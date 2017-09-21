NFL Week 3: How to stream, watch Browns-Colts, 'Star Trek: Discovery' on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on or before Sep. 8-9.

Browns vs. Colts on CBS All Access

The Colts suffered a tough loss in their Week 2 game against the Cardinals, but there is hope. The AFC South is as much of a wild-card division as ever, and the entire division is sitting at 1-1 outside of the 0-2 Colts. However, with Andrew Luck still scratched, they'll be fighting another uphill battle. Jacoby Brissett was a marginal upgrade over Scott Tolzien, but he still didn't move the ball particularly effectively against the Cardinals.

The Browns, meanwhile, are another 0-2 team, coming off of two tough divisional losses to the Steelers and Ravens. DeShone Kizer struggled with a migraine during his bout against Baltimore, but he is the cause of quite a stir in the Browns clubhouse despite a tough outing. Even if the Browns don't contend this year, they definitely have the pieces in place for a strong team. Their defense looks stout, but a weak receiving corps is currently holding them back. Going up against Indianapolis's rather porous pass defense might help them get some confidence moving forward.

Date: Sunday, Sep. 24



Sunday, Sep. 24 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium



Lucas Oil Stadium Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Beth Mowins, Jay Feely

Watch the ;Star Trek: Discovery' premier on CBS All Access

After NFL Sunday's games are done, you can also catch the premier of the new CBS series "Star Trek: Discovery". In a revamp of the classic series, "Discovery" will take viewers back to the world that they love. All 15 "Discovery" episodes will be available on CBS All Access, yet another reason to subscribe. Now, you can get both football and space exploration fixes, all in one place.

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.