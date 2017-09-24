NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Here's the schedule, which includes the early kickoff from London at 9 a.m. ET and nine games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars , 9:30 a.m. ET on Yahoo! (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets , 1p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Cowboys at Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)