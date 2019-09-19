NFL Week 3: How to watch, stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills on CBS and CBS All Access

As the NFL begins to enter the back end of September, teams are already beginning to figure out what direction their season is heading. Enter the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, both readying to square off with plenty of questions surrounding both clubs.

There are many more swirling around the former than the latter, though, because while the Bills sit on a strong 2-0 start to the year, the Bengals are still trying to claw their way into the win column. In a season with so much expectation sitting on the shoulders of quarterback Andy Dalton, he's done his best to prevent a poor start despite being under duress on a regular basis. The Bills aren't planning on letting him file his taxes while in the pocket on Sunday, so the Bengals better be prepared for what awaits them in Upstate New York.

It's an early AFC battle that is most certainly worth paying attention to, and here's the info you need to make that happen.

For the Bills and Bengals, this game is all about two teams heading in vastly different directions. The latter entered the season with high expectations after shedding longtime head coach Marvin Lewis. They brought in a youthful, fresh-minded Zac Taylor to take the reins, and things were supposed to get off to a roaring start. Instead, they're now 0-2 and trying to right the ship without All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green on the field to aid in those efforts. Even without Green, however, Dalton is playing solid football. The veteran has thrown for 729 yards and four touchdowns to only one interception in the first two games, but has also been sacked a total of nine times.

The Bills look to increase that number on Sunday, having five combined sacks thus far and 12 hits on the opposing quarterback. It's that pressure helping to fuel a secondary that has two interceptions in two games, and wants to force Dalton to make mistakes when he's not being planted like a tent spike thanks to a porous Bengals offensive line.

Contrarily, the Bills won their first two games -- including an AFC nail-biter against the New York Jets to start the season -- and they're looking to keep the good times rolling when the Bengals walk into New Era Field. Josh Allen mirrored his Week 1 production in Week 2, but the difference was he eliminated the mistakes -- throwing no interceptions in the second outing after heaving two in the opener. His connection with Cole Beasley is beginning to catch fire, as seen in the 83-yard game Beasley posted in the win over the New York Giants.

Allen better keep his head on a swivel, though, because the Bengals have been known to bully the opposing passer as well.

Predictions

While the Bengals might get their act together soon, it doesn't look like it'll be in Week 3. The odds at SportsLine have the Bills entering as six-point favorites to walk away with an unexpected 3-0 start to the season. Powered by the thought of staying atop the AFC East with the New England Patriots and the earth-rumbling yells of a manic Bills Mafia, it'll be all the Bengals can do to stay focused and somehow grab their first win of the season.

