NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Here's the schedule, which includes the early kickoff from London at 9 a.m. ET and nine games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday
Rams 41, 49ers 39 (Takeaways)

Sunday
Baltimore Ravens  at  Jacksonville Jaguars , 9:30 a.m. ET on Yahoo! (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos  at  Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Houston Texans  at  New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Pittsburgh Steelers  at  Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Miami Dolphins  at  New York Jets , 1p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Browns at  Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Atlanta Falcons  at  Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker
New Orleans Saints  at  Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker
Giants at  Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers  at  Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker
Seattle Seahawks  at  Tennessee Titans , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker
Cincinnati Bengals  at  Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Chiefs at  Los Angeles Chargers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker
Oakland Raiders  at  Washington Redskins , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday
Cowboys at Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

