NFL Week 3: How to stream, watch Texans-Patriots, 'Star Trek: Discovery' on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on or before Sep. 8-9.

Texans vs. Patriots on CBS All Access

The Houston Texans bounced back in Week 2 after a tough loss against the Jaguars in Week 1 -- sort of. The Texans beat the Bengals in an ugly Thursday night game that was somewhere between a defensive struggle and just a struggle. Quarterback Deshaun Watson showed promise on a 49-yard scamper, but the Texans' offense was largely stagnant against Cincinnati. The defense, however, was stout for the second week in a row. The front seven is certainly the key draw on Houston's defense, and if there's one thing that's been proven ove rtime, it's that's the way to beat the Patriots is to generate pressure while keeping people in coverage.

Houston's job won't get any easier, however. Tom Brady and the Patriots have their groove back after a Week 2 rout of New Orleans. The Saints were hapless against New England's air raid, and the Patriots had three passing touchdowns by the end of the first quarter. Now 1-1, the Patriots are out to prove why they were heavy Super Bowl favorites coming into the season. Although there are still areas of concern, particularly the lingering injury of linebacker Dont'a Hightower, the Patriots are entering Week 3 with a very different air than they had heading into Week 2. It'll be interesting to see if the Texans show up with letterman jackets for the matchup.

Texans vs. Patriots start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 24



Sunday, Sep. 24 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium



Gillette Stadium Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts

Watch the 'Star Trek: Discovery' premier on CBS All Access

After NFL Sunday's games are done, you can also catch the premier of the new CBS series "Star Trek: Discovery". In a revamp of the classic series, Discovery will take viewers back to the world that they love. All 15 'Discovery' episodes will be available on CBS All Access, yet another reason to subscribe. Now, you can get both football and space exploration fixes, all in one place.

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.