The third week of the season has suddenly turned into one of the wildest weeks in NFL history, and that's mostly thanks to the Miami Dolphins, who scored 70 POINTS against the Denver Broncos. Since you're probably wondering how often that happens, I'll go ahead an answer that question for you: Not often.

Here are a few quick facts:

The 70-point showing was the fourth 70-point game in NFL history (including postseason)

It was also the first 70-point game in the NFL since Washington scored 72 vs. the Giants in 1966.

If you want more fun facts about Miami's scoring outburst, be sure to click here. For everyone else, let's get to the Week 3 grades.

Cleveland 27-3 over Tennessee

F Titans The Titans might want to blow things up and start over on offense, because what they're doing right now simply isn't working. In this game, the Titans didn't even bother trying to run the ball even though their offensive line was completely overmatched. On their first nine plays, the Titans inexplicably called seven passes and Ryan Tannehill couldn't do anything. That was pretty much indicative of how the day went for a Titans offense that only gained six first downs. For the second time in three weeks, Tannehill was wildly inaccurate (13 of 25), but that wasn't all on him because he rarely had time to throw. If the Titans can figure out their offensive issues, this team can compete in the AFC South, but if not, it's going to be a long season for Tennessee. A Browns The Browns have had one of the best defenses in football through two weeks, and somehow, they looked even better this week. Myles Garrett had a monster game as he racked up 3.5 of the five sacks that the Browns recorded. However, it wasn't just Garrett who shined. The Browns defense absolutely suffocated the Titans, holding them to just 94 yards, which is the second fewest Cleveland has given up since 1990. If the defense keeps playing like this, the Browns are likely going to win a lot of games no matter what the offense does.

Miami 70-20 over Denver

F Broncos If you've watched the Broncos offense play this season, then you know there was no way they were going to win a shootout against the Dolphins so there only chance in this game was for the defense to come up big, and that definitely didn't happen. The Broncos defense simply had no answers for a high-flying Dolphins offense. At 0-3, the Broncos feel like a sinking ship and they now realize how just how far away they are from competing with the best teams in the AFC (Check most points and yardage in Broncos history). A+ Dolphins The Dolphins are officially an unstoppable juggernaut. Tua Tagovailoa looks like the early front-runner for MVP. In this game he completed his first 18 passes on a day where he threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Not to be outdone, the Dolphins rushing attack also came alive with De'Von Achane (203 yards, two touchdowns -- and FOUR total touchdowns) and Raheem Mostert combining for 350 yards on the ground (Mostert had 142 total yards and FOUR touchdowns). The 70 points scored by the Dolphins is the most in franchise history and tied for the second most in any regular-season game in NFL history. The team's 726 yards was also the second most in NFL history. No one seems to have any answers for what Miami is doing on offense. The Dolphins might be the best team in the NFL.

L.A. Chargers 28-24 over Minnesota

B+ Chargers The Chargers defense hasn't come up with many big stops this year, but that changed in this game. The defense came up huge in crunch time with two big stops in the fourth quarter. Not only did they stuff the Vikings on a fourth-and-goal from the two, but Kenneth Murray also iced the game with an interception on Minnesota's final offensive play. If the Chargers defense uses this game as a stepping stone, this team could soon be dangerous. Offensively, the Chargers did struggle on the ground without Austin Ekeler, but Justin Herbert more than made up for that by throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns. B- Vikings It's usually the Chargers that find a spectacular way to lose, but this week, the Vikings managed to out-Charger the Chargers. The Vikings had a chance to win this game, but after botching their clock management in the final minute, they only got one shot at the end zone, a Kirk Cousins pass that was picked off. It was a fitting end for a team that played well enough to win, but kept shooting itself in the foot. The Vikings have had trouble holding on to the ball this year and they lost another two fumbles on Sunday with those turnovers leading to 10 points for the Chargers. The Vikings are now 0-3 in one-score games this year after going 11-0 last season.

Buffalo 37-3 over Washington

A+ Bills The players on the Bills defense probably won't be too hungry over the next few days because they ate Sam Howell alive on a day where they might have pulled off the most impressive defensive performance of the 2023 season. Not only did they sack Howell nine times, but they also forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by A.J. Epenesa in the fourth quarter. It's not often that Josh Allen gets overshadowed by his defense, but that's what happened here. This is a Bills defense that's likely only going to get even better, which should be a scary thought for the rest of the NFL F Commanders This was a meltdown from start to finish for the Commanders. The offensive line was bad, Sam Howell was bad and although the Commanders defense actually played pretty well in the first half, they seemed to lose all hope in second half and they played like it. The best way for the Commanders to handle this game is to probably just forget it ever happened.

Houston 37-17 over Jacksonville

A+ Texans When you have an upset like this, sometimes the underdog gets lucky, but that wasn't the case here. The Texans absolutely dominated for nearly the entire game. Every time it looked like the Jags were going to get back in the game, Houston would respond with a big play, with the biggest one being Andrew Beck's 85-yard kickoff return for a TD. The Texans also got a strong performance from C.J. Stroud (280 yards, two touchdowns), who is currently looking like the best first-round QB from the 2023 NFL Draft. This win might have given the Texans the confidence to believe that they can actually compete for the AFC South title this year. D- Jaguars This game was one disaster after another for Jacksonville, which struggled in all three phases of the game. The worst performance might have come from a Jaguars special teams unit that allowed a block field goal AND a kickoff return for a touchdown. Not to mention, Brandon McManus also missed a field goal. Those three mistakes alone led to 21 points for the Texans. The Jaguars offense piled up more than 400 yards, but they couldn't finish their drives. If this game proved anything, it's that the AFC South could be a dogfight this year.

Indianapolis 22-19 over Baltimore in OT

A- Colts The Colts won this game because they played nearly perfect football. Defensively, they weren't completely able to stop Lamar Jackson, but they more than made up for that with several big plays, including four sacks and two forced fumbles (one of them by Jackson). The defense also came up with a key fourth-down stop in overtime that set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal. Offensively, Gardner Minshew seems to have lit a spark in the Colts offense. Despite being sacked five times, he still managed to throw for 227 yards. Minshew got a lot of help from Zack Moss, who took a lot of pressure off the Colts passing game by running for 122 yards. Of course, we also have to mention Gay's name again. The Colts kicker set an NFL record by becoming the first kicker in league history to hit four field goals from 50 yards or more in a game. That total includes his 53-yard game-winner in overtime. At 2-1, the Colts are now one of the pleasant surprises of the NFL season. C- Ravens The Ravens are going to be scratching their heads about this loss over the next few days. After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, the Ravens offense almost disappeared. On their six possessions after the TD, they punted four times and lost two fumbles. Lamar Jackson attempted to carry the team on his back with 303 total yards (202 passing, 101 rushing), but even he made a few mistakes, including a lost fumble. Not to mention, he also took a few ugly sacks, including one late in the fourth quarter where he lost 10 yards. The Ravens were missing seven starters in this game, but you can bet John Harbaugh won't use that as an excuse on a day where the Colts outplayed them.

New England 15-10 over N.Y. Jets

C+ Patriots New England earned its first win of the season in Week 3, but it didn't come without some lumps. The Patriots allowed New York to sneak back into this matchup and gave the Jets an opportunity to win it up until the very last second. Defensively, the Patriots held up nice and had some clutch play by pass rusher Matthew Judon, who recorded a safety in the fourth quarter. Ezekiel Elliott was able to run the ball well and Pharaoh Brown popped with a 58-yard touchdown, but the offense still lacked some rhythm and had a handful of questionable play calls on third down that helped the Jets make this closer than it needed to be. Still, a win is a win and it's a much-needed one for a Patriots team that is set to travel to Dallas next week to face a loaded Cowboys club.

D+ Jets New York was heading for F status once again, but the Jets did show plenty of fight in the fourth quarter. So much so that Zach Wilson had an opportunity to win the game with a Hail Mary attempt with a second remaining on the clock. However, the offense continues to look lost with Wilson under center and they spent most of the game under 100 yards of total offense. It wasn't until an 87-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that the Jets started to look capable of pulling off the home upset, but it was too little too late. Defensively, this is still one of the better units in the league but the offense is doing them no favors.



Detroit 20-6 over Atlanta

D Falcons We finally found out what the Falcons' offense is going to look like when Desmond Ridder has to carry it, and it wasn't pretty. The Falcons couldn't get their ground game going, which means they had to lean on Ridder, and that didn't work out so well. Over the first three quarters, the Falcons only had two offensive drives that went for more than 25 yards. That's not going to cut it and if Atlanta doesn't get guys like Kyle Pitts and Drake London more involved, the team's early-season success might not end up meaning much. A- Lions The Lions defense should probably stand up and take a bow after this game. The Detroit defense was basically a brickwall, especially when going up against Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson, who was held to just 33 yards. Led by Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' pass rush was just as ferocious with seven sacks of Desmond Ridder (Hutchinson had two of those). The Lions offense continues to look well-rounded -- three players had more than 80 total yards -- and although this team had a hiccup last week against Seattle. this team now appears to be back on track. It's only three weeks, but the Lions look like the best team in the NFC North.

Green Bay 18-17 over New Orleans

C+ Saints The Saints defense was fantastic for three quarters, then the fourth quarter happened. The turning point in this game was clearly when Derek Carr left due to injury, because the Saints were cruising before that. We just can't ignore the play of New Orleans' secondary, which recorded 13 passes defensed, but that unit was bested in the final stanza.

A- Packers Talk about a thriller. Jordan Love led three straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-0 deficit, and win 18-17. This matches the Packers' largest comeback victory entering the fourth quarter since at least 1950. It wasn't a perfect performance, but Love rebounded from hearing boos in the first half to feeling the love in the second.



49ers 30-12 over Giants (Thursday)

D Giants There was some good in this game for the Giants: They picked up their FIRST two sacks of the season and they kept things relatively close for the better part of three quarters. However, there was also plenty of bad. For one, the Giants defense couldn't tackle any of San Francisco's receivers. If the Giants could tackle, this game might have been much closer. Offensively, the prime-time struggles continued for Daniel Jones. After looking sharp on a first drive where he went 5 of 7 for 38 yards, Jones did almost nothing after that, throwing for just 99 yards and an interception following New York's opening possession.

A 49ers The 49ers offense has a lot of weapons and Kyle Shanahan did his best to put them all on display in this game. The offensive fireworks were led by Deebo Samuel, who caught six passes for 129 yards and a TD. The most impressive part of that stat line is that Deebo did almost all of the work with 81 of those receiving yards coming after the catch. Christian McCaffrey had another huge game with 119 total yards and a TD. The offense was clicking thanks to Brock Purdy, who looked extremely accurate after shaking off an ugly opening drive. The 49ers and Dolphins seem to be the two best teams in the NFL at this point.



