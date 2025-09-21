Welcome to the Week 3 grades!

The third week of the NFL season has turned into one of the wildest weeks of the year. During the early slate of games, there were NINE non-offensive touchdowns scored. If you're wondering how that happened, here's the breakdown:

Four pick sixes

Two blocked field goals returned for a touchdown

Two punt return touchdowns

One fumble return TD

This marks the first time in NFL history where there has been at least two blocked field goals returned for a touchdown, at least two punt return touchdowns and at least two pick sixes all on the same day.

One of those blocked field goals came in Cleveland, where the Browns pulled off the most stunning win of the day with a 13-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers.

So what kind of grade are we going to give the Browns? Glad you asked. Let's get to the Week 3 grades.

Cleveland 13-10 over Green Bay

C- Packers This was an all-time collapse by a Packers team that blew a 10-0 lead over the final four minutes of the game. The fourth-quarter meltdown started with a Jordan Love interception that the Browns quickly turned into a touchdown. The Packers then got the ball back only to give up a blocked field goal with under 30 seconds left to play. The fourth quarter was filled with uncharacteristic errors from a team that doesn't usually make uncharacteristic errors. The Packers defense, which shut the Browns down for three quarters, surrendered 103 yards and 13 points in the fourth quarter. This loss is definitely going to sting for awhile. A Browns The Browns might have the best defense in the NFL. After holding both the Bengals and Ravens under 250 yards in the first two weeks, the Browns came out and did the same thing to the Packers on Sunday. The pass rush beat up on Jordan Love for four straight quarters, sacking the Packers QB five times. The Browns outscored the Packers 13-0 in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to several huge plays, including a Grant Delpit interception and a blocked field goal by Shelby Harris. Andre Szmyt then won the game with a 55-yard field goal as time expired. If not for a missed field goal in Week 1, this team could very easily be 2-1. This marked the first time since 2002 that the Browns came back to win after trailing by double digits in the final four minutes. The Browns might just be better than most people think.

Indianapolis 41-20 over Tennessee

A Colts When Jonathan Taylor is running the ball well, the Colts are almost impossible to beat and Jonathan Taylor was running the ball well on Sunday. Not only did Taylor top the 100-yard mark for the second straight week, but he also scored three touchdowns. Daniel Jones completed 72% of his passes for a suddenly very dangerous Colts offense. The Colts defense abused Cam Ward, who was sacked four times with two of those coming from Tyquan Lewis. The suddenly unstoppable Colts continue to look like the biggest surprise in the NFL. D Titans Titans coach Brian Callahan has been under fire this year for his decision-making and things aren't going to get any better after this game. In the first half alone, Callahan had his kicker attempt a 64-yard field goal with five minutes left and after the kick missed, the Colts got good field possession. Just before halftime, Callahan basically wrote a book on what not to do before halftime: the Titans were trying a 57-yard field goal that turned into a 62-yard attempt after Tennessee got called for a delay of game. It's a penalty that shouldn't have happened since the Titans had two timeouts. After the 62-yarder missed, the Colts took over possession and got a field goal before the end of the half. If you have to overcome your coaching to win games in the NFL, you're usually not going to win.

Minnesota 48-10 over Cincinnati

F Bengals If this is what the offense is going to look like without Joe Burrow, the Bengals might not win another game this season. Not only did Jake Browning throw two interceptions, but the team also lost a total of three fumbles. It was a sloppy performance and things might only get uglier from here with the Broncos, Lions and Packers on deck over the next three weeks. A Vikings This win was all about Minnesota's defense. Isaiah Rodgers led the way with a historical performance that saw him become the first player in NFL history to return a fumble for a TD while also adding a pick six and TWO forced fumbles in the same game. The Vikings forced a total of five turnovers in the game while hold the Joe Burrow-less Bengals to just 171 yards. The defense was absolutely dominant, which was exactly what Minnesota needed with Carson Wentz making his first start ever for the Vikings. If the defense continues to play like this, the Vikings will be able to survive any shaky play they might get from the QB position.

Pittsburgh 21-14 New England

B- Steelers The Steelers defense struggled through the first two weeks, but the unit came to play against the Patriots. The Steelers forced five turnovers, which they turned into 14 points and that ended up being the difference in the game. T.J. Watt bullied the Patriots' offensive line on a day where he racked up two of Pittsburgh's five sacks. Offensively, the Steelers weren't exactly impressive, but they did score a touchdown on all three of their trips to the red zone. Aaron Rodgers also led an impressive game-winning drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a 17-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin. This wasn't a pretty win, but it puts Pittsburgh in a first-place tie at the top of the AFC North and that's all that matters. C- Patriots This was a nightmare performance by a Patriots offense that couldn't get out of its own way. The Patriots outgained the Steelers by more than 150 yards, but they lost because they turned the ball over five times. That total includes a goal-line fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson and an interception by Drake Maye that came on a play from Pittsburgh's 2-yard line. The bottom line is that you can't turn the ball over five times and expect to win in the NFL. Mike Vrabel isn't going to be a happy camper this week.

Philadelphia 33-26 over L.A. Rams

B- Rams The Rams led this game 26-7 with 12 minutes left to play in the third quarter, but everything after that was a nightmare, which is why they ended up losing. In the fourth quarter alone, the Rams had the ball three times and here's how those three possessions ended: Failed fourth down, blocked field goal, blocked field goal. Kyren Williams totaled over 100 yards, Puka Nacua went off (11 catches, 112 yards) and the defense held Saquon Barkley under 50 yards rushing, but none of that was enough, because the Rams got let down by their special teams. This was a deflating loss, but the Rams proved they can play with anyone. B- Eagles Nick Sirianni better make sure he gives a game ball to special teams coach Michael Clay, because the Eagles won this game thanks to their special teams. The Eagles blocked TWO field goals in the final nine minutes as part of a 19-point comeback in the second half. The Eagles looked to be left for dead in the third quarter while trailing 26-7, but Jalen Hurts finished the game by throwing for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. A.J. Brown had his biggest game of the year with six catches for 106 yards. Good teams always find a way to win and right now, no one is better than the Eagles at finding wild ways to win. Philly is 3-0 with three one-score wins.

Tampa Bay 29-27 over N.Y. Jets

B- Jets The Jets could have won this game if the offense had shown up before the fourth quarter. Tyrod Taylor threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns during a wild fourth quarter where the Jets also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. The problem is that the offense was nonexistent during the game's first three quarters. The Jets have now scored exactly zero touchdowns during the first three quarters over the past two weeks and when you start slow like that, that will doom you in the NFL. B Buccaneers The Buccaneers have definitely mastered the art of the heart-pounding win this season. Tampa Bay is 3-0 and all three wins have come by three points or less. This week they needed a dramatic fourth-quarter drive by Baker Mayfield that set up a game-winning field goal by Chase McLaughlin. They never do it the easy way, but this might be the most battle-tested team in the NFL through three weeks. They also have an emerging star, Emeka Egbuka, who looks like one of the best young receivers in the NFL. The rookie led the team with six catches for 85 yards against a tough Jets defense.

Washington 41-24 over Las Vegas

C- Raiders The Raiders offense is definitely still a work in progress and became clear in this game. With Vegas trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Raiders had a chance go get back in the game, but that chance went out the window during a third quarter where the offense totaled just 37 yards. One problem is that Ashton Jeanty just hasn't been able to find very much room to run (He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry against the Commanders). It also didn't help things that the Raiders got burnt by several big plays on both defense and special teams. This was just a sloppy performance from a coach (Pete Carroll) who usually has his team ready to play. A Commanders When you win a game with your backup QB in the NFL, that's impressive and when you win by 17 points, you get an "A." With Jayden Daniels on the sideline, the Commanders turned the ball over to Marcus Mariota and all he did was lead Washington's offense to 400 yards. Terry McLaurin, who's been quiet through two weeks, finished with 74 receiving yards. It was a highlight-reel day for the Commanders, who got a 90-yard punt return TD from Jaylin Lane and a 60-yard TD run from Jeremy McNichols. This team looks as dangerous as ever.

Carolina 30-0 over Atlanta

F Falcons This was the sixth start of Michael Penix Jr.'s career and it was definitely his ugliest. The Falcons QB completed just 50% of his passes on an erratic day where he threw two interceptions, including a pick six. Things got so bad that he was benched in the fourth quarter. It wasn't just Penix, though, it was an ugly all-around performance for the Falcons offense. To add insult to injury, John Parker Romo missed two field goals and the Falcons ended up getting shut out for the first time since 2021. The Falcons lost this game by 30 points despite outgaining the Panthers by more than 100 yards. That pretty much sums up how things went for Atlanta on Sunday. A Panthers Well, well, well, look at the Panthers. Carolina was able to pull off the upset here thanks to a defense that came up with a big play whenever the team needed one. In the first half, they Panthers held the Falcons to just 1 of 7 on third down, which is a big reason why the Falcons weren't able to score any points in the first two quarters. In the second half, the Panthers picked off Penix twice, including a pick six by cornerback Chau Smith-Wade. The offense definitely could have been better, but when you win your home opener by shutting out a division rival, that's a reason to celebrate. This was the first time the Panthers had shut out an opponent since 2020.

Jacksonville 17-10 over Houston

C- Texans Houston, we have a problem and that problem is the Texans offense. CJ Stroud's sophomore slump is now bleeding into his third year, but it's hard to totally blame him because he's not getting great protection from his offensive line and he doesn't have a rushing attack that can take pressure off of him. The Texans' offensive woes were especially bad during a fourth quarter where Houston turned the ball over three times with two of those coming on Stroud interceptions. This team is now averaging just 12.7 points per game through three weeks and if the offense doesn't fix things soon, the Texans' two-year reign at the top of the AFC South might soon be coming to an end. B- Jaguars The Jaguars defense struggled last week against the Bengals, but the unit bounced back with a strong game against the Texans. Jourdan Lewis and Antonio Johnson both picked off Stroud in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville hold on for a wild win. Tyson Campbell also forced a Nico Collins fumble that set up the Jags' game-winning touchdown. The offense is slowly improving under Liam Coen, and with the defense playing like this, the Jaguars could be a threat to win quite a few games they're not expected to win this year.

Buffalo 31-21 over Miami (Thursday)