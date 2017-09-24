NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 1 is right here
Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes the early kickoff from London at 9 a.m. ET and nine games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Rams 41, 49ers 39 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars , 9:30 a.m. ET on Yahoo! (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets , 1p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Cowboys at Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
-
Ravens and Jaguars hold giant protest
The NFL could be in for a historic day on Sunday in the wake of Trump's remarks
-
Kraft responds to Trump's comments
Robert Kraft was 'deeply disappointed' in comments made by Donald Trump
-
Raiders talking Oakland lease extension
The Raiders are preparing in case their Vegas stadium is not ready by the 2020 season
-
Steelers not blaming Bell for slow start
'You really can't blame him,' one team source said. 'He hasn't really had any holes to run...
-
Bucs, Evans in early extension talks
Evans has two years left on his deal and is a franchise tag candidate after that if no deal...
-
Goodell extension being finalized to '24
Contrary to a report, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not a factor in the agreement
Add a Comment