bears on Sunday. Unlike Tampa Bay and its 2-0 ATS record, the Eagles are 1-0-1 ATS, so one team could be looking at its first ATS loss in this head-to-head on Monday. Last season, Philly was 2-5 ATS as a road favorite, but did perform well when it had the rest advantage, which it does in this matchup as well. When getting the rest edge, the Eagles were 3-1 ATS a season ago.

Rams at Bengals, Monday

Joe Burrow said he aggravated his calf injury in the loss to Baltimore, so this line could see significant movement if more news develops with that situation. At the moment, Cincy is laying 6.5 to a Rams team that has thrown the ball much better than the Bengals to begin the year and is 2-0 ATS. Last season, the Bengals were 4-3 ATS as a home favorite, but if Burrow is seriously banged up, L.A. could be a popular moneyline play.