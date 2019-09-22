NFL Week 3 grades: Vikings get an 'A-' for blowing out Raiders, Dolphins finally avoid an 'F'

The Vikings have finally found the perfect recipe for winning games, and it's a recipe that coach Mike Zimmer loves: Run the ball as often possible on offense and then let your defense do the rest.

That's exactly what the Vikings did on Sunday as they steamrolled the Raiders for 211 rushing yards in a 34-14 win. Not surprisingly, Zimmer was pleased with how his team ran the ball against Oakland.

So what has made the Vikings ground game so successful this season? Zimmer explained after the game what he's seen from his team, which went into Week 3 as the NFL's third-best rushing team.

"Number one: Our coaches are doing a good job scheming," Zimmer said. "And number two: I think the offensive line is doing a really good job of getting on the right people and creating some space."

You want good scheming? Check out this one-yard run by Adam Thielen. Although one-yard runs aren't usually too sexy, the Vikings called an inside hand-off to their wide receiver that caught the Raiders completely off-guard.

That was one of two touchdowns on the day for Thielen and put the Vikings up 21-0 in the second quarter.

As for Zimmer, he also noted that a big part of the running game's success had to do with the amount of space the offensive line has been creating, and that was on display against Oakland.

Just look at the the hole below that was created for Alexander Mattison on his 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Mattison, who rushed for 58 yards, probably could have crawled through that hole and still scored.

There's also one other thing that makes the Viking rushing offense go and that's Dalvin Cook. Cook, who was the NFL's leading rusher heading into Week 3, will likely keep that title after rushing for 110 yards against the Raiders. Zimmer has been especially impressed with Cook this season.

"He doesn't need a lot of space, because he's really good at slithering through holes," Zimmer said. "Maybe the most impressive thing with him is his toughness in [between] the tackles, he doesn't ever want to go down. He's a physical runner with great speed and home run ability.

We can't show you all of Cook's runs here, but we can show you a 16-yard carry he had in the third quarter that basically epitomizes his abilities.

Dalvin Cook out here makin' everyone look silly #OAKvsMIN pic.twitter.com/isKl5geJ9a — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 22, 2019

As you can see in that run, he "slithers" through the first hole, before making multiple people miss on a play that went for a first down, which was especially impressive because it was second-and-15 on the play.

Cook has been so good this season that he's doing things not many other players in NFL history have ever done. Thanks to his performance against the Raiders, Cook is now just the fifth player in NFL history to rush for 110 or more yards and a touchdown in each of his team's first three games of a season.

The Vikings have now gone over 200 yards rushing a total of five times under Zimmer and they're 5-0 in those games.

Running over the Raiders is one thing, but if the Vikings want to prove they're actually a contender in the NFC this year, they're going to have do it against a better defense, and they'll get that chance in Week 4 when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears.

Here are the grades for every Week 3 game on Sunday.

Minnesota 34-14 over Oakland

D- Raiders This was the first game of a 48-day road trip for the Raiders and things couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. They couldn't run the ball, they could't pass the ball and they couldn't protect Derek Carr, who was sacked four times. The Raiders defense also had no answers for a Vikings ground game that pounded them for 211 yards. The Raiders are now 1-15 over the past 10 years when an opponent rushes for 210 yards or more. A- Vikings Although Dalvin Cook and the Vikings ground game stole the show, nearly everyone on Minnesota's roster had an impressive game. Defensively, the Vikings harassed Derek Carr, sacking him four times with Eric Wilson coming up with two of those. And let's not forget about Kirk Cousins, who shook off his struggles from last week to throw for 174 yards (15 of 21) and a touchdown.

Indianapolis 27-24 over Atlanta

B Falcons Matt Ryan didn't make many mistakes in this game, but he'd probably like to have back the one he did make. Although Ryan threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, he threw a killer interception in the second quarter after the Falcons had driven down to Indy's 28-yard line. The Falcons also looked completely undisciplined, getting flagged 16 times for 128 yards. The 16 penalties were the most for Atlanta since 1990 and was also tied for the second highest total in team history.

B+ Colts Jacoby Brissett came out on fire in the first half, which ended up being the difference in this game. Brissett completed his first 16 passes while leading the Colts to a score on each of their first four possessions (field goal, touchdown, field goal, touchdown) as Indy shot out to a 20-3 halftime lead. Overall, Brissett completed 28 of 37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Although Brissett had a big game, the Colts were probably more thrilled with the play of Adam Vinatieri. After struggling through the first two weeks of the season, Vinatieri rebounded by hitting all five of his kicks against Atlanta, including a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter.



Buffalo 21-17 over Cincinnati

C Bengals The Bengals almost won this game despite playing an absolutely disastrous first half where they only totaled 77 yards of offense. They also couldn't get out of their own way, turning the ball over four times. This game likely would have been a blowout if not for the play of a Bengals defense that didn't give up any points to Buffalo following the four Cincinnati turnovers. The Bengals offense finally came to life in the second half with scores on three straight possessions to take a 17-14 lead, but they came up short on a potential game-winning drive that ended with an Andy Dalton interception off of a tipped pass.

C+ Bills The Bills should give a game ball to every player on their defense, because they shut down the Bengals for nearly the entire game. Not only did the Bills force four key turnovers (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries), but they also limited Cincinnati to just 3 of 11 on third down conversions. Offensively, the Bengals had no answer for the oldest man on the field: Frank Gore. The 36-year-old averaged 5.43 yards per carry in a game where he totaled 76 yards and one TD on 14 carries. Josh Allen didn't make many mistakes -- he threw one interception -- and seems to be getting better by the week. If Allen continues to improve, the Bills offense could soon be as good as their defense.

Kansas City 33-28 over Baltimore

B Ravens The Ravens made a valiant effort to come back late in the game and nearly did it. They found a way to hang points on the board even without Jackson's leading targets getting going. Mark Ingram was ridiculously awesome. But the defense allowed four consecutive scoring drives while the offense went on an extended drought, and after a couple stops to let Jackson lead them back into the game, Baltimore was victimized by a brilliant screen pass designed by Andy Reid, which ultimately iced the game.

A Chiefs Kansas City took care of business at home, again using a four-score second quarter to propel itself to a win. This time it was Patrick Mahomes leading three touchdown drives and a field goal drive, but it was ultimately enough to come away with the victory and move to 3-0. Let's also be sure to give props to the defense, which held Lamar Jackson and company without a score for a quarter and a half, allowing the offense time to build a lead.



Ravens-Chiefs grades by Jared Dubin

Dallas 31-6 over Miami

D Dolphins Yes, Miami imploded in the second half, but give them credit for holding the Cowboys' high-powered opponent to just 10 points in the first half. An upset was certainly a topic of discussion at halftime with the Dolphins down by just four points, and even more impressive was how poised Josh Rosen looked in his first start for Miami. There wasn't much of a rushing attack to help him balance the contest, but Rosen continued to escape pressure for most of the game and took more than one successful shot downfield. In the end, the Dolphins found a way to prove they're a still a bad team, but not before making the Cowboys sweat profusely for two whole quarters, saving them from an F. B- Cowboys This was very close to being an average C for the Cowboys, when you consider the difference between the two halves. They were wholly disappointing in the first half, with their slow start fueled by questionable plays and a litany of penalties that granted the Dolphins extra possessions and allowed them to remain in reach of an upset by the time halftime rolled around. Whatever they put in the Gatorade after the second quarter apparently did the trick, though, because they came out their usual dominant selves in the third quarter and never looked back en route to a 31-6 route. Grant them extra credit for adjusting at halftime, but this game could've and should've been a much more definitive dismantling of a bad Miami team. They'll learn from this and remember to never take any team for granted.

Dolphins-Cowboys grades by Patrik Walker

New England 30-14 over N.Y. Jets

C Jets The Jets are in a tough spot with third string quarterback Luke Falk. The talent just isn't there for them to take down the Patriots, but they were able hang around late. New York's defense did pressure Brady well in the second half and they took advantage of the Patriots' miscues. It was a passable effort. B+ Patriots New England was dominant out of the gate with three straight touchdown drives, but then kind of stalled out. A muffed punt and a pick-six thrown by rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham allowed New York to get on the board twice. The defense was still dominant, but overall the Patriots can be better than what we saw today.

Jets-Patriots grades by Tyler Sullivan

Detroit 27-24 Philadelphia

B Lions Credit the Lions for getting a huge road win in Philly, even though they had to hang on for the victory. Jamal Agnew had a 100-yard touchdown return just one week after being benched on kickoffs and Marvin Jones torched the Eagles secondary for six catches for 101 yards and a score. The Lions never relinquished their 10-point lead, finding a way to respond every time the Eagles cut the deficit to three. Head coach Matt Patricia was conservative at the end of the game as Matthew Stafford missed a wide open Marvin Jones to ice the game, which led to Malcolm Jenkins blocking Matt Prater's 46-yard kick that would have put the Lions up six. Fortunately, the Lions stopped the Eagles twice down three in the final minutes with two back-to-back four-and-outs. A huge win for the Lions, who remain unbeaten through three games.

C Eagles This time the Eagles started off fast, but two fumbles by Miles Sanders (one recovered by Eagles) and a fumble by Nelson Agholor put the Eagles in a double-digit deficit they could not overcome. Carson Wentz did his best to overcome the miscues (three fumbles, seven dropped passes, three offensive pass interference penalties), but the Eagles quarterback went just 2 of 7 for seven yards on the Eagles' final two drives with the team down three and Malcolm Jenkins blocking a field goal and putting the Eagles at midfield with 1:37 left. The Eagles could not get a first down as Darren Sproles fourth-down catch was taken away by offensive pass interference and Wentz's fourth-and-15 pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was dropped that would have put the Eagles in a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line with 49 seconds left. Just a bad loss for the Eagles, who were without Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson in this one.



Lions-Eagles grades by Jeff Kerr

Green Bay 27-16 over Denver

B- Broncos The Broncos may have suffered their third straight loss, but there were some good things we saw on Sunday. The offense was more consistent, Phillip Lindsay returned to form and Joe Flacco was effective as a game manager. You won't see it in the box score, but the Broncos did a good job of eating clock with long drives that ended in points. That's exactly how you beat the Packers in Green Bay, but the three turnovers cost them their chances in this one.

B+ Packers The offense was again inconsistent, but they didn't need to put up 40 points in this matchup. The defense was outstanding, as the new acquisitions are proving their worth early in the season. Preston Smith had three sacks, Za'Darius Smith had two sacks and Darnell Savage recorded an interception. The three forced turnovers were the deciding factor on Sunday, and Green Bay has to be happy with how this unit is coming together.



Broncos-Packers grades by Jordan Dajani